Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Fort Wayne
INDIANAPOLIS — Police have asked for help from the public to locate a man reported missing from Michigan. The Lansing Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Vance Beasley. Beasley, 68, is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes. He was last...
WTHR
Woman biking on Keystone Avenue dies in hit-and-run crash
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident involving woman riding a bicycle on the city's northeast side Saturday night. Police said a woman was riding in a residential stretch on Keystone Avenue near 32nd Street at 10:49 p.m. when she was hit by a passing vehicle that left the scene.
Silver Alert canceled for 78-year-old woman missing from Hendricks County
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a 78-year-old woman missing from Hendricks County was canceled early Wednesday morning. The Hendricks County Sheriff's Department had been investigating the disappearance of Jacqueline Sims. A Silver Alert was issued just after midnight Wednesday and canceled roughly three hours later. No...
Metro Police: East side shooting leaves teen seriously injured
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metro Police are investigating after a 15-year-old boy was shot Sunday afternoon. It happened around 2:15 p.m. in the 4200 block of East Washington Street. Officers sent to the area on a report of a person shot found the youth inside a home with apparent gunshot...
WTHR
Baby's death on May 6 determined to be homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD announced that a baby's death in early May has become a homicide case following an autopsy. Early on the morning of May 6, 2022, IMPD East District officers were called to the LaQuinta motel at 2349 Post Drive on a report of an unresponsive 1-year-old girl.
WTHR
Marion Police: Juvenile held in connection with deadly shooting of Anderson man
MARION, Ind. — Marion Police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of an Anderson man early Saturday. On Saturday evening, police said they had arrested a 16 year old in connection with the case. In a press release, the deputy police chief said a probable cause...
Family mourns grandmother's death after Brownsburg creek rescue
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Emilie Shea and her family are still trying to come to terms with their new reality. But one thing that will never change for Shea is her love for her mother, Christine Bright. "She was my best friend. For the longest time, she was my world...
Man critically injured after girlfriend shoots him in Lawrence Walmart parking lot
LAWRENCE, Ind. — A man is in critical condition after being shot in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Lawrence Walmart Friday morning. Lawrence police responded to a report of a person shot outside of the Walmart, located at 10735 Pendleton Pike, near North German Church Road, around 9:30 a.m.
10-year-old Marion County boy honored for rescuing child from pool
INDIANAPOLIS — A young boy and his father in Marion County are reliving some scary moments when the boy saved another child from drowning. Now, the county is honoring the boy for his bravery. Floyd Karrer, 10, had been practicing holding his breath, swimming to the bottom of the...
Autopsy released on Greenwood Park Mall shooter; death ruled homicide
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The Johnson County Coroner's Office released the autopsy report for the Greenwood Park Mall shooter. The coroner ruled the death of Jonathan Douglas Sapirman, 20, a homicide. The autopsy also found the cause of death was from being shot eight times. NOTE: The above video is...
Kidnapped woman and children rescued in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A woman and two children were rescued in Boone County after police said a man was holding them against their will. Around 6:20 a.m. Friday, a good Samaritan called 911 about three people, kidnapped out of Lawrence, who were at a rest area along I-65 in Boone County.
WTHR
IMPD: Man in critical condition after downtown shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was shot in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Police were called to 350 West Maryland Street at 1:49 a.m. on a report of a person shot. That's the area of the Marriott Hotel and the Convention Center. The found a man...
Police investigating deadly shooting on east side of Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Friday afternoon. The shooting happened at East 36th Street and North Hawthorne Lane. Officers responded and found a male victim on the ground, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.
Firefighters ask for help identifying woman in 'suspicious' Kokomo apartment fire
KOKOMO, Ind. — Fire investigators are asking for help identifying a woman who may have information about a suspicious fire at a Kokomo apartment building. Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are sharing photos and a video of a woman who was at the Kokomo Manor Apartment complex in the 600 block of Elk Drive right before a fire was started there.
WTHR
Greenwood shooter died of 8 gunshot wounds
The Johnson County Coroner's Office said he died of eight gun shot wounds. Toxicology results also show he had traces of cotinine and caffeine in his system.
Woman wanted in deadly 2021 stabbing arrested after nearly year at large
INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detectives have arrested a woman accused of a deadly stabbing that happened nearly a year ago on the far east side of Indianapolis. Sheea Cheshier, 39, was arrested Saturday for the death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Cheshier is accused of stabbing Rhodes on Sept. 24, 2021,...
52-year-old Columbus man arrested for drunk driving through construction zone
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police arrested a 52-year-old man Thursday morning for allegedly driving drunk through a construction zone. Police responded to a report of a possible drunk driver shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of U.S. 31 and Central Avenue. According to police, a construction worker saw...
Crash blocks I-465 near Carmel
INDIANAPOLIS — A crash blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate 465 Friday morning near Carmel. According to INDOT, the crash occurred between the Keystone Avenue and U.S. 31/Meridian exits before 10 a.m. and involved injuries, prompting police to divert traffic at the Keystone exit. Investigators have not shared what...
Child shot on Indy's east side while riding in a car
INDIANAPOLIS — A child is in fair condition after being shot while riding in a car Friday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened near East 30th Street and North Post Road around 3:20 p.m. Medics transported the child to Riley Children’s Hospital. Police have not released any suspect...
Estate of woman shot, killed by Greenwood PD files tort claim alleging excessive force
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The estate of a woman shot and killed by Greenwood Police officers filed a tort claim alleging officers used excessive force, failed to follow department policy and ignored widely accepted law enforcement standards. The tort claim states that the officers shot 49-year-old Monica Vaught 12 times...
WTHR
