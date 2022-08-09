Read full article on original website
Dedeaux Pays $4.7M Per Acre for Industrial Land in SoCal
Los Angeles-based Dedeaux Properties is adding more fuel to the industrial real estate fire in Southern California. The investment and development firm acquired 7.11 acres, or 309,806 square feet, of land in the Inland Empire for $33.6 million, according to data provider Vizzda. The deal is equal to about $4.7 million per acre.
Staley Point and Bain Capital Expand in SoCal’s Industrial Market
Staley Point Capital, a Los Angeles-based investment firm, and Bain Capital are extending their reach in Southern California as the region’s industrial market continues to boom. The two companies paid $32.7 million for a 72,768-square-foot development in the Inland Empire, according to data provider Vizzda. The deal is equal...
Sherwood Equities Sells Long Island Industrial Portfolio for $76M
Blake Silverman’s Silverman Group has acquired a nine-asset industrial portfolio in Long Island from Sherwood Equities, Commercial Observer has learned. The purchase price for the buildings — which comprises 372,000 square feet of industrial buildings spread across Melville and Farmingdale, N.Y — was $76 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Adam Spies, Gary Gabriel, Adam Doneger, Kyle Schmidt and Rachel Humphrey arranged the sale.
The Push to Build a Casino in Manhattan Could Turn Out to be a House of Cards
Gaming operators, developers and hedge fund behemoths are going all in for a chance to run a new casino in the heart of Manhattan — but it may not be in the cards. Ever since the New York State Legislature legalized the expansion of three new downstate casino licenses in the state budget in April, high-rolling property owners have been courting gaming operators in a high-stakes effort to win a bid.
