houmatimes.com
Terrebonne 200 Bicentennial Festival and Parade Scheduled for October 15
A festival and parade highlighting local tradition, culture and history mark the pinnacle of Terrebonne Parish’s year-long bicentennial celebration. The Terrebonne Bicentennial Festival and Parade will take place on Saturday, October 15, from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., throughout the streets of Downtown Houma. The festival will include various elements highlighting “the Good Earth,” including music on two stages, storytelling by members of Finding Our Roots African American Museum, and Houma United Nation’s drum performance. In addition, the Cultural Tent Area will showcase live demonstrations of wood carving, and basket weaving, as well as display historical collections and information about the parish’s history.
L'Observateur
Expungement and Reentry Events Tripled Statewide to Honor Black August
New Orleans, LA. – The Justice & Accountability Center (JAC), a legal service, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces eleven events to honor Black August. Originating in the prison system during the 1970’s, Black August is a time for those committed to full liberation of Black people to reflect upon, and recommit to, dismantling oppression.
NOLA.com
Federal judge rules on mandatory bar membership for Louisiana lawyers
A federal judge has upheld mandatory state bar membership for all Louisiana lawyers, citing tight new restrictions on lobbying and other political activity by the association on topics unrelated to the legal profession. U.S. District Judge Lance Africk for the second time rejected a legal challenge by Randy Boudreaux, a...
L'Observateur
Vessel re-christened in honor of Reserve native Harold B. Warren
RESERVE — After nearly 40 years working for Ingram Marine group’s Triangle Fleet in Reserve, St. John Parish native Harold B. Warren received the honor of a lifetime when a vessel was re-christened in his name. Warren learned about the re-christening early this summer when the owner of...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Ministerial Alliances delivered 1,800 school supply bags
Non-profit organization Terrebonne Ministerial Alliances is helping children in Terrebonne Parish head back to school with the supplies needed to have a successful school year. Last week, TMA loaded up vehicles to deliver school supplies to 11 local schools and delivered 1,800 packed and ready to go school supply bags.
myneworleans.com
Tragedy and Politics: A Louisiana Story
This past week there was a congressional tragedy: Jackie Walorski, a member of Congress from Indiana, was killed when the SUV she was riding in suddenly veered into another lane and crashed into an approaching vehicle. Two of her staff members and the driver of the other vehicle also died.
houmatimes.com
Here’s Where to Go in Lafourche to Get Out & Get Moving
When it comes to sports and recreation, Louisiana’s Cajun Bayou offers top-notch venues and parks. Lafourche Parish facilities have a range of premier venues, including a Division I NCAA program at Nicholls State University. Whether you’re an athlete looking to compete or wanting recreation options to walk with your family, Lafourche has it all.
theadvocate.com
1,000 motorcycle clubs make Gonzales home during 5-day rally at Lamar-Dixon
The roar of motorcycles was a common sound around the parish last week as the National Bikers Roundup, the largest camping motorcycle rally in the U.S., took over Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. Ascension Parish tourism officials expected 25,000 motorcycles from 1,00 motorcycle clubs from around the country in the parish for...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish to receive $130 million through Hazard Mitigation Grant Program
Gov. John Bel Edwards and the Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) announced 25 Louisiana Parishes who were severely impacted by Hurricane Ida will receive funding through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program. Governor Edwards announced an additional $253 million dollars will be distributed, with the goal of reducing or eliminating long-term risk to life and property by lessening the impact of a disaster.
theadvocate.com
Can a Hammond man disqualified from the mayor's race for a false address reverse the decision?
A Hammond man seeking to be the city’s next mayor is fighting to reverse his disqualification in the race after the address on his voter registration failed to match his home address. Darryl David Smith filed his appeal after a state district court judge ruled in favor of a...
Louisiana issues health warning after oil spill in Terrebonne Bay
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — People should stay away from an oil spill in the Terrebonne Bay and Lake Pelto area, the Louisiana Department of Health said Wednesday. Its advisory also warned against fishing in, entering or driving vessels through areas with visible slicks or sheens. “If you see or...
NOLA.com
Cantrell to pay for raises by cutting hundreds of unfilled positions; some employees worried
Hundreds of unfilled positions in New Orleans city government could get permanently axed under a plan Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced last week for an across-the-board pay hike, cementing a diminished city workforce that has suffered from pandemic-era losses. Despite official assurances that the plan will not impact city services, some employees say chronic understaffing is creating stressful working conditions and that services will inevitably suffer.
Entergy and United Way to give away $150 electric bill credit, here is how to apply
Entergy New Orleans and the United Way of Southeast Louisiana partnered to bring help to Entergy customers struggling to pay high electricity bills. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17, qualifying customers in Orleans, Jefferson, St.
lafourchegazette.com
JOHN LERILLE, SR.
John L. Lerille, Sr., 81, a native of Galliano, LA and a resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Larose, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
NOLA.com
James Gill: A perpetual taxpayer ripoff, with the help of two mayors
Many millions of dollars bequeathed for the benefit of New Orleans residents have been snaffled over the years, and it may never stop if New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell gets her way. The City Council has filed suit to stop Cantrell's shenanigans. The law may be on the council's side,...
NOLA.com
Bar owned by New Orleans' new 'night mayor' lacks alcohol license, documents show
The popular bar and performance venue owned by Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s choice to lead the new “Office of Nighttime Economy” has operated without a valid city alcohol license for more than two months, according to city records. Howlin’ Wolf, the Warehouse District hotspot owned by Howard Kaplan,...
Gun buy-back event on Saturday, Aug. 13 in Algiers
Attendees who bring their guns will receive compensation for their guns in cash cards.
norpc.org
Transportation Improvement Program Update 2022
The RPC is currently updating the Transportation Improvement Programs (TIPs) for all four Metropolitan Planning Areas (MPAs) it serves: Mandeville-Covington, New Orleans, Slidell and South Tangipahoa. The TIPs may be viewed and downloaded via the links below, and comments or questions can be submitted using the comment box. Please note that the TIPs for Mandeville-Covington and Slidell are combined into a single St. Tammany Parish TIP. Comments may be submitted until September, 2022.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Hospital District 1 receives more than $17M in FEMA disaster relief grants
Lafourche Parish Hospital District 1 will receive more than $17 million in FEMA grants for disaster relief following Hurricane Ida. Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy announced the local funding this past week, which was part of $69,021,705 in FEMA grants awarded to Louisiana for disaster aid for Hurricanes Laura and Ida.
brproud.com
“Youngest Fire Chief in Louisiana” honored after losing cancer battle
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (BRPROUD) – Fabian Payne Brignac died one week ago at the age of 59. The former fire chief in the Village of French Settlement passed away “after a short battle with pancreatic cancer,” according to his obituary. Fabian started out in the firefighting profession...
