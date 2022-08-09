ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Tomahawk Nation

Interview: Mike Norvell speaks after practice

FLORIDA STATE — The Noles took the practice field once again after their first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. On Saturday, head coach Mike Norvell praised the improvement of newcomers Deuce Spann and Tatum Bethune, while mentioning that the freshman got ample reps to test their true place in the lineup during the scrimmage. Norvell and the coaching staff focused on evaluating the team as a whole and made sure to tweak some of the fundamental tools in each room during the first two weeks of practice.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Interviews: Sam McCall reviews Saturday scrimmage, fall camp

Florida State Seminoles football was back on the practice field this morning for their third week of fall camp. The Noles played their first scrimmage of the fall camp on Saturday, where some players cemented their names at the top of the lineup and some newcomers impressed the coaching staff enough to stir up the competition in each room.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU IS A BASKETBALL SCHOOL Thread #10 - Recruiting, Roster, Schedule, NBA Noles, Draft, All BBall Stuff

Be sure to catch up on BBall Thread #9 for the most recent comments, some of which were good. This is the place we've set up for our members to discuss the Florida State Seminoles men and women's basketball teams, with any breaking news, recruiting, players eligible for the NBA Draft, and any other basketball related news you may want to bring up for discussion.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ESPN

New Florida football coach Billy Napier looks to rebuild the Gators into a championship contender

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Joshua Thompson walks across the street from his office inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium earlier this year, puts on a hardhat and begins a tour of the future home of Florida football. He has recently been hired as new coach Billy Napier's director of football operations, and he's impressed by the bones of the 140,000-square foot facility, even though it was designed with the previous staff in mind.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Tallahassee Reports

Tallahassee Events Beginning August 9

The Office Trivia @ Brass Tap MidtownDate: Tuesday, August 9, 2022, begins @ 6:30 p.m.Where: The Brass Tap @ Midtown, 1321 Thomasville Rd.Cost: No cover.What you’ll get: Enjoy an evening at the Brass Tap with good food and cold drinks, while you show off your knowledge of all things Dunder Mifflin and the hit series […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

BIG TRUCKIN’ TROUBLE

Speculation and awe grew throughout the community on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 4, as an enormous tanker made its way painstakingly around the courthouse circle. Members of the small community gathered throughout the morning around the circle to look on as a big rig pulling a massive cylinder inched its way around the narrow roundabout, causing major traffic delays and confusion.
MONTICELLO, FL
WCTV

Miracle Hill nursing home in need of a miracle to save facility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Efforts were underway to save a beloved Tallahassee nursing home as the facility has faced problems paying its bills. The pandemic has put the center in a financial bind, officials at Miracle Hill said. Because of that, it’s now up for possible sale. Leaders have...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Direct Auto Exchange hosts a free gas giveaway

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - While gas prices have recently dropped, the average cost for fuel locally is still about $3.75 per gallon. So when Tallahassee Direct Auto Exchange gave Gadsden County and surrounding residents a chance to get free gas Wednesday, hundreds got into line to take advantage of the deal.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Gadsden County man arrested for shooting at passing car

The pandemic has put the Miracle Hill Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Tallahassee in a financial bind. Because of that bind, it could be listed for sale. Leon County Schools seeing surge in enrollment, causing delays in processing. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. By Charles Roop. Gayle said the district...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Fentanyl overdose murder case is first of its kind in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man is now among a growing list of accused drug dealers who are charged with murder in connection with deadly fentanyl overdoses. A grand jury indicted Kurstin Hinson last week on first degree murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Megan Hoffman. Prosecutors call...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
