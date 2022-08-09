ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top spots to eat rice pudding around Dallas, according to Yelp

By Caleb Wethington
DALLAS (KDAF) — Rice is one of the most versatile foods on the market as it can be served at breakfast, lunch, dinner, and even dessert! It’s a food that is a staple in cuisines across the world in the most simplistic and on the same hand, complex ways in the culinary world.

Why not try a bite or bowl of rice pudding on Tuesday, August 9 which is National Rice Pudding Day! NationalToday dives into what rice pudding is for those who may not know, “Made with a base of rice cooked in milk and sweetened with sugar, syrup, or honey, rice pudding can be found in many cultures and cuisines all over the world. Of course, each region has its own unique take on the dish. Some add nuts and spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, or cardamom to it, while others throw in a dash of wine to give it that wow factor.”

If you’re not into making your own at home, don’t you worry, we checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas to eat this tasty dish:

  • Kalachandji’s
  • rise n°1
  • Fruteria Tropical
  • Fadias Bakery and deli
  • Istanbul Grill
  • Havana Cafe
  • Mr Max
  • Coconut Paradise
  • Andalous Mediterranean Grill
KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

