Former Florida State defensive backs lands in Big Ten
The veteran defensive back is moving on to his third program in three years.
Florida State offensive lineman suffers season-ending injury
The Seminoles will be without a veteran offensive lineman this fall.
Interview: Mike Norvell speaks after practice
FLORIDA STATE — The Noles took the practice field once again after their first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. On Saturday, head coach Mike Norvell praised the improvement of newcomers Deuce Spann and Tatum Bethune, while mentioning that the freshman got ample reps to test their true place in the lineup during the scrimmage. Norvell and the coaching staff focused on evaluating the team as a whole and made sure to tweak some of the fundamental tools in each room during the first two weeks of practice.
Interviews: Sam McCall reviews Saturday scrimmage, fall camp
Florida State Seminoles football was back on the practice field this morning for their third week of fall camp. The Noles played their first scrimmage of the fall camp on Saturday, where some players cemented their names at the top of the lineup and some newcomers impressed the coaching staff enough to stir up the competition in each room.
FSU IS A BASKETBALL SCHOOL Thread #10 - Recruiting, Roster, Schedule, NBA Noles, Draft, All BBall Stuff
Be sure to catch up on BBall Thread #9 for the most recent comments, some of which were good. This is the place we've set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men and women's basketball teams, with any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draft, and any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion.
North Carolina vs Florida A&M Prediction, Game Preview How To Watch Lines Week 0
North Carolina vs Florida A&M prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 0, Saturday, August 27. Record: North Carolina (0-0), Florida A&M (0-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN Predictions of Every Game. ACC | Big Ten | Big 12 | Pac-12 | SEC. AAC...
New Florida football coach Billy Napier looks to rebuild the Gators into a championship contender
GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Joshua Thompson walks across the street from his office inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium earlier this year, puts on a hardhat and begins a tour of the future home of Florida football. He has recently been hired as new coach Billy Napier's director of football operations, and he's impressed by the bones of the 140,000-square foot facility, even though it was designed with the previous staff in mind.
Tallahassee Events Beginning August 9
The Office Trivia @ Brass Tap MidtownDate: Tuesday, August 9, 2022, begins @ 6:30 p.m.Where: The Brass Tap @ Midtown, 1321 Thomasville Rd.Cost: No cover.What you’ll get: Enjoy an evening at the Brass Tap with good food and cold drinks, while you show off your knowledge of all things Dunder Mifflin and the hit series […]
BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE
Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
Miracle Hill nursing home in need of a miracle to save facility
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Efforts were underway to save a beloved Tallahassee nursing home as the facility has faced problems paying its bills. The pandemic has put the center in a financial bind, officials at Miracle Hill said. Because of that, it’s now up for possible sale. Leaders have...
California Group, with Bernie Sanders Ties, Sends $50,000 to Aid Tallahassee’s Progressive Candidates
State campaign records show that a progressive group based in California -led by former Bernie Sanders campaign employees – is financing the efforts of campaign consultant Max Herrle who is helping the Adner Marcelin Tallahassee City Commission. Herrle is a former local lobbyist who has close ties with City...
Publix opens another new grocery store location in Florida
Publix just opened another grocery store location in Florida last week. Read on to get all the details. Publix is a popular grocery store chain with over 1,271 supermarket locations across the Southeastern United States, according to Fortune.
Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - While gas prices have recently dropped, the average cost for fuel locally is still about $3.75 per gallon. So when Tallahassee Direct Auto Exchange gave Gadsden County and surrounding residents a chance to get free gas Wednesday, hundreds got into line to take advantage of the deal.
‘Renaissance’ Woman: Tallahassee native helps produce multiple songs on Beyoncé's newest album
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the spring we told you about Denisia “Blu June” Andrews, a producer and song writer from Tallahassee that won a Grammy for her work with Jazmine Sullivan. But her newest achievement is her work on eight of the sixteen songs on Beyoncé's newest...
Gadsden County man arrested for shooting at passing car
The pandemic has put the Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Tallahassee in a financial bind. Because of that bind, it could be listed for sale. Leon County Schools seeing surge in enrollment, causing delays in processing. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Gayle said the district...
Fentanyl overdose murder case is first of its kind in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man is now among a growing list of accused drug dealers who are charged with murder in connection with deadly fentanyl overdoses. A grand jury indicted Kurstin Hinson last week on first degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Megan Hoffman. Prosecutors call...
Dianne Williams-Cox bounces back in fundraising for City Commission re-election bid
The incumbent had raised under $1K in June. After raising less than $1,000 in June, Tallahassee City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox outraised her opponents in July, campaign finance records show. The incumbent for City Commission Seat 5 racked up $21,000 in contributions last month. On July 16, she received $1,000 from...
Tallahassee Police Department trains with ex-Navy SEAL who was charged with war crimes
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Police Department trained at a defense company Thursday, and former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher, who was convicted of posing with a corpse for a photo in 2019, was present for the session. The training was TPD's annual active shooter response training, according to a...
Tallahassee woman indicted for murder in death of her elderly mother
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury has indicted a Tallahassee woman on first degree murder charges in the death of her elderly mother. The jury handed down the indictment Thursday against Brigette Ffolkes, 57. Arrest records say on May 27, Ffolkes hit her 80-year old mother Joan...
TFD responds to fire at Harmony Crossing Apartments
The Tallahassee Fire Department responded to a fire at Harmony Crossing Apartments, located at 1698 Stuckey Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.
