Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
The Sandman's Gwendoline Christie: Shapewear Is Hell and Other Post-Finale Musings From Lucifer Herself

Click here to read the full article. Warning: This post contains spoilers from The Sandman finale. In The Sandman‘s fourth episode, Morpheus ventures to Hell and comes face-to-face with Lucifer. The Lord of The Dreaming is looking for a magical helmet that was taken from him years before; long story short, one of Hell’s denizens has it, and Morpheus must do metaphysical (and, well, physical) battle to get the coveted object back. His opponent? The Princess of Darkness herself. The fight gets gnarly, and at one point, it looks like Morpheus is a goner. But after an emphatic pep talk from Matthew the Raven,...
Where to Watch and Stream Ricordi? Free Online

Cast: Luca Marinelli Linda Caridi Giovanni Anzaldo Camilla Diana Alice Pagani. A long love story, seen through the memories of one young couple. The journey through the years of two individuals, united, divided, happy, unhappy, deeply in love, or in love with others, in a single stream of emotions and shades of feeling. Over the course of the film, he learns that love can indeed last, while she learns to live with nostalgia.
Where to Watch and Stream Mia Martini - I Am Mia Free Online

Cast: Mia Martini Serena Rossi Maurizio Lastrico Lucia Mascino Dajana Roncione. The movie is a biopic about Mia Martini, an italian singer who died in 1995. Unfortunately, Mia Martini - I Am Mia is not on Netflix. But you can't go too wrong with what is still considered the most popular streaming service, though. For $9.99 per month Basic, $15.99 Standard, or $19.99 Premium, you can enjoy a huge volume of TV shows, documentaries, kids content, and more.
James Gunn Drops Major Hint About Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Trailer’s Release Date

Fans of the Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise were extremely disappointed after James Gunn and company didn't unveil the official trailer for the third sequel during their panel presentation at last month's San Diego Comic-Con. Of course, many believed the geek spectacle would have been the perfect venue for Marvel Studios to release the anticipated trailer but that wasn't the case.
Is Samaritan Coming Out in August 2022?

At long last, Sylvester Stallone's latest movie is getting ready to be released this month. After several delays, Samaritan will finally be aired to the public. This is the first tie we'll see Stallone portray a superhero role in a movie. It's no question that Stallone is a pro at...
House of the Dragon Will Explore Misogyny Through Rhaenyra and Alicent

House of the Dragon might take place centuries before the events in Game of Thrones but it looks like the themes of the original series will still be evident in the spin-off. Emily Carey and Milly Alcock, who play the younger versions of Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen, confirm that the new HBO series will explore how misogyny and patriarchy will affect the women as they grow into power.
Marvel's Ironheart Adds Another Non-Binary Star Zoe Terakes in Mystery Role

A new cast member joins Marvel's Ironheart with Nine Perfect Strangers and Wentworth star Zoe Terakes, a transgender and non-binary, in a mystery role following the news of the inclusion of RuPaul's Drag Race alumna Shea Couleé. click to enlarge. Credit: Fox Showcase. Marvel's Ironheart Adds Another Non-Binary Star...
How Kaley Cuoco’s Own Trauma Played Out in ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2: ‘I Had an Intervention on Myself’

Click here to read the full article. Kaley Cuoco is surrounded by fans in the Berlin apartment where she’s living as she shoots the movie “Role Play,” in which she plays an assassin. “I’m doing all this crazy stuff, and I’m covered in blood!” she says enthusiastically about the role, as she describes (with considerably less ardor) experiencing the heatwave that’s fried Europe this summer. But being hot is a sidebar conversation with Variety — the main topic is Cuoco’s HBO Max comedic thriller “The Flight Attendant,” for which she was nominated for the second year in a row for lead actress...
'Rick and Morty' take on aliens in Season 6 trailer

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Adult Swim is giving a glimpse of Rick and Morty Season 6. Adult Swim, the nighttime programming block of Cartoon Network, shared a trailer for the new season Thursday. Rick and Morty follows mad scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty Smith on their interdimensional adventures.
Where to Watch and Stream The Batman Superman Movie: World's Finest Free Online

Cast: Tim Daly Kevin Conroy Dana Delany Clancy Brown Mark Hamill. As the Joker visits Metropolis with a plan to kill Superman for Lex Luthor, Batman pursues the clown to Superman's turf. Is The Batman Superman Movie: World's Finest on Netflix?. The Batman Superman Movie: World's Finest is currently not...
Where to Watch and Stream Lupin the Third: Goemon's Blood Spray Free Online

Where is the best place to watch and stream Lupin the Third: Goemon's Blood Spray right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Kanichi Kurita Kiyoshi Kobayashi Daisuke Namikawa Miyuki Sawashiro Koichi Yamadera. Geners: Animation Action Crime. Director: Takeshi Koike. Release Date: Feb 04, 2017. About. A yakuza boss hires...
Prey just set new world records on Hulu and Disney Plus

Prey, the latest movie in the Predator franchise, has just set two new world records – one on Hulu and one on Disney Plus. Revealed by 20th Century Studios, the company that produced the sci-fi action-horror film, Prey – be sure to read our spoiler-free Prey review if you haven't already – has become the biggest premiere on Hulu since the streaming service launched in October 2007. That makes Prey the most-watched Hulu project of all-time, meaning no other film or TV series can hold a candle to it.
