Starbucks Fall Favorites Return to Grocery Stores Nationwide

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 1 day ago
Starting this month, fall Starbucks® flavored coffees and creamers are back on grocery store shelves for a limited time only.

Joining the fall grocery lineup are new Starbucks® Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Brewand Starbucks® Salted Caramel Mocha Flavored Coffee.

Returning Pumpkin Spice seasonal favorites include Starbucks® Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee, Starbucks® Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate, Starbucks® Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer, Starbucks® Pumpkin Spice Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer, and Starbucks® Iced Espresso Pumpkin Spice Latte.

These products are available online and where groceries are sold for a limited time, while supplies last.

New Starbucks® Pumpkin Cream Nitro Cold Brew

Starbucks® Cold Brew Coffee infused with nitrogen microbubbles to create a rush of creamy texture and velvety smooth taste. Created to fall perfection with a hint of pumpkin spice and cream, this seasonal cold brew is available in a 12oz can, 9.6oz pour. Pricing: The suggested retail price is $3.69 for 12 fl oz. bottle.

New Starbucks® Salted Caramel Mocha Flavored Coffee (Roast & Ground)

The refined flavor of our Salted Caramel Mocha is a delicious treat for any time of the day or night. Rich mocha flavors pair perfectly with sweet, salty caramel notes to create a delicately crafted flavor that will lift up your cup. Pricing: The suggested retail price is $11.99 for 11-oz. bag.

New Starbucks® Salted Caramel Mocha Flavored Coffee (K-Cup® pods) 

The refined flavor of our Salted Caramel Mocha is a delicious treat for any time of the day or night. Rich mocha flavors pair perfectly with sweet, salty caramel notes to create a delicately crafted flavor that will lift up your cup. Pricing: The suggested retail price is $11.99 for 10-count, $22.99 for 22-count.

Starbucks® Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee (Roast & Ground)

This fall coffee is bright with notes of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg together with our lightest roast. Add a splash of cream and a little sugar to awaken deliciously familiar flavors, reminiscent of our Pumpkin Spice Latte. Pricing: The suggested retail price for the roast & ground is $ 11.99 for 11-oz. bag and $11.99 for 10-count, $19.99 for 22-count K-cup® pods.

Starbucks® Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee (K-Cup® pods)

This fall coffee is bright with notes of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg together with our lightest roast. Add a splash of cream and a little sugar to awaken deliciously familiar flavors, reminiscent of our Pumpkin Spice Latte. Pricing: The suggested retail price for the 22-count K-Cup® pods is $19.99.

Starbucks® Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew Concentrate

The super-smooth Starbucks® Cold Brew you love is easy to make at home. We’ve cold-steeped our custom blend of coffee with hints of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg flavor to craft this rich concentrate. Just add water and you’re done.  Pricing: The suggested retail price is $11.99 for 32 fl oz. bottle.

Starbucks® Iced Espresso Pumpkin Spice Latte

Embrace the cozy delights of a Starbucks® fall favorite on the go with limited edition ready-to-drink Starbucks® Iced Espresso Pumpkin Spice Latte. Enticing notes of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove spices meet bold espresso and creamy milk in a delicious expression of the season. The perfect blend of sweet and spice to signal fall has arrived!  Pricing: The suggested retail price is $9.99 for 32 fl oz. bottle.

Starbucks® Pumpkin Spice Flavored Non-Dairy Creamer

Inspired by the fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Latte, we crafted our creamer with a smooth, rich blend of almondmilk and oatmilk, and the delicious flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg to pair with our coffee for a perfect taste of fall. Pricing: The suggested retail price is $6.19 for 28 fl oz. bottle.

Starbucks® Pumpkin Spice Flavored Creamer

Starbucks® Pumpkin Spice Flavored creamer, inspired by fan-favorite handcrafted Pumpkin Spice Latte, was thoughtfully crafted with the delicious flavors of pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg to pair with your coffee for a perfect taste of fall. Pricing: The suggested retail price is $6.19 for 28 fl oz. bottle.

Starbucks® Fall Blend Coffee (Roast & Ground)  

Like the many colors of fall, this full-bodied blend brings warmth to the season by melding some of the finest coffees from all three coffee-growing regions. Beans from Sumatra lend the autumn touch of fresh spice notes, coffees from Africa add bright notes of citrus and Latin American beans offer balance with a delicate hint of toasted nuts. A hearty cup for the crisp days to come. Pricing: The suggested retail price is $ 11.99 for 10-oz. bag.

Starbucks® Fall Blend Coffee (K-Cup® pods) 

Like the many colors of fall, this full-bodied blend brings warmth to the season by melding some of the finest coffees from all three coffee-growing regions. Beans from Sumatra lend the autumn touch of fresh spice notes, coffees from Africa add bright notes of citrus and Latin American beans offer balance with a delicate hint of toasted nuts. A hearty cup for the crisp days to come. Pricing: The suggested retail price is $ 11.99 for 10-count, $19.99 for 22-count

IN THIS ARTICLE
