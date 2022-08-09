Read full article on original website
People are calling Netflix's new big series a 'masterpiece'
A new Netflix series is absolutely smashing it among both critics and fans alike, with viewers describing the show as a 'masterpiece'. You can watch the trailer here:. The Sandman is based on the DC comic series of the same name, with both the source material and the show hailed by Neil Gaiman.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Fidelity Free Online
Cast: Aleksandr Pal Evgeniya Gromova Alexey Agranovich Marina Vasilyeva Anna Kotova. Lena is a talented midwife and gynaecologist, her husband Serezha is an actor at a provincial drama theatre. They are close and gentle with each other, but there is no sex. Lena suspects that Serezha has an affair, but she worries quietly and does not reveal her jealousy. Instead of sorting out her relationship with her husband, Lena starts to betray him with chance acquaintances. Gradually Lena’s parallel life gets out of control and changes her original life.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Free Online
Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story) Cast: Marilyn Lima Daisy Broom Finnegan Oldfield Lorenzo Lefèbvre Fred Hotier. Biarritz. Sixteen-year-old George, the high school hottie, falls in love with Alex. To get his attention, she initiates a group game with Alex, Nikita, Laetitia and Gabriel. They will discover, test, and push the limits of their sexuality.
epicstream.com
House of the Dragon Will Explore Misogyny Through Rhaenyra and Alicent
House of the Dragon might take place centuries before the events in Game of Thrones but it looks like the themes of the original series will still be evident in the spin-off. Emily Carey and Milly Alcock, who play the younger versions of Alicent Hightower and Rhaenyra Targaryen, confirm that the new HBO series will explore how misogyny and patriarchy will affect the women as they grow into power.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Lupin the Third: Goemon's Blood Spray Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Lupin the Third: Goemon's Blood Spray right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Kanichi Kurita Kiyoshi Kobayashi Daisuke Namikawa Miyuki Sawashiro Koichi Yamadera. Geners: Animation Action Crime. Director: Takeshi Koike. Release Date: Feb 04, 2017. About. A yakuza boss hires...
epicstream.com
Marvel's Ironheart Adds Another Non-Binary Star Zoe Terakes in Mystery Role
A new cast member joins Marvel's Ironheart with Nine Perfect Strangers and Wentworth star Zoe Terakes, a transgender and non-binary, in a mystery role following the news of the inclusion of RuPaul's Drag Race alumna Shea Couleé. The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues with its promise of representation and inclusion...
HuffPost
Lisa Kudrow Says Jerry Seinfeld Took Some Credit For The Success Of 'Friends'
The "Friends" star said she didn't feel competitive "at all" with the success of "Seinfeld."
Talking Tech: Your streaming bill is going up. Again.
Once again, our streaming bills are going up, after Disney announced plans to raise the prices of Disney+ and Hulu.
‘Grantchester’ Renewed For Season 8 At PBS Masterpiece & ITV
Click here to read the full article. PBS Masterpiece and ITV drama Grantchester has been recommissioned for an eighth season. Set in a small English village, the show from Broadchurch producer Kudos stars Robson Green as DI Geordie Keating and Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport. In season eight of the popular long-running series, Will starts off the happiest he’s ever been but his world is rocked by a terrible accident while Geordie’s happiness will be threatened by shocking accidents at work. Lead actor Green said: “A series that just gets better with age. Everyone involved is at the top of their game and this incredibly...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Monty Python Live at the Hollywood Bowl Free Online
Cast: Terry Gilliam John Cleese Graham Chapman Eric Idle Terry Jones. Monty Python perform many of their greatest sketches at the Hollywood Bowl, including several from pre-Python days. Is Monty Python Live at the Hollywood Bowl on Netflix?. Yes, Monty Python Live at the Hollywood Bowl is available on Netflix!...
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, August 9
On Monday, The Terminal List was booted from the No. 1 spot after more than a month on the top of Amazon's top 10 shows and movies list. Today, The Terminal List returns to that spot, proving that Chris Pratt's military thriller's stay as the most watched show on Prime Video is interminal. Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives, which momentarily toppled The Terminal List, is now at No. 3, one spot behind The Boys. Back on the list is Forever Summer: Hamptons, which sits at No. 10.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Alien Abduction: Incident in Lake County Free Online
Cast: Benz Antoine Kristian Ayre Gillian Barber Michael Buie Emmanuelle Chriqui. After a mysterious blackout, a son goes out to investigate and captures footage of actual aliens. When the aliens follow he and his brothers back to their home all hell breaks lose. Is Alien Abduction: Incident in Lake County...
epicstream.com
Jang Sung Rak Cause of Death Tragic: Sudden Passing of South Korean Webtoon Artist Sparks Concerns in Webtoon Community
Jang Sung Rak’s sudden and tragic death caused fans to feel worried about the conditions of artists and workers in the webtoon industry. Since 2018, Solo Leveling has received life because of Jang Sung Rak, known as Dubu, and his illustrations. He served as the webtoon’s illustrator. Unfortunately,...
