Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
Landmark Las Vegas Strip Icon Closes Forever
Change seems to be accelerating on the Las Vegas Strip. From the biggest players including Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report to the smallest land-owners on the Strip, every inch of land on that 4.2-mile stretch of road appears to be up for debate.
FBI hands subpoenas to Republican lawmakers as Trump quiet on Mar-a-Lago search – live
Lawmakers in Pennsylvania reportedly visited by FBI over past two days – follow all the day’s politics news
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse
This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
Now that Kari Lake has won, the showdown for Arizona governor is only getting started
On Wednesday morning, Kari Lake was sailing with the wind at her back. The election and vote count she declared “messed up” on Tuesday night had put her in the lead by sunrise. The last round of opinion polls had predicted she would win this race by roughly double digits. One poll had...
AZ Briefing: Blake Masters brings fire, worry to GOP Senate hopes; This marijuana brand name will disappear in AZ; 29 new restaurants to try
A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. This major marijuana brand name will begin to disappear in Arizona after a merger with a Florida company. 'It's time for something new': Blake Masters outlines his views on Social Security, abortion rights,...
More human remains are found in receding reservoir near Las Vegas
Lake Mead, a federal park as well as the country's largest reservoir, has unveiled yet. as human remains were discovered at Swim Beach on Saturday, officials said. The find was reported in the late morning at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, the National Park Service said in a statement. Park rangers cordoned off the area while Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department divers helped with recovery, it said.
National Park Service Announces Fourth Set of Human Remains Discovered at Lake Mead
Over the weekend, officials announced that they’ve found a fourth set of human remains within the receding waters of Lake Mead. It’s the fourth discovery since May as the water levels in the nation’s largest reservoir are at their lowest in more than 80 years. On Saturday,...
