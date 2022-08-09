Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State lands commitment from 2023 4-star WR out of Virginia
Shortly after losing a commitment from 4-star EDGE Tomarrion Parker, Penn State fans got some good news on Wednesday. Carmelo Taylor committed to the Nittany Lions from his Instagram account per Max Ralph of the Daily Collegian. Taylor is 4-star WR from the 2023 class out of Roanoke, Virginia per...
Virginia Introduces New Cavalier on Horseback
Kim Kirschnick will pass the torch to Julie Caruccio, who will ride horseback to lead the Cavaliers onto the field this season at Scott Stadium
virginia.edu
Meet the New Cavalier on Horseback: She’s Eager To ‘Carry On a Legacy’
While the next individual to lead the University of Virginia football team out of the Scott Stadium tunnel on horseback has never performed the role, she’s a longtime observer of the man who did it almost flawlessly for 21 seasons. Julie Caruccio and Kim Kirschnick have a lot in...
WHSV
20-Yard Dash: Staunton
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This fall, a staple of the Staunton football program is making his head coaching debut for the Storm. Michael Bell Jr. was a standout player for formerly named Robert E. Lee High School before competing for Concord University. After his playing career, Bell returned to the Valley where he spent the past 12 years leading the JV football team in Staunton.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wmra.org
Former Charlottesville journalist reflects on iconic, and troubling, Unite the Right photo
Among the images to emerge from the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville nearly five years ago was Ryan Kelly’s Pulitzer Prize winning photograph of a white supremacist driving his car into a crowd of counter protesters. Kelly now lives and works in Richmond. Five years after the rally, VPM News Director Elliott Robinson chatted with the journalist about the impact of his iconic and troubling photograph. Robinson and Kelly previously worked together at The Progress, but not at the time of the rally.
cbs19news
Rashad Pitt named new CHS principal
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There is a new principal at Charlottesville High School. According to a release, Charlottesville City Schools has named Rashaad Pitt as the new principal, effective Aug. 15. Pitt has 17 years of experience, most recently serving as the assistant principal at George Wythe High School...
Former Goochland County golf course set to become COVID memorial
A portion of the 250-acre former Goochland County course, which has been closed since 2018, was purchased in recent months by a local nonprofit that plans to convert the site into a memorial.
Black Charlottesville residents open up about what changed — and what didn’t — after Unite the Right
This year marks the five year anniversary of when hundreds of neo-Nazis marched into Charlottesville to stop the city from taking down its statue of Robert E. Lee. The fatal protest left a wound on the city, and its residents are still trying to heal. Five years on, Charlottesville Tomorrow...
RELATED PEOPLE
Take a fall train ride through Central Virginia in vintage railroad cars
If you're looking forward to the cooling temperatures, crisp air and changing colors of autumn, spend the day soaking in the turn of the season by taking a train ride through the Commonwealth.
WSLS
Does August fog lead to winter snow? We’re busting the myth
Happy Monday and welcome to another edition of the Beyond The Forecast weather newsletter!. Meteorologists hear a wide variety of weather folklore from the viewers that they forecast for every day, like “red sky at morning, sailors take warning” or “clear moon, frost soon.”. One such saying...
realcrozetva.com
Three Notch’d Trail Planning Funding Approved!
$2,007,045 for the Three Notched Trail Shared Use Path Plan in Albemarle County for the planning of a project that will develop a shared use path between the City of Charlottesville, the community of Crozet, and Western Albemarle and Nelson County. (the following is from the beginning of the above-referenced...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville rents decline in past month, but still significantly higher than last year
Charlottesville rents have declined 0.7 percent over the past month but are up 9 percent in comparison to the same time last year, according to Apartment List. Currently, median rents in Charlottesville are at $1,165 for a one-bedroom apartment or $1,536 for a two-bedroom, according to the August 2022 Charlottesville Rent Report.
IN THIS ARTICLE
altavistajournal.com
Timberlake Tavern reopens with new ownership in ribbon cutting
The Timberlake Tavern recently celebrated new ownership with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. The ribbon cutting was followed by refreshments and the Alliance’s Commerce & Cocktails business development event. Historic Timberlake Tavern is located at 439 Timberlake Drive, Lynchburg. It was built in 1929,...
Major car dealership opens new location in Virginia
A major car dealership opened a brand new location in Virginia this month. Earlier this month, Berglund Toyota opened its newest car dealership location in Lynchburg, Virginia.
WHSV
UVA Health doctor concerned about ‘fivefold’ increase in Delta-8 THC-related calls
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - UVA Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center’s Medical Director says staff ‘rarely’ received calls about people suffering from adverse side effects of Delta-8 THC products. Over the last year, there has been a fivefold increase in these calls, with 112 reported between June...
cbs19news
Around 1200 kids walking to school in the city this year due to bus driver shortage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News)--New school walk zones are up and in place in the city--due to a bus driver shortage, hundreds of children will be walking to and from school each day. The Charlottesville city school board tells me they have hired school crossing guards to help keep kids safe...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta Free Press
Twenty-six Virginia health centers to receive $1.7 million in federal funding
The American Rescue Plan will provide $1,768,500 in federal funding for health centers across Virginia. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine announced Tuesday that the funding will enable health centers to advance health equity through better data collection and reporting, as well as support data modernization efforts to better identify and respond to patient and community needs through improved data quality.
C-Ville Weekly
‘He is very sorrowful’
Charlottesville IT analyst Allen Groat was caught on a security camera entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2020. Photo: Department of Justice Video. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
cbs19news
Researchers find 'fingerprint' of nerve cells that may help people dealing with issues swallowing
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Every year, about half a million Americans will have their lives impacted by problems swallowing. These esophageal motility disorders can lead to problems such as dehydration, malnutrition, pneumonia and choking. According to a release, these kinds of disorders affect the way the muscles of the...
cardinalnews.org
Buckingham County residents warn of impact of gold mining; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Threats to kill public officials lead to Roanoke County’s first ‘red flag’ gun case. — The Roanoke Times. Online public comment portal for hemp task force open until Friday. — Richmond...
Comments / 0