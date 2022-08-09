Grace Gordon is from Alexandria, Virginia, a city brimming with historic sites and museums on the Potomac River waterfront. Still, she largely took the city’s history for granted until enrolling in a World History course taught by Maritza Mullervy at Bishop Ireton High School. Mullervy’s class changed Gordon’s perspective on history: transforming it from a litany of names and dates into a fascinating story of human development and the movement of cultures. “Choosing not to learn and understand the history that came before us is like opening a book in the middle. You can’t just read from there and expect to make sense of it. You need to know what happened before in order to make sense of the world that exists now.”

