Box Butte County, NE

Panhandle Post

Box Butte County Fair Queen Contest held Wednesday

Box Butte County Fair events continued Wednesday in Hemingford, highlighted by the Fair Queen Contest at the grandstand. Twelve young Ladies were vying for the title. The days schedule included interviews and preparation throughout the day, leading up to the main event Wednesday night. At the end of the evening, 16 year old Brinna Phillips was crowned as Box Butte County Fair Queen. She is the daughter of Trent Phillips and Lisa Hickman and was sponsored by Pats Creative. First Attendant was 18 year old Elizabeth Mayer. She is the daughter of Tonya and Michael Mayer and was sponsored by Mobius Communications. Second Attendant was 17 year old Avery Davies. She is the daughter of Jessica and Adam Davies and was sponsored by The Body Shop and Clicks by Kim. Named as Miss Congeniality was 17 year old Peyton Kindred. She is the daughter of Cassie Kindred and Brian Kindred.
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Box Butte Co. Fair Clothing Construction, Fashion results

Box Butte County Fair Clothing Construction Results:. (Exhibitor Name, Division, Class Description, Ribbon, Special Placing, State Fair) Riley Bixby STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals Pillowcase (county only) Purple. Delaney Jelinek STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals Pillowcase (county only) Blue. Kaitlyn Robbins STEAM Clothing 1 - Sewing Fundamentals Bag/Purse...
BOX BUTTE COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Annual Oregon Trail Wagon Train to be held in Gering

GERING – On Sunday, August 21st, the Legacy of the Plains Museum is holding its 3rd Annual Oregon Trail Wagon Train. The event is a continuation of Gordon Howard’s famous cookouts, with a ribeye steak, cheesy potatoes, baked beans, and roll. Ice cream is being added for dessert.
Sand Hills Express

Eight Elk Harvested in Nebraska’s First Special Depredation Season

LINCOLN – Eight elk were harvested during Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season. Five bulls and three cows were taken during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel, and Garden counties. Commission wildlife administrator Alicia Hardin deemed the month a...
NEBRASKA STATE
iheart.com

Son accused of killing father during dispute in western Nebraska

(Morrill County, NE) -- A son is arrested in the shooting death of his father in western Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers were called to a home near Broadwater Monday night at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office. The state patrol says around 6:30pm MT, troopers were requested to assist at the scene of a family dispute which resulted in the shooting death of 57 year old Rodney Bennett. Investigators say the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office had arrested 29 year old Joseph Bennett before troopers arrived. NSP says that the victim, Rodney Bennett, was the father of the arrested party, Joseph Bennett.
MORRILL COUNTY, NE
Panhandle Post

Wentworth, Collins win Nebraska broadcasting awards in Lincoln

Eagle Radio's KQSK 97.5FM Double Q Country Sports Director Dave Collins and KCOW 92.5FM/1400AM Morning Show Host/Production Director Jason Wentworth both won awards at the 2022 Nebraska Broadcasters Association (NBA) convention held Aug. 10 in Lincoln. This year Wentworth won a Silver award for "Best Commercial" from the NBA for...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

APD Wins 2022 IACP Leadership in Victim Services Award

The City of Alliance is proud to announce the Alliance Police Department has won the 2022 Leadership in Victim Services Award from the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP). APD will be recognized as an exemplary form of leadership in the policing profession during the IACP Annual Awards Banquet. The Alliance Police Department will receive complimentary travel accommodations, a full registration for the conference, and complimentary tickets to the IACP Annual Awards Banquet and a one-year membership to the IACP.
ALLIANCE, NE
1011now.com

Western Nebraska man arrested for murder of father

BROADWATER, Neb. (KNEP) - The Nebraska State Patrol says a 57-year-old man is dead following a family dispute in Morrill County. On Monday around 6:30 p.m. MT, NSP troopers and investigators responded to a home near Broadwater, about 50 miles southeast of Scottsbluff, at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office.
BROADWATER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Scottsbluff Police are asking citizens for help with an investigation

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. -- Authorities are informing citizens about a terminated vehicle pursuit. Police are searching for an individual with a warrant out for their arrest. A Scottsbluff Police Officer on Patrol in east Scottsbluff observed a parked vehicle that he suspected may be operated by a subject who had a local warrant for his arrest.
kfornow.com

Man Accused of Shooting and Killing Father In Nebraska Panhandle Area Home

BROADWATER–(KNEP Aug. 9)–The Nebraska State Patrol says a 57-year-old man is dead following a family dispute in Morrill County. On Monday around 6:30 p.m. MT, NSP troopers and investigators responded to a home near Broadwater, about 50 miles southeast of Scottsbluff, at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office.
BROADWATER, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Stolen surveillance camera and puppies lead to an arrest

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A family out of town called police because an elderly woman was stealing their surveillance camera off of their front porch. The homeowners told police that they saw someone take their surveillance camera and put it into a Lays potato chip bag. Officers confirmed that the...
Panhandle Post

Alliance Police Department: The media report

P202200639 00:07 STOLEN VEHICLE : Report of missing motor vehicle / Vehicle recovered / Charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200640 01:08 TRESPASS : TRESPASS OFFICERS WERE DISPATCHED TO A DISTURBANCE AT BBGH / TWO JUVENILES AND ONE FEMALE WERE GIVEN CITATIONS Closed - Charges Recommended. P202200643 21:51 ASSAULT :...
ALLIANCE, NE
Panhandle Post

RSVP, NCAP to hold mobile food pantry in Alliance

Alliance – Box Butte County RSVP will be hosting a mobile food pantry in conjunction with Northwest Community Action Partnership and Food bank for the Heartland on Wednesday, August 10 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. This is a free program which distributes food to families in Alliance, serving...
ALLIANCE, NE
