Capito Announces Funding for Bluefield State University Through Congressionally Directed Spending

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced that Bluefield State University will receive $300,000, which was made available through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests she made.

Specifically, the funding will be used to increase healthcare workforce training capacity at Bluefield State’s Medical Arts Education Center, located in the Bluefield Regional Medical Center. In total, Senator Capito secured $241,135,000 in direct spending measures for initiatives and projects across West Virginia through the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 appropriations omnibus package.

“Bluefield State has been an educational cornerstone in southern West Virginia for generations,” Senator Capito said. “I’m pleased to help deliver the support they need to help expand the training capabilities of their Medical Arts Education Center. I will continue to use my role on the Senate Appropriations Committee to direct resources that make our state stronger, and prepare our students for success in the future.”