Dozens of residents in an Oxfordshire village ran out of water forcing Thames Water to dispatch water tankers and bottled water to the area as the country faces a growing spectre of drought and a looming heatwave.While supply has returned to customers in Northend village on the Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire border, Thames Water said it was using tankers to help boost supplies and keep up water pressure so more homes don’t run out. Thames Water said 68 customers were without water for a time and that pressure remains lower than normal due to issues with the Stokenchurch reservoir. It said it...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO