WTHR

Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Fort Wayne

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have asked for help from the public to locate a man reported missing from Michigan. The Lansing Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Vance Beasley. Beasley, 68, is 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes. He was last...
WTHR

Woman biking on Keystone Avenue dies in hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a deadly hit-and-run incident involving woman riding a bicycle on the city's northeast side Saturday night. Police said a woman was riding in a residential stretch on Keystone Avenue near 32nd Street at 10:49 p.m. when she was hit by a passing vehicle that left the scene.
WTHR

Baby's death on May 6 determined to be homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD announced that a baby's death in early May has become a homicide case following an autopsy. Early on the morning of May 6, 2022, IMPD East District officers were called to the LaQuinta motel at 2349 Post Drive on a report of an unresponsive 1-year-old girl.
WTHR

Kidnapped woman and children rescued in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A woman and two children were rescued in Boone County after police said a man was holding them against their will. Around 6:20 a.m. Friday, a good Samaritan called 911 about three people, kidnapped out of Lawrence, who were at a rest area along I-65 in Boone County.
WTHR

IMPD: Man in critical condition after downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a man was shot in downtown Indianapolis early Saturday morning. Police were called to 350 West Maryland Street at 1:49 a.m. on a report of a person shot. That's the area of the Marriott Hotel and the Convention Center. The found a man...
WTHR

Crash blocks I-465 near Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate 465 Friday morning near Carmel. According to INDOT, the crash occurred between the Keystone Avenue and U.S. 31/Meridian exits before 10 a.m. and involved injuries, prompting police to divert traffic at the Keystone exit. Investigators have not shared what...
WTHR

Child shot on Indy's east side while riding in a car

INDIANAPOLIS — A child is in fair condition after being shot while riding in a car Friday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened near East 30th Street and North Post Road around 3:20 p.m. Medics transported the child to Riley Children’s Hospital. Police have not released any suspect...
WTHR

WTHR

