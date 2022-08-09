ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RUDETON: Why Is This Car Parked In A Spot Reserved For Car Charging?

Do Boca Raton Library Workers Need To Help Visitors Read? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Why is the Ford Fusion with Florida license plate QIQ-Y51 parked in a spot reserved for electric car charging? That’s the question BocaNewsNow.com readers are asking about the car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Tri-Rail train hits person in West Palm Beach, passengers report

For the second time in a matter of hours on Tuesday, another train has hit a person in Palm Beach County. Passengers on board a northbound Tri-Rail train said they were told the train struck a trespasser around 10 a.m. on Summit Boulevard between Easy Street and Dreher Train North, right near the Palm Beach Zoo.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
850wftl.com

Accident in Vero Beach leaves a motorcyclist dead

(INDIAN RIVER, Florida)– An accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one man dead over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The collision happened on Saturday, around 9:15 p.m. by the 6100 block of State Road 60, west of the Indian River Commons shopping area entrance.
VERO BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
City
Marathon, FL
State
Washington State
West Palm Beach, FL
Traffic
BOCANEWSNOW

Valencia Reserve HOA Sues Over Lawn Killing Virus

Insurance Company Refuses To Pay Out Boynton Beach Community’s Claim Over “Sugarcane Mosaic Virus.” BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Valencia Reserve Homeowners Association, which represents 1060 homes in the “active adult” community on Lyons Road in Boynton Beach, is suing its insurance company […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Brightline Train Kills Another, This Time In Lake Worth Beach

DEVELOPING TUESDAY MORNING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A person was killed around 7:55 this morning on the Brightline tracks in Lake Worth Beach. It is the latest death involving a Brightline train. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, “it appears […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
LAKE WORTH, FL
wflx.com

Boy, 16, rear-ends Palm Beach County school bus in Lake Worth Beach

Two teens are in the hospital with serious injuries after their car rear-ended a Palm Beach County school bus Wednesday morning in Lake Worth Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened just after 6 a.m. on 6th Avenue South near Interstate 95, on the first day of the new school year for Palm Beach County public schools.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Now open: FK Your Diet in Sunrise, plus another NY cafe debuts in SoFlo

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Kahve Coffee, Fort Lauderdale The first South Florida offshoot of this Hell’s Kitchen-spawned cafe opened in July behind the Gateway Shopping ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#The Sunshine State#Americans For Prosperity#Gas Prices
philstockworld.com

BlackRock Opening “Snowbird” Office In West Palm Beach

The world’s largest money management company is uprooting a portion of its Midtown Manhattan-based business to new offices in South Florida as the “Wall Street South” movement gains momentum. BlackRock Inc.’s Rick Rieder, head of fixed income, who oversees 20% of the firm’s assets, or about $1.7...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Bomb threat shuts down Palm Beach International Airport

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man threatened to harm himself at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday morning, even telling the crowded airport he had a device in his luggage. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call regarding a man threatening to harm...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
wflx.com

Palm Beach Co. students receive up-close education on sharks

It's been an active summer with more headlines about shark sightings, encounters and victims who were bitten. Florida has not been the only state gaining attention. The northeast United States has seen a number of incidents as well. To understand their behavior — why they are here and where they...
PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Car crashes into Palm Beach County school bus

A car crashed into the back of a Palm Beach County school bus Wednesday morning in Lake Worth Beach. The wreck happened at 6th Avenue South and the Tri-Rail train tracks near Interstate 95. A train was briefly stopped as rescuers worked to clear the scene. According to the Palm...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Free Fantasy 5 lottery ticket wins in Delray Beach

Someone in Delray Beach won the lottery and they didn't even have to buy the ticket. Three people matched all five numbers in the Fantasy Five drawing worth $60,751.73. One of the tickets originated from a Delray Beach Rebel gas station, but it wasn't purchased. The ticket was free and the numbers were automatically selected via Quick Pick.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

New dog parks open in Royal Palm Beach

Todd Robiner Park in the La Mancha neighborhood of Royal Palm Beach has been going under renovation. Two new dog parks have opened at the site: one for large dogs and another for small pups. These parks replace the former dog park at the same location. If you haven't had...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy