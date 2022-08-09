Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
The Top 5 Family-Friendly Neighborhoods in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Places to Donate Used Books in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Related
81-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash with DOT vehicle in Charlotte
Charlotte, N.C. — An 81-year-old motorcyclist died when he collided with a Charlotte Department of Transportation vehicle. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash happened on Tuesday around 11:11 a.m. on Freedom Drive. WCNC Charlotte reports the motorcycle merged into the lane of a pickup truck operated by...
One dead in northwest Charlotte collision, Medic says
Paramedics say the collision happened around 3:45 p.m. on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Northwoods Forest Drive.
1 dead, 1 hurt in northwest Charlotte wreck, paramedics confirm
CHARLOTTE — A deadly crash was reported Wednesday afternoon in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road near Northwoods Forest Drive, according to MEDIC. One person died and another was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. No further information has been...
Charlotte DOT employee placed on leave after crash leaves 1 man dead
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a fatal crash where a motorcycle collided with a Charlotte Department of Transportation vehicle. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the crash happened on Tuesday around 11:11 a.m. on Freedom Drive near the intersection of Camp Greene Street. Preliminary reports state that a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Motorcyclist hit and killed by CDOT pickup in west Charlotte; no charges filed: CMPD
The fatal accident happened at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the 2300 block of Freedom Drive.
wccbcharlotte.com
Family Remembers Gastonia Man Shot, Killed In Car Wreck In Lowell
The family of Jose Quinones said final goodbyes to him during a memorial service Wednesday. They say he was a hard worker who loved his family. They believe he was attempting to help a driver during a multi-car crash last Thursday night when he was shot to death. It happened last week in Lowell, N.C. Police arrested a juvenile for second degree murder in the case. Quinones leaves behind several children, including a 6-year-old son.
Mom calls for change after son drowned in east Charlotte retention pond
CHARLOTTE — More than two months after 3-year-old Borne Coletrane drowned in a retention pond in an east Charlotte neighborhood, a makeshift memorial is all that remains marking the site of the tragedy. Natasha Coletrane, Borne’s mother, has started a petition to change the neighborhood and the liability Coletrane...
WBTV
Kannapolis bank robbed, suspect caught
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A Concord man was charged shortly after police say he robbed a bank in Kannapolis. Police in Kannapolis say that on Wednesday at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers from the Kannapolis Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the Wells Fargo branch located at 1501 S. Cannon Boulevard. While officers were on the way, a witness provided information on the location of the suspect.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mother, child die in Lincoln County crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A mother and her 10-year-old son have died in a crash that happened Monday afternoon in Lincoln County. According to the NC State Highway Patrol, the fatal crash happened at around 2 p.m. on NC 27 near Asbury Church Road. Troopers said a 1999 Nissan...
WBTV
Police investigating after potential kidnapping situation unfolded in RiverGate Shopping Center
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A South Carolina mom is worried about strangers after a scary situation at a popular shopping center. She says she took her 3-year-old son inside of a store when strangers approached her and her son. The mother, Jillian Culp, put a long post on Facebook talking about the situation.
WBTV
Suspect poses as food delivery driver, breaks into Gastonia home as burglaries increase in 2022
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether it’s a door knock or a doorbell ring, it’s a crime that seems to start the same in one Gastonia neighborhood. Police say some people are posing as bogus delivery workers to target homes. On Audubon Drive in Gastonia, neighbors are concerned about...
1 person killed, 1 seriously hurt after crash in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A person was killed and another suffered serious injuries in a crash in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, officials say. The crash happened early Tuesday morning near the 3400 block of East Independence Blvd near Wendover Road and Eastway Drive. Medic confirmed one person died on the scene. A second […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
GPD investigates suspect who stole packages off porch of same house in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police in Gastonia are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who stole multiple packages from the same home earlier this month. The incidents happened at a home on Normen Street on Aug. 6, police said. In a tweet, the Gastonia Police Department said the thefts were committed by the same suspect.
Developing: Deadly car accident near Freedom Drive
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed in an accident near Wesley Heights Tuesday, Charlotte Medic said. Midday traffic was being diverted due to the active investigation scene and Medic said one patient was pronounced dead. It is unclear at this time what caused the wreck. This is a developing story and we’ll […]
'That car was my new beginning' | Charlotte woman's Hyundai stolen as part of viral TikTok challenge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte woman says she wants to help prevent anyone else from falling victim to the latest TikTok challenge by sharing her story of how she says thieves stole her Hyundai when it was parked outside her apartment. Police say it's a part of a trend...
carolinajournal.com
Charlotte judge allegedly shoves delivery driver in parking lot altercation
Charlotte Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best was involved in an altercation that, according to a Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, resulted in Best pushing and shouting at a delivery driver. Best is currently running for Superior Court Judge in Charlotte after having been appointed to that position by...
fox46.com
Elderly man surveying damaged vehicle struck, killed by alleged drunk driver in SE Charlotte
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver was determined to be impaired following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian overnight, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, near the 3300 block of East Independence Blvd. in southeast Charlotte. Iyasu...
CMPD: 1 person dies after being hit by drunk driver
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is set to be charged after police say he was impaired by alcohol when he struck and killed a man in the road. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, a 2007 Honda Accord operated by Iyasu Gebrehawariat, 73, was involved in a crash on E Independence Blvd around 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday that left his vehicle in the left lane with the passenger side facing oncoming traffic.
3 hospitalized after boat crash on North Carolina lake
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bass boat t-boned a pontoon boat on Saturday, tearing it in half, at High Rock Lake in Davidson County. The Davidson County Rescue Squad reported being called at about 1:20 p.m. to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash. Callers advised that a bass […]
1 dead, another hurt after trailer’s tire blows on I-85 in north Charlotte, authorities say
CHARLOTTE — A man died and another person was hurt after the tire blew on a pickup truck’s trailer while it was driving in north Charlotte, authorities confirmed. The single-vehicle crash happened around 11 a.m. Monday on Interstate 85 near Graham Street. Traffic in the northbound lanes slowed, creating a backup at least a mile long at 11:30 a.m.
Comments / 0