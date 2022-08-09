ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Landmark Las Vegas Strip Icon Closes Forever

Change seems to be accelerating on the Las Vegas Strip. From the biggest players including Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report, MGM Resorts International (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Wynn Resorts (WYNN) - Get Wynn Resorts Limited Report to the smallest land-owners on the Strip, every inch of land on that 4.2-mile stretch of road appears to be up for debate.
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZ Briefing: Blake Masters brings fire, worry to GOP Senate hopes; This marijuana brand name will disappear in AZ; 29 new restaurants to try

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. This major marijuana brand name will begin to disappear in Arizona after a merger with a Florida company. 'It's time for something new': Blake Masters outlines his views on Social Security, abortion rights,...
CNBC

More human remains are found in receding reservoir near Las Vegas

Lake Mead, a federal park as well as the country's largest reservoir, has unveiled yet. as human remains were discovered at Swim Beach on Saturday, officials said. The find was reported in the late morning at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, the National Park Service said in a statement. Park rangers cordoned off the area while Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department divers helped with recovery, it said.
