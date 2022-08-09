Read full article on original website
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
thezebra.org
$61K in Grants Awarded to Support Arts Programs in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, VA – On the evening of August 9, the city’s Office of the Arts announced the winners of the Creative Neighborhood Grant Program (CNGP). Originally a grant in the amount of $60,000, $61,143 has been regranted to help 13 nonprofit organizations hire over 200 artists. The awardees range from establishments that employ actors to musicians to writers. They are located in three Alexandria neighborhoods: Arlandria, Old Town, and the West End.
northernvirginiamag.com
On the Market: A 1920 Family Estate Atop Alexandria’s Mount Ida
After five generations as one family’s home, this charming Alexandria property is up for sale. This charming Alexandria estate is rich with family history. The home was built in 1920 by three brothers, intended for their parents. When their father died and their mother chose to live with one of her sons instead, the property was sold — to the same family that’s selling it now. The property has served as a family home to the current owners for five generations. Now, 2911 Holly Street is on sale to the public for the first time since it was constructed more than a century ago.
theburn.com
NoVA’s first Cook Out could open later this month
Big news for fans of the southern fast-food chain Cook Out. The region’s first Cook Out location is on track to open as soon as the end of August. The signs have gone up at the new restaurant, which is located in Manassas Park, a roughly 30-60 minute drive from Loudoun depending where you live. The exact address is 8502 Centreville Road.
mocoshow.com
Remembering Shakey’s Pizza Parlor
Known for their pizza, mojo potatoes, and game rooms, Shakey’s Pizza Parlor is fondly remembered by many MoCo residents over the age of 30. The restaurant was popular with both children and adults as parents could drink pitchers of beer while the kids played Pac-Man or watched the chefs prepare pizza through their open kitchen. As the first franchise pizza chain in the United States, the company expanded to as many as 500 stores worldwide at the height of it’s popularity. Shakey’s had multiple locations in Montgomery County in the 70’s and 80’s, including in Gaithersburg on Bureau Dr. and in Rockville on the pike.
andnowuknow.com
Giant Food Unveils New Store in Silver Spring, Maryland; Ira Kress Details
LANDOVER, MD - Streamers were flying and champagne was popping last Friday as Giant Food opened its newest store in Silver Spring, Maryland. The nearly 65,000-square-foot store brings 100 new jobs to the community and follows three re-openings within Maryland and Virginia. "Giant Food has been serving the Silver Spring...
alxnow.com
There are salons, restaurants and more businesses for sale in Alexandria
The latest listings on BizBuySell show all kinds of companies for sale in the city. The website aggregates numerous business sale listings, and the names and locations are generally left out. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or...
TheHorse.com
Potomac Horse Fever in Virginia
On Aug. 8, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse in Fairfax County, Virginia, positive for Potomac horse fever. The boarding facility where the horse resides is not under quarantine, and an unknown number of horses might also be at risk. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that...
mymcmedia.org
Woodside Deli Workers Told of Closing By Text Message
At least three employees of the recently-shuttered Woodside Deli in Rockville took to Facebook to state their disappointment on how the closing was handled. The deli on Washington Street, known for its pickle bar, opened in 2010, but the restaurant’s Silver Spring location opened in 1947. According to employee...
restonnow.com
Free fresh food marketplace coming to Reston this week
Flash Flood Warning in for Fairfax County, as storm takes out power. An ongoing thunderstorm has taken out power for hundreds of Fairfax County residents, as the threat of flash flooding looms. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning…
jmu.edu
Applied Public History and Archaeology
Grace Gordon is from Alexandria, Virginia, a city brimming with historic sites and museums on the Potomac River waterfront. Still, she largely took the city’s history for granted until enrolling in a World History course taught by Maritza Mullervy at Bishop Ireton High School. Mullervy’s class changed Gordon’s perspective on history: transforming it from a litany of names and dates into a fascinating story of human development and the movement of cultures. “Choosing not to learn and understand the history that came before us is like opening a book in the middle. You can’t just read from there and expect to make sense of it. You need to know what happened before in order to make sense of the world that exists now.”
WJLA
The Prince William County Fair
Washington ABC7 — The Prince William County Fair is back in Manassas, VA with lots of food and fun things to do. Chrissy Taylor, The Assist. Dir. of Business Operations for The Prince William County Fair told us why every resident should attend.
thezebra.org
City of Alexandria Launches New App for Paratransit Riders
ALEXANDRIA, VA – If you have a disability and rely on Alexandria’s paratransit service, DOT, to get around, there is some great news. In an effort to make it easier for riders to book trips, the city recently released a smartphone app. According to an Alexandria eNews bulletin...
arlnow.com
Flood Watch in effect for Arlington and most of N. Va.
Arlington — along with D.C., Alexandria, Fairfax County and most of the rest of Northern Virginia — is under a Flood Watch today. The watch takes effect at 2 p.m. and will remain in effect into the evening hours as slow-moving storms roll into the area. The combination...
cnycentral.com
PHOTOS: 'Rainbow cloud' spotted over northern Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A rare "rainbow cloud" was spotted over Loudoun County, Virginia, before Tuesday's storms rolled into the region. Michael Siuta sent WJLA the stunning photos. Siuta said he and his wife spotted the "natural phenomenon" from their back deck in Beacon Hill just west of...
theburn.com
The Conche opens cake, chocolate studio in Sterling
Loudoun’s favorite chocolate-themed restaurant has expanded its operations. This week, The Conche opened a new facility named The Conche Chocolate & Cake Studio. The new business is located 22446 Davis Drive in Sterling. It will operate as a commercial kitchen and also a classroom for teaching events focusing on candies, cakes and other sweets.
fredericksburg.today
PHOTOS: Vandelism at Spotsylvania Church
Heartbroken to find out our Community life Center ￼was vandalized in the early morning hours￼￼. We are in the process of working with the local sheriffs department as well as the insurance company we will keep everyone posted as more information comes in. Please be in prayer for Craigs Baptist Church and the lost souls that did this. If you hear any information regarding the damages that were done please contact us.
popville.com
“We are heartbroken to announce that Newland’s last day of service was at the end of last month.”
Inside 327 7th Street, SE photo by Kimberly Kong. space previously home to Montmarte. Sad news from the recently opened Newland yesterday:. “We are heartbroken to announce that Newland’s last day of service was at the end of last month. We set out to serve food and drinks that...
thezebra.org
Alexandria Waste-to-Energy Facility Completes Upgrade to Reduce Emissions
ALEXANDRIA, VA – Covanta, a leader in sustainable materials management and a premier provider of environmental solutions benefiting businesses and communities across North America, announced that the Covanta Alexandria Waste-to-Energy facility recently completed planned enhancements to its state-of-the-art pollution control technology. The goal is to further reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions, thereby helping to protect the environment.
Back to School News for Prince William County
Emergency Cards and annual acknowledgements and consents are online in ParentVUE. The Back to School Packet, where parents/guardians can review emergency cards, update contact information, and complete annual policy reviews and acknowledgements, is now available in ParentVUE. All families should complete the Back to School Packet as soon as possible,...
hyattsvillewire.com
New Townhomes Coming Next to Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville
More townhomes are coming to the area just north of the Mall at Prince George’s in Hyattsville. Stanley Martin Homes is building 331 homes in the Gateway West development, which will also have a playground and a wooded conservation area with walking trails next to the football field at Northwestern High School.
