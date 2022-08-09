Springfield teachers have rejected a proposed contract, despite its call for pay raises totaling more than 12 percent over three years. Only about one-third of the Springfield Education Association’s 12-hundred members took part in Tuesday’s ratification vote, but 80-percent of those voters opposed the contract. Union president Aaron Graves says teachers have many concerns, from staffing shortages to special ed needs to safety and security issues. He says the compensation offer might have been adequate if other concerns were addressed, but taken as a whole, the members felt the offer was inadequate.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO