whtc.com
Phillip Lawrence Wightman
Phillip Lawrence Wightman, 81 of Fennville, Michigan, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at his home. Born February 1, 1941, in Douglas, Michigan, he was the son of the late Chester and Hilda (Stein) Wightman and the husband of Fae Ann (Christensen) Wightman. Phil was a hard worker who...
whtc.com
Patricia (Pat) Altena John
Patricia (Pat) Altena John, 69, of West Olive passed away comfortably at home surrounded by her family on August 9, 2022. Pat was born on January 18, 1953. Pat is survived by her loving husband, Steven John of 49 years. She is also survived by her children Ryan (Tami) John of Grand Rapids, Stephanie (David) Morgan of Big Rapids, and Tracy Bredeway of Holland. Pat was blessed with 8 grandchildren; Mic Bredeway, Lucy Bredeway, Chase John, Ashton John, Trey Morgan, Tate Bredeway, Elsa Morgan, and Thea Morgan. Pat enjoyed spending time with her children/grandchildren, playing cards with her friends, seeing concerts with family, and traveling the country with her husband. Visitation will be on August 18th from 4 pm to 7 pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland. A private celebration of life open house will take place in her honor.
whtc.com
Holland Police Log August 9-11, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
whtc.com
Police identify two swimmers who drowned Monday off South Haven’s South Beach
SOUTH HAVEN MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The South Haven Police Department has now identified the two swimmers who drowned off South Beach Monday afternoon. 22-year-old Kory Ernster of Novi, MI and 19-year-old Emily MacDonald of Columbus, MI were reported in the water Monday afternoon around 12:30 pm. Rescue personnel...
whtc.com
Lottery ticket sold in Zeeland will give lucky winner $25,000 a year for life
ZEELAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – A Michigan Lottery player is in-line for a lifetime of cash after winning $25,000 a year for life playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky For Life game. A ticket matched the five white balls drawn Sunday night – 07-12-31-37-44 – to win the big...
whtc.com
Water line project will cause more traffic detours in Holland later this month
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – Construction of a new water transmission main on Lakewood Blvd. between 160th and River Avenue in Holland is continuing, and more traffic detours are coming later this month. The work began in March and will continue through November 2022. City officials say the new...
whtc.com
Saturday night drowning victim identified as 59-year-old Marne man
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WHTC AM/FM) – The man who drowned on Saturday near Robinson Township’s Southern Grand Marina in Ottawa County has been identified. He is 59-year-old Dana Eric Rose of Marne. He was found dead Saturday night just before midnight in the Grand River, and foul play...
