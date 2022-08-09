Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
GALLERY: See the sights at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Check out this gallery of some pictures from the 2022 Illinois State Fair. This gallery will be updated as more pictures become available.
ourquadcities.com
Free fun at the fair! Enjoy no-cost activities at the IL State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — The 2022 Illinois State Fair begins next week, on Thursday, Aug. 11, and WMBD is compiling a list of all the ways you can enjoy your time in the fairgrounds without breaking the bank. Free activities every day. Dairy Products Building: All things dairy from...
wglt.org
Lots of new restaurants popping up around Bloomington-Normal
Eleven new restaurants have opened, or are in the process of opening, in Bloomington-Normal. One of the most notable is Pop-Up Chicken Shop. The restaurant, known of course for its chicken, but also for its tasty burgers, is relocating from the VFW building on East Lincoln Street to the former JP Wheel and Alehouse establishment on North Hershey Road in Bloomington.
Central Illinois Proud
See this year’s State Fair Butter Cow!
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WBMD) — The iconic Butter Cow sculpture was unveiled Wednesday, just a day before the 2022 Illinois State Fair opens its gates. Each year, a sculptor uses 500 lbs of unsalted butter to create a life-size cow. The sculpting process usually takes about five days; this year, however, sculptor Sarah Pratt spent a full week in the freezer.
wmay.com
5 Tasty Treats To Try At The Illinois State Fair
The Illinois State Fair is August 11th-21st on the North end of Springfield, and the food is fantastic as ever. If you’ve never been to the fair before, here are five treats you HAVE to try:. 1.) Vose Corndog– This classic corndog has people raving about it every year....
‘This cemetery is a treasure’: Monticello woman uncovers family history
MONTICELLO, Ill., (WCIA) — One woman in Monticello considers herself a self-made historian. She grew up there her entire life and is now discovering the stories of the people who helped shape her hometown. Susan Chumbley was gifted a collection of newspapers during the pandemic. She started reading through them and connecting the dots between […]
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
Springfield Wyndham files third proposal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – The Wyndham hotel filed another proposal Tuesday to convert parts of its hotel into apartment buildings. This is the third proposal by the Wyndham’s owner, selling the current hotel to New York developer Good Homes Inc. and converting 275 of its 400 hotels into apartments. “For good of Downtown Springfield and […]
nprillinois.org
Springfield Star Party planned to view Perseid Meteor Shower
The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak in the next several days. And a special Star Party viewing opportunity will be offered at Lincoln Memorial Garden in Springfield. The event is Friday August 12 from 8:30 until 10 p.m. It’s hosted by the University of Illinois Springfield Astronomy-Physics Program, Lincoln Memorial Garden and the Sangamon Astronomical Society.
Beautiful Old Midwest Home for Sale has Incredible Detail
This over 100-year-old home for sale is beautiful, huge, and also a good price! Haven't heard that in a while, right? This home is for sale in Decatur, Illinois for just under $350,000 and is 5,875 sqft. I would totally buy this place if I could. I mean, it looks...
Herald & Review
Mr. Kluckers, Krekel's Dairy Maid mascot, back home
DECATUR — Mr. Kluckers has made it safely home. Krekel's Dairy Maid on U.S. 36 recovered the human-sized metal rooster Tuesday afternoon after he was stolen earlier in the day. The restaurant posted information on its Facebook page about the theft and images of two men as they escaped...
wlds.com
Sangamon County Solar Farm To Send Power to City of Chicago
A Sangamon County solar farm will be powering the City of Chicago. The Double Black Diamond Solar Farm being built on the Sangamon-Morgan County line will be helping supply the City of Chicago with power to run its airports, the Harold Washington Library Center, and other city-run facilities, according to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Office today.
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
Stolen rooster statue returned
(UPDATE) Officials said “Mr. Cluckers” was found. “We want to thank all of the community that helped us [locate] and bring him home,” they said in a Facebook post. “We are so grateful to all of the amazing people out there. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Krekels Dairy Maid is looking for a rooster stolen from […]
capitolwolf.com
Springfield gets $20 million grant
Springfield will receive nearly 20 million dollars as part of an 85 million dollar grant coming to the State of Illinois through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law by President Biden last November. The project will construct a new railroad grade separation underpass at North...
wmay.com
Springfield Teachers Reject Contract Offer
Springfield teachers have rejected a proposed contract, despite its call for pay raises totaling more than 12 percent over three years. Only about one-third of the Springfield Education Association’s 12-hundred members took part in Tuesday’s ratification vote, but 80-percent of those voters opposed the contract. Union president Aaron Graves says teachers have many concerns, from staffing shortages to special ed needs to safety and security issues. He says the compensation offer might have been adequate if other concerns were addressed, but taken as a whole, the members felt the offer was inadequate.
WAND TV
SEA Union votes down contract from District 186
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield's teachers union has voted against a contract proposal from District 186. 80% of members of the Springfield Education Association voted to turn down the deal. WAND News spoke with educators in the district who said the main concerns were about school security and classroom size....
wmay.com
Revised Wyndham Proposal Still Not Winning Over Some Aldermen
Some Springfield aldermen remain skeptical of a proposal to convert part of the Wyndham City Centre downtown into apartments, despite revisions to keep more hotel rooms in place in the 30-story structure. The hotel’s current owner wants to sell to a New York developer, but aldermen have twice rejected the...
wmay.com
Proposed Contract Would Give Springfield Teachers 12.5% Pay Raise Over Three Years
Springfield teachers will see pay raises totaling more than 12-percent over the next three years, under the terms of the tentative contract agreement to be voted on by the union this week. The Springfield Education Association and District 186 have declined to publicly discuss the terms of the contract. But...
wcbu.org
Canton man sues YouTube, other websites after son's suicide 'prank' takes a near-fatal turn
A Canton man alleges social media algorithms targeting his children based on their race influenced his son into attempting a prank that left him with permanent brain damage. Damian Johnson is a Black single father of three. In 2021, his 12-year-old son attempted to create a "I Killed Myself Prank" video. The stunts play up the reactions of loved ones who discover a staged suicide scene as a practical joke.
