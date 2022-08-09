Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Will Texas run out of groundwater? Experts explain how drought taps out water wells.
Water levels in wells across Texas are running low because of the extreme drought, groundwater experts say. Drought conditions in the state are getting worse by the week. As of July 28, 97% of Texas was in a drought, affecting 24.1 million Texans, per the U.S. Drought Monitor. “A lot...
North Texas wildfire continues to grow amid high heat
A North Texas wildfire continued to grow Tuesday amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions after burning at least a dozen structures, officials said. The Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth was the largest active Texas wildfire as of Tuesday afternoon after blackening 6,000 acres (2,400 hectares), an increase from 4,000 acres (1,600 hectares) Tuesday morning, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. The fire, which began Monday afternoon, was just 10% contained, and crews using bulldozers were digging containment lines while fire trucks and aircraft worked to extinguish the flames, the Forest Service said.
Oxfordshire village runs out of water as lethal heatwave looms
Dozens of residents in an Oxfordshire village ran out of water forcing Thames Water to dispatch water tankers and bottled water to the area as the country faces a growing spectre of drought and a looming heatwave.While supply has returned to customers in Northend village on the Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire border, Thames Water said it was using tankers to help boost supplies and keep up water pressure so more homes don’t run out. Thames Water said 68 customers were without water for a time and that pressure remains lower than normal due to issues with the Stokenchurch reservoir. It said it...
BBC
Northumbrian Water said water reservoirs were low but adequate
A water firm said it does not expect to have to order a hosepipe ban despite a heatwave warning over the next few days. Northumbrian Water said it expected water use to surge as temperatures are due to reach as high as 29C (84F) in some parts of the North East.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
insideevs.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Electric Trucks Save Families In Flooded Kentucky
If you've been following the news, you may be aware that the US state of Kentucky is facing terrible flooding, which has left many people stranded and without power. Sadly, at least 37 people have died so far as a result of the floods. Ford sent two F-150 Lightning electric trucks and two F-150 PowerBoost hybrid trucks to help provide power during the catastrophe.
Comments / 0