FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle Hall
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Opinion: So long, farewell to my time in local news
July 29 was a big day for me. In addition to being my 23rd birthday, it was also my last day with Appen Media. Although my tenure in the newsroom was shorter than I initially expected, it gave me the opportunity to dive into the amazing Forsyth, North Fulton and Dunwoody communities and tell their stories from the inside out.
Parkland breaks ground on new office building in Alpharetta
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Atlanta-based real estate company Parkland Communities has broken ground on its future Alpharetta office building at 363 Main Street. The building will serve as the company’s headquarters for its residential development and investment business. The original building on the parcel was Thompson’s Grocery Store, which dated back to the 1950s.
Roswell City Council OKs plans for mixed-use development
ROSWELL, Ga. — Another mixed-use development has been approved for Roswell. Atlanta-based developers Track West Partners faced nearly four hours of questioning from Mayor Kurt Wilson and residents at the Aug. 8 City Council meeting. In the end, the council gave unanimous approval of its rezoning and concurrent variance requests, with conditions.
Dunwoody hosts Groovin’ on the Green to kick off the school year
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody is hosting its signature Groovin’ on the Green series with the Back to School Bash at the Brook Run Park amphitheater on Aug. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. The free outdoor concert series features Southern Rock/Pop group, Josh Gilbert Band taking the stage to provide visitors with live music and entertainment.
Four qualify for Roswell special election
ROSWELL, Ga. — Four candidates have qualified for Roswell’s special municipal election in November. They are Sarah Beeson, Mulham Shbeib, Jason Miller and Allen Sells. Beeson is a small business executive, Shbeib a chief financial officer, Miller a CEO and small business owner, and Sells works in finance.
Former councilman urges Milton to open up on property taxes
MILTON, Ga. — While Milton City Council members continue drafting the 2023 budget, a former councilman called them out at an Aug. 8 work session for lacking frankness over possible tax increases. Fulton County has yet to provide the official 2022 tax digest for Milton, but preliminary figures show...
The Homestead at Milton - A once in a generation opportunity
The Homestead at Milton is a new, gated luxury community featuring 4-to-10-acre homesites in Milton, Georgia. The site was formerly the 180-acre Trophy Club of Atlanta Golf Course and provides a rare, once in a generation opportunity to design and build a custom homestead of your own. This extraordinary acreage is idyllic with its pristine lake, gentle rolling hills, and mature trees providing beautiful tree canopies. Classically inspired landscaping and architecture will ensure these one-of-a-kind homes will be destinations with handsome arrival courts and tree covered streets.
Carole Short - A true professional
The local real estate community lost a valued member with the passing of Carole Short on July 4th. Carole was a true professional and leading agent in Dunwoody and Atlanta. Many buyers and sellers of area homes benefited from her high level of service and knowledge. I had the pleasure...
Roswell hires Dobson as deputy chief of administration
ROSWELL, Ga. — Shane Dobson has joined the Roswell Fire Department as deputy chief of administration. With nearly 30 years of experience in fire service, Dobson currently serves as deputy fire chief of professional services and training at DeKalb County Fire Rescue. Before that, he was the deputy fire...
Atlanta Recovery Place rejects cookie-cutter approach to recovery
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Devin Orrie has been director of admissions at Atlanta Recovery Place since the beginning of 2020. He coordinates everything from the initial phone call, where either the patient or a family member calls in. During that call, they will discuss what’s going on with the patient to make an informed decision on the best route to take.
Ceiling collapses at Grove Way apartments
ROSWELL, Ga. — Community members are making a last-ditch effort to help nine elderly and disabled residents move out of their dilapidated apartments at 199 Grove Way in Roswell. Twenty-four have already moved out. But, with the deadline to relocate approaching, conditions on the property have only worsened. Neighbors...
Axios sells itself to Cox Enterprises for $525 million
ATLANTA — The booming national news website Axios has agreed to be bought for $525 million by Cox Enterprises, owner of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the companies announced Aug. 8. Axios launched an Atlanta newsletter in September 2021. Cox spokesperson Natalie Giurato tells SaportaReport that “both Axios and the AJC...
Wrecked vehicle found abandoned on Ga. 400
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police say that a vehicle was found abandoned on Ga. 400 after apparently wrecking near the highway’s northbound Kimball Bridge Road overpass. Officers were alerted to the wrecked vehicle by an off-duty Sandy Springs Police Officer who discovered the vehicle wrecked on the highway’s second lane on his way home from work at about 5 a.m. on July 24.
Alpharetta homeowner reports evening burglary
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police say that a home off Mayfield Road in Alpharetta was burglarized on July 25 while its occupants were out on an evening walk. Alpharetta police responded to the home at about 8 p.m. and were told that about $1,900 in cash had been stolen from the home in a 30-minute timespan while the two residents were away.
Notice of Property Tax Hearings
The City of Johns Creek Mayor and Council are currently in the process of establishing the 2022 Millage Rate. The City has published the Five-Year History of the Tax Digest, Property Revenues, and Millage Rate as required. Before the City of Johns Creek sets the millage rate for 2022, Georgia...
Victim tracks source of counterfeit bill to Milton Walmart
MILTON, Ga. –– An Ohio man reported he received counterfeit money at Walmart on Windward Parkway July 18. The victim told police that while he was checking out at the register, he asked the cashier for $80 cash back, but the cashier said there were not enough $20 bills in the drawer. He then agreed to take $100 cash back.
Thief grabs wallet left on Milton store counter
MILTON, Ga. –– A Grayson man reported his wallet was stolen July 15 at Home Depot on Windward Parkway. The victim told police he had set his wallet on the counter and forgot it when he left the store. When he realized his mistake and returned to the counter, the wallet was gone. Several credit cards and his Social Security card were in his wallet. He cancelled his cards.
Decision on ethics complaint against Milton official on standby
MILTON, Ga. — While the Milton City Council has agreed to compensate the White Columns Homeowners Association for traffic calming devices along its residential streets, a dispute between members of both parties continues. After five hours of testimony Aug. 2, an ethics panel investigating whether Councilman Paul Moore, a...
Police probe man’s death at Alpharetta hotel
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police and emergency responders responded to the Double Tree Hotel on Jordan Court in Alpharetta on July 24 to investigate reports that a man had died. Authorities say the male was found unresponsive from cardiac arrest and transported to North Fulton Hospital. No updates on the...
