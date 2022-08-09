ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

Dolly Parton visits Ohio to celebrate growth of Imagination Library

By Clay LePard
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40qqyf_0hAVJRid00

Country music superstar Dolly Parton visited Columbus Tuesday to celebrate the success of her Imagination Library program in Ohio.

Parton spoke and performed at First Lady Fran DeWine's luncheon at 12 p.m. Tuesday. Watch her a video of her visit in the player below:

Dolly Parton visits Ohio to celebrate growth of Imagination Library

"I’m just so honored to know that the little program we started all those many years ago has really become one of the greatest things I’ve ever done in my life," Parton said.

The legendary singer told the crowd she grew up visiting family often in Cleveland, Akron and Willoughby.

RELATED: DeWine declares Aug. 9 'Dolly Parton Day' as country singer visits her 'Imagination Library' in Columbus

News 5 covered the program from its early beginnings in Northeast Ohio, when it was available in just a small selection of communities.

The Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library was formally created in 2019 and originally was only available in a select few counties. By the end of 2020, the program became available for all families for free, regardless of where they lived.

"When we first started the Imagination Library, it was only available in pockets of the state and now it’s available to every child under the age of 5," Fran DeWine said.

RELATED: 1 million books and counting: Imagination Library fosters love of reading among children in Summit and Medina counties

Last month, the Ohio Governor's Imagination Library became Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio.

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio
The percentage of eligible kids enrolled in the program divided by county.

Organizers said more than 327,000 kids are enrolled in Ohio’s Imagination Library, amounting to about 45% of those eligible between newborns until 5 years old.

Joan Spoerl, director of Imagination Library with Literacy Cooperative told News 5 that their on the ground work in Cuyahoga County over the years has led to more than a million books distributed in the county.

"The more exposure children get to books and reading, the better," she explained. "We know the critical window for language development in the brain is the first two years of life. The first five years are the critical window for brain development and language development."

All kids living in Ohio between birth and 5 years old are eligible to enroll in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library of Ohio. To sign up and learn more, click here.

Clay LePard is a reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on Twitter @ClayLePard or on Facebook Clay LePard News 5 .

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 3

Related
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Youtube Tv#Northeast Ohio#Amazon Alexa#Columbus News 5#The Imagination Library
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio apartments manager accused of federal violations settles for $7.1M — how the money will be spent

They were advertised as "fully handicapped-accessible" apartments for seniors, but they dozens of complexes nationwide were designed and built in the same way: in violation of federal disability laws. Now Clover Group, a real estate development and property management group based in Williamsville, New York, is on the hook for $7.1 million in improvements to its 50 senior apartment buildings across the Northeast and Midwest, including 10 in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
myfox28columbus.com

Gov. DeWine directs $13 million to help Ohio families

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An executive order signed by Gov. Mike DeWine is directing as much as $13 million to help families across the state. The money comes from the Jobs and Family Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program. Nearly $3 million is coming to Central Ohio with most...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio and craving some authentic and delicious Chinese food, you should check out these restaurants in the Buckeye State. Located within Cleveland's AsiaTown neighborhood, Li Wah offers delectable Cantonese cuisine. Their dim sum is some of the best in the city. Check out the crystal shrimp dumplings, deep fried taro balls, chicken feet, shumai, sesame balls, and egg custard tarts. Their dinner fare includes delicious dishes like walnut shrimp, lobster, and roast duck.
CLEVELAND, OH
farmersadvance.com

Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project

COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
OHIO STATE
Daily Standard

Area steer sets state record

COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

46K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy