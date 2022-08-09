ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

Phillip Lawrence Wightman

Phillip Lawrence Wightman, 81 of Fennville, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his home. Born February 1, 1941, in Douglas, Michigan, he was the son of the late Chester and Hilda (Stein) Wightman and the husband of Fae Ann (Christensen) Wightman. Phil was a hard worker who...
FENNVILLE, MI
whtc.com

Patricia (Pat) Altena John

Patricia (Pat) Altena John, 69, of West Olive passed away comfortably at home surrounded by her family on August 9, 2022. Pat was born on January 18, 1953. Pat is survived by her loving husband, Steven John of 49 years. She is also survived by her children Ryan (Tami) John of Grand Rapids, Stephanie (David) Morgan of Big Rapids, and Tracy Bredeway of Holland. Pat was blessed with 8 grandchildren; Mic Bredeway, Lucy Bredeway, Chase John, Ashton John, Trey Morgan, Tate Bredeway, Elsa Morgan, and Thea Morgan. Pat enjoyed spending time with her children/grandchildren, playing cards with her friends, seeing concerts with family, and traveling the country with her husband. Visitation will be on August 18th from 4 pm to 7 pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland. A private celebration of life open house will take place in her honor.
WEST OLIVE, MI
whtc.com

Holland Police Log August 9-11, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
HOLLAND, MI
