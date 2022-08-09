Read full article on original website
BOMB THREAT DEERFIELD BEACH PIER, EVACUATIONS UNDERWAY
Beaches Closed Up To Boca Raton Line, May Expand. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 3:52 p.m. — The scene is beginning to clear. BSO now says the threat was unfounded. UPDATE 3:20 p.m. — BSO issued this statement: At approximately 12:35 p.m., Broward County Regional Communications received a bomb threat call at Deerfield Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
850wftl.com
Bomb threat prompts north Broward beach evacuation
(DEERFIELD BEACH, FL)- The Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the Deerfield Beach International Fishing Pier after receiving reports of a bomb threat Thursday afternoon. The beach surrounding the pier in the area of A1A and E. Hillsboro Blvd. was evacuated just after 12:30 PM and the web camera that shows different views of the beach was turned off.
Tri-Rail train hits, kills person in West Palm Beach, passengers report
For the second time in a matter of hours on Tuesday, another train has hit and killed a person in Palm Beach County.
850wftl.com
Dual train accidents kill two, snarl traffic in Palm Beach
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL)- Two people are dead following a pair of train accidents along different rail lines Tuesday morning. One person was killed in Lake Worth Beach when a northbound Brightline train struck and killed them at around 7:30 AM near 10th Ave. N. and and F Street according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.
Coming soon: Ramen Lab Eatery in West Boca, Greek Guys Souvlaki in Fort Lauderdale & more
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. Ramen Lab Eatery, West Boca Raton This Japanese izakaya chain plans to open its fourth outpost sometime later this summer, in West Boca Raton’s Mission Bay Plaza, replacing the former Rotelli. The noodle house will sport a different design than ...
Brightline Train Kills Another, This Time In Lake Worth Beach
DEVELOPING TUESDAY MORNING… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A person was killed around 7:55 this morning on the Brightline tracks in Lake Worth Beach. It is the latest death involving a Brightline train. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, “it appears […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boy, 16, rear-ends Palm Beach County school bus in Lake Worth Beach
Two teens are in the hospital with serious injuries after their car rear-ended a Palm Beach County school bus Wednesday morning in Lake Worth Beach.
cw34.com
Bomb threat shuts down Palm Beach International Airport
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man threatened to harm himself at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday morning, even telling the crowded airport he had a device in his luggage. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call regarding a man threatening to harm...
850wftl.com
Accident in Vero Beach leaves a motorcyclist dead
(INDIAN RIVER, Florida)– An accident involving a motorcycle and an SUV has left one man dead over the weekend, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The collision happened on Saturday, around 9:15 p.m. by the 6100 block of State Road 60, west of the Indian River Commons shopping area entrance.
Health inspections briefly close three Palm Beach County restaurants
Three Palm Beach County restaurant were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. Boynton Beach Pho 79,1899 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach, was ordered closed after an inspection on Aug....
WSVN-TV
President of Oakland Forest Homeowner Association arrested, charged with grand theft
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Homeowners associations are known for collecting cash, but a president at one community is accused of cashing in on a condo crime. Harry Murphy didn’t show his face while appearing in court Thursday morning. The 76-year-old is accused of stealing more than $44,000 from...
cw34.com
Crash involving school bus and BMW near elementary school, one arrested for grand theft
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a school bus and a speeding car in Wellington. The sheriff's office said a gold BMW traveling at a "high rate of speed" crashed into he back of a school bus at Cedar Bluff Place and Aero Club Drive.
Click10.com
Woman accused of robbing man of luxury watches, cash in Fort Lauderdale found in Nevada
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A 23-year-old woman has been arrested months after she allegedly robbed a Fort Lauderdale man of his luxury watches, iPhone and cash, authorities said. The robbery occurred June 10 at an apartment building on East Las Olas Boulevard. According to Fort Lauderdale police, surveillance video...
Click10.com
Fire erupts at Wawa gas station under construction in Broward County
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A fire erupted Thursday morning at a Wawa gas station that is under construction in Oakland Park. Sky 10 was above the scene at 1640 W. Oakland Park Blvd. around 9:15 a.m. as firefighters used a ladder truck to douse the flames with water. It...
Wellington driver sentenced to 10 years after Greenacres crash that killed motorcyclist
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge Tuesday sentenced a 35-year-old Wellington woman to 10 years in prison following a February 2021 crash that killed a motorcyclist. Samantha DeMaio pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide in the Feb. 27, 2021, crash that killed 54-year-old Andre Bonhoure of Riviera Beach.
WSVN-TV
1 killed after falling from Pompano Beach warehouse roof
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a fatal fall from the roof of a warehouse in Pompano Beach. 7Skyforce hovered above the scene, near North Andrews Avenue and Northeast 31st Street, Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the victim fell about 30 feet. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights...
Traffic stop on Palm Beach bridge leads to arrest
A traffic stop on the Royal Poinciana Bridge in Palm Beach prompted multiple arrests Wednesday afternoon.
Now open: FK Your Diet in Sunrise, plus another NY cafe debuts in SoFlo
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Kahve Coffee, Fort Lauderdale The first South Florida offshoot of this Hell’s Kitchen-spawned cafe opened in July behind the Gateway Shopping ...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for armed robber in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who was dressed as a security guard and robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint in Lauderdale Lakes. According to BSO, the incident took place on July 22...
BOCA RUDETON: Why Is This Car Parked In A Spot Reserved For Car Charging?
Do Boca Raton Library Workers Need To Help Visitors Read? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Why is the Ford Fusion with Florida license plate QIQ-Y51 parked in a spot reserved for electric car charging? That’s the question BocaNewsNow.com readers are asking about the car […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
