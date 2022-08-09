A festival and parade highlighting local tradition, culture and history mark the pinnacle of Terrebonne Parish’s year-long bicentennial celebration. The Terrebonne Bicentennial Festival and Parade will take place on Saturday, October 15, from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., throughout the streets of Downtown Houma. The festival will include various elements highlighting “the Good Earth,” including music on two stages, storytelling by members of Finding Our Roots African American Museum, and Houma United Nation’s drum performance. In addition, the Cultural Tent Area will showcase live demonstrations of wood carving, and basket weaving, as well as display historical collections and information about the parish’s history.

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO