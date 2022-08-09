ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Wichita Falls Police accepting applications for the Citizens Police Academy

By Christopher Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
 1 day ago
WFPD announced the schedule for the 45th Citizens Police Academy and said they are still accepting applicants.

According to department, the free, hands-on program which begins September 12 gives citizens an inside look into the world of law enforcement.

The 13-week course is offered twice a year. Each session is different and can include obstacle courses, driving police cars, crime scene investigations, identity theft, traffic, patrol, swat, and several other courses. According to their website, you must be 18 years old or older to participate.

Speaking on behalf of the WFPD chain of command, WFPD Sgt. Charlie Eipper said they always look forward to starting the new CPA class, “We enjoy watching as the citizens develop and cultivate relationships with us and the other class members. It's extremely rewarding to witness each individual citizen learn the truth about police work.”

Each year the academy is organized and put on by the department’s Community Service Section. There is one class per week each lasting 3 hours from 6 to 9 p.m.

45th CPA rundown

  • Week 1 - Welcomes class members gives them an introduction and tour of the police dispatch center
  • Week 2 - Dives into financial crimes and the District Attorney’s Office
  • Week 3 - Classes will see the traffic division, AKA motors or motorcycle, and the Crash Investigation Unit
  • Week 4 - Is a tour of the Juvenile department and police driving
  • Week 5 - Scuba teams
  • Week 6 - Participants will see what ID technicians see and do as well as the canine unit
  • Week 7 - No class
  • Week 8 - The WFPD SWAT Team will offer a demonstration of weapons at the firing range
  • Week 9 - Students will see what is involved in recruiting and training officers, tasers and handcuffs and “shoot or don’t shoot”
  • Week 10 - Animal Services and the Fire Department
  • Week 11 - Crime Scene Investigations
  • Week 12 - Class graduation

Eipper said this next session will include several spouses of German pilots who are stationed at Sheppard Air Force Base.

"I am looking forward to the large number of German wives of our local German pilots who have signed up for the CPA this Fall. It's rewarding to educate our citizens who are from other countries," he said.

The class begins Sept. 12 and they still have a few openings available. The application form can be found here.

