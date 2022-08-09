ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

The Spun

Son Of Ex-NBA Star Joining Bronny James' High School Team

Sierra Canyon's basketball team won't be lacking star power next season, that's for sure. Earlier this week, Eric Sondheimer of the Los Angeles Times reported that Penny Hardaway's son, Ashton Hardaway, has enrolled at Sierra Canyon. Hardaway played for Duncanville last season. If he joins Sierra Canyon's team, he'll be...
NBC Sports

Report: Darvin Ham has backing of LeBron to run offense through Anthony Davis

How far the Lakers go next season — where they land in the Western Conference standings and how far they could advance in the postseason — is all about Anthony Davis. That was true before LeBron James and his agent Rich Paul sat down with Laker GM Rob Pelinka and new head coach Darvin Ham last week. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports has the meeting details, and while Davis was not in attendance his ears had to be burning. A big part of that is Ham preaching “defensive tenacity” and benching those who don’t display it — Davis is the team’s best defender and rim protector. If the Lakers are going to get stops, Davis has to be a defensive force.
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
How much does Kevin Durant want to join the Celtics?

Durant reportedly sees the Celtics as a preferred destination. How much does that matter?. On Wednesday, two very noteworthy reports came out regarding Kevin Durant and the Celtics — one funny and one eyebrow-raising. The former came from Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, who reported that the Nets...
ClutchPoints

'Boston gave Golden State that championship': Ex-Celtics All-Star drops hot take on Finals choke job vs. Warriors

There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics proved to be ultimately disappointing during their NBA Finals series against the Golden State Warriors. They were so close to bringing home the title for the first time in so many years, only to concede to Stephen Curry and the Dubs. Former Celtics All-Star Antoine Walker recently spoke […] The post ‘Boston gave Golden State that championship’: Ex-Celtics All-Star drops hot take on Finals choke job vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports

Russell's legend exemplified in racist, turbulent 1960s

Programming note: Watch "Race in America: A Candid Conversation" on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at approximately 5 p.m. on NBC Sports Bay Area (at the conclusion of "Giants Postgame Live"). The enduring visuals of Bill Russell are mostly of his artistry on the basketball court and his deliberate responses to the...
The Spun

The Saints Re-Signed A Safety On Wednesday

The New Orleans Saints added a familiar face to their roster this Wednesday in the form of safety Jack Koerner. Koerner, a former starter at Iowa, signed with the Saints after going undrafted in April. He was waived by the team earlier this summer, but now he's back on the roster.
