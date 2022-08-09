ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

BOMB THREAT DEERFIELD BEACH PIER, EVACUATIONS UNDERWAY

Beaches Closed Up To Boca Raton Line, May Expand. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 3:52 p.m. — The scene is beginning to clear. BSO now says the threat was unfounded. UPDATE 3:20 p.m. — BSO issued this statement: At approximately 12:35 p.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a bomb threat call at Deerfield Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Bomb threat prompts north Broward beach evacuation

(DEERFIELD BEACH, FL)- The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier after receiving reports of a bomb threat Thursday afternoon. The beach surrounding the pier in the area of A1A and E. Hillsboro Blvd. was evacuated just after 12:30 PM and the web camera that shows different views of the beach was turned off.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Dual train accidents kill two, snarl traffic in Palm Beach

(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL)- Two people are dead following a pair of train accidents along different rail lines Tuesday morning. One person was killed in Lake Worth Beach when a northbound Brightline train struck and killed them at around 7:30 AM near 10th Ave. N. and and F Street according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Coming soon: Ramen Lab Eatery in West Boca, Greek Guys Souvlaki in Fort Lauderdale & more

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Ramen Lab Eatery, West Boca Raton This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, replacing the former Rotelli. The noodle house will sport a different design than ...
BOCA RATON, FL
Brightline Train Kills Another, This Time In Lake Worth Beach

DEVELOPING TUESDAY MORNING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A person was killed around 7:55 this morning on the Brightline tracks in Lake Worth Beach. It is the latest death involving a Brightline train. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, “it appears […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
LAKE WORTH, FL
Bomb threat shuts down Palm Beach International Airport

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man threatened to harm himself at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday morning, even telling the crowded airport he had a device in his luggage. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call regarding a man threatening to harm...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Accident in Vero Beach leaves a motorcyclist dead

(INDIAN RIVER, Florida)– An accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one man dead over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The collision happened on Saturday, around 9:15 p.m. by the 6100 block of State Road 60, west of the Indian River Commons shopping area entrance.
VERO BEACH, FL
1 killed after falling from Pompano Beach warehouse roof

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a fatal fall from the roof of a warehouse in Pompano Beach. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene, near North Andrews Avenue and Northeast 31st Street, Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the victim fell about 30 feet. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Now open: FK Your Diet in Sunrise, plus another NY cafe debuts in SoFlo

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Kahve Coffee, Fort Lauderdale The first South Florida offshoot of this Hell’s Kitchen-spawned cafe opened in July behind the Gateway Shopping ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BSO search for armed robber in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was dressed as a security guard and robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint in Lauderdale Lakes. According to BSO, the incident took place on July 22...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
BOCA RUDETON: Why Is This Car Parked In A Spot Reserved For Car Charging?

Do Boca Raton Library Workers Need To Help Visitors Read? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Why is the Ford Fusion with Florida license plate QIQ-Y51 parked in a spot reserved for electric car charging? That’s the question BocaNewsNow.com readers are asking about the car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL

