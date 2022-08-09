ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

saturdaytradition.com

Penn State lands commitment from 2023 4-star WR out of Virginia

Shortly after losing a commitment from 4-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker, Penn State fans got some good news on Wednesday. Carmelo Taylor committed to the Nittany Lions from his Instagram account per Max Ralph of the Daily Collegian. Taylor is 4-star WR from the 2023 class out of Roanoke, Virginia per...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WHSV

20-Yard Dash: Staunton

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This fall, a staple of the Staunton football program is making his head coaching debut for the Storm. Michael Bell Jr. was a standout player for formerly named Robert E. Lee High School before competing for Concord University. After his playing career, Bell returned to the Valley where he spent the past 12 years leading the JV football team in Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA
wmra.org

Former Charlottesville journalist reflects on iconic, and troubling, Unite the Right photo

Among the images to emerge from the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville nearly five years ago was Ryan Kelly’s Pulitzer Prize winning photograph of a white supremacist driving his car into a crowd of counter protesters. Kelly now lives and works in Richmond. Five years after the rally, VPM News Director Elliott Robinson chatted with the journalist about the impact of his iconic and troubling photograph. Robinson and Kelly previously worked together at The Progress, but not at the time of the rally.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Rashad Pitt named new CHS principal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is a new principal at Charlottesville High School. According to a release, Charlottesville City Schools has named Rashaad Pitt as the new principal, effective Aug. 15. Pitt has 17 years of experience, most recently serving as the assistant principal at George Wythe High School...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth

Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
ROANOKE, VA
realcrozetva.com

Three Notch’d Trail Planning Funding Approved!

$2,007,045 for the Three Notched Trail Shared Use Path Plan in Albemarle County for the planning of a project that will develop a shared use path between the City of Charlottesville, the community of Crozet, and Western Albemarle and Nelson County. (the following is from the beginning of the above-referenced...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
altavistajournal.com

Timberlake Tavern reopens with new ownership in ribbon cutting

The Timberlake Tavern recently celebrated new ownership with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. The ribbon cutting was followed by refreshments and the Alliance’s Commerce & Cocktails business development event. Historic Timberlake Tavern is located at 439 Timberlake Drive, Lynchburg. It was built in 1929,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Twenty-six Virginia health centers to receive $1.7 million in federal funding

The American Rescue Plan will provide $1,768,500 in federal funding for health centers across Virginia. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday that the funding will enable health centers to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting, as well as support data modernization efforts to better identify and respond to patient and community needs through improved data quality.
VIRGINIA STATE
C-Ville Weekly

‘He is very sorrowful’

Charlottesville IT analyst Allen Groat was caught on a security camera entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2020. Photo: Department of Justice Video. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

