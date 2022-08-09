FLORIDA STATE — The Noles took the practice field once again after their first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday. On Saturday, head coach Mike Norvell praised the improvement of newcomers Deuce Spann and Tatum Bethune, while mentioning that the freshman got ample reps to test their true place in the lineup during the scrimmage. Norvell and the coaching staff focused on evaluating the team as a whole and made sure to tweak some of the fundamental tools in each room during the first two weeks of practice.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO