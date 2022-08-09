Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Video: Florida mother holding baby robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida woman who was holding her baby was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight as her other young child stood nearby, according to deputies. The Orange County Sheriff's Office share surveillance video online showing the incident as it happened Tuesday around 9:30 a.m. It's unclear...
WPMI
Love triangle leads to double murder-suicide at Narcotics Anonymous meeting, police say
EDGEWATER, Fla. (WPEC) — Three people are dead after a man opened fire on his ex-girlfriend and her suspected partner at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting Monday night near Daytona Beach, Florida, police said. The Edgewater Police Department got a 911 call at 7 p.m. that someone had been shot...
askflagler.com
Man Arrested at Daytona Hotel for Fatal Stabbing
DAYTONA BEACH – 38 year-old Durian Atwaters was arrested by the Daytona Beach Police Department on Tuesday and charged with 2nd degree murder for the killing of 34 year-old Rickey Shelhorse. The DBPD received 911 calls early Tuesday morning from passers-by who saw Shelhorse’s body lying on the ground...
Police: Gunman in Edgewater hostage situation went live on Facebook while it happened
EDGEWATER, Fla. — The shooter involved in Monday night’s hostage situation at Edgewater posted on social media while it happened, according to police. The two videos are a total of seven seconds and were taken after the first victim was shot. In the Facebook Live videos, Quinton Hunter...
Two Florida Men Arrested After Robbing A Mother At Gunpoint While She Held Her Infant
Two Florida men are behind bars after robbing a mother who was standing with her young child and holding her baby, in broad daylight. According to investigators, on Aug. 9 at 9:30 a.m., a woman standing with her young child and holding her infant was
fox35orlando.com
Florida cold case solved: Suspect's family comes forward to help solve 30-year-old murder
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The family members of Robert Cates, a man accused of killing his friend in Orlando in 1992, came forward to law enforcement to help solve the Orange County cold case, investigators announced during a news conference held Wednesday – exactly 30 years to the date of the crime.
click orlando
Man arrested after 5 armed robberies, possible homicide, Lake County deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A suspect of five armed robberies in Lake County was arrested on Tuesday, and he may be the suspect wanted in an active homicide investigation, according to the Lake County Sheriffs Office. Dustin Perdue, 27, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after deputies suspected him of being...
1 dead, 2 injured in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman and teenager were injured in a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies around 11 a.m. Tuesday responded to Holly Creek Road around in Zellwood for a shooting. A man in his 20s who...
6-year-old Florida boy found unconscious with head in toilet dies: report
Deputies arrived at the motel and found the boy and five other children with signs of abuse. They said the child had badly swollen eyes. He was unconscious and had no pulse.
click orlando
Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.
fox35orlando.com
Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
Police ID 3 dead after hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Edgewater
EDGEWATER, Fla. — Police in Edgewater said three people are dead after a hostage standoff at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting. Edgewater police have identified the three people who died, including the gunman, during a Narcotics Anonymous meeting. Officers said Erica Hoffman, 33, and Ian Greenfield, 59, were shot and...
Jurors split on death penalty, life in prison for man convicted of killing deputy
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Opening statements are underway for the man convicted in a Lake County deputy’s shooting death. A jury handed down a death penalty recommendation for Jason Wheeler back in 2006, a year after he killed deputy Wayne Koester. However, two jurors decided that Wheeler should...
Click10.com
‘I’d give anything to have him back’: Woman awaits answers in boyfriend’s snorkeling death
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The girlfriend of a 27-year-old snorkeler, who authorities said died in July after possibly being hit by a boat off the Florida Keys, is speaking to Local 10 News for the first time as she awaits answers in his death. Devin Ordway and Michelle Demers,...
click orlando
Ex-NFL player to stand trial in Orange County for attacking Florida woman
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A trial was scheduled for Thursday morning following the arrest of ex-NFL player Zac Stacy at the Orlando International Airport last year, in which he was accused of attacking the mother of his child in her Central Florida home. Stacy was arrested at the airport...
Florida Sheriff Announces That Deputies In Schools To Be Armed with Large Rifles and Wear Tactical Gear To Protect Kids
"Prepared to win the battle to protect our children and teachers" On August 9, Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County Sheriff's Office posted a video message to Facebook in which he shared plans to keep kids and teachers safe in school when the next academic year begins. Most notable in the plans were that deputies posted in schools won't just be there as an armed deterrent but rather, they'll be equipped with large rifles and wearing tactical gear.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Edgewater police identify 3 people killed during Narcotics Anonymous hostage situation
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials say three people are dead in Edgewater after a Narcotics Anonymous meeting turned into a deadly hostage situation on Monday night. Police said Quinton "Rags" Hunter, 49, shot two people before turning the gun on himself. Police believe the two victims — Erica Hoffman,...
fox35orlando.com
Brevard County parents react to resource officers armed with rifles around school
VIERA, Fla. - Heading into the new school year, Brevard County school resource officers will be equipped with rifles. Following the school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, school safety is top of mind for parents, schools, and students. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey explained the reasoning in a Facebook video. "Let me be very clear: you are not coming into my schools and killing our children. I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed."
click orlando
8 injured when SUV strikes deer on SR-46 in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Eight people, including teens, were injured Thursday morning when a sport utility vehicle struck a deer on State Road 46 in Seminole County, according to fire officials. The wreck happened on eastbound S.R. 46 near Hart Road, northwest of County Road 426, in Geneva. [TRENDING:...
WESH
Deputies: 2 brothers killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting scene in Orlando resulted in the death of two brothers. One was shot and killed by an Orange County Sheriff's deputy at a hotel on Orange Blossom Trail, and much of it was captured on cellphone video. When it was over, three people...
