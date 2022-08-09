ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

John Martin Hetrick
1d ago

Like many, I want fast at a fast food restaurant but not so much to abuse conscious employees doing their best to also deliver quality or have to resort to hacks for the sake of corporate statistics. Grrrr. Let's not keep moving toward a dystopian society where workers are treated like machines.

Laylay Shaffer
1d ago

to whom wrote this. the timer isn't from when you start sitting in line to when you get your food, lol. it starts from when you order to when you get your order. Wendy's had one & we had like 60seconds or 90seconds to make the food & get it out. if not they would get yelled at.

Nichole Colyer
1d ago

Years ago at Burger King we would keep putting down and lifting a fire extinguisher on the sensor pad outside the window. The timer would go from 4 minutes down to under a minute. 😀😀😀😀

