Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Sixers guard De'Anthony Melton puts on a show at the Drew League
It is August in the NBA which means players are beginning to get their final workouts in as preparation for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The season is a grind over 82 games plus the playoffs and one has to be in peak physical condition to handle it all. The Philadelphia...
Penny Hardaway hires nephew of Coach K
Andy Borman was a Duke basketball walk-on guard from 1999 to 2004, coinciding with the Blue Devils' third national championship in 2001. He's also the nephew of now-retired Hall of Fame Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski, for Borman's mom is the sister of Krzyzewski's wife, Mickie. Now, the ...
Yardbarker
The Grizzlies Could Experience A Letdown This Coming Season
Coming off a season in which they finished ninth in the Western Conference and made the playoffs, the Memphis Grizzlies were expected to take a step forward during the 2021-22 season – but not a huge step. In fact, ESPN was forecasting a 42-40 record for them, while FiveThirtyEight...
On This Day In NBA History: August 11 - Damian Lillard Scores 61 Points
On this day in 2020, six-time All-Star guard Damian Lillard scored 61 points against the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Bubble, helping the Portland Trail Blazers claim a 134-131 victory.
Memphis weatherman behind racist tweet about Warriors' Draymond Green out months later
The meteorologist has not appeared on a broadcast for his station since the incident.
Yardbarker
Grizzlies Signing Dakota Mathias To Camp Deal
Mathias, 27, is 6-foot-4 and appeared in six games with the Grizzlies last season after signing a pair of six-game contracts. He played eight games with the 76ers the year before that as a two-way player. Originally undrafted out of Purdue in 2018, Mathias spent a season in Spain before...
Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage
Ja Morant made a lot of fans worry on Wednesday after uploading a video of his car that seemed to just got off a crash. Fortunately, the Memphis Grizzlies star quickly eased those concerns. Morant celebrated his 23rd birthday on Wednesday, so it was only natural for things to get crazy. However, it might have […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant breaks silence on viral video of his car damage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA・
Memphis, TN
