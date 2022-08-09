An experienced safety highlights secondary depth the Tennessee Titans added Tuesday.

The Titans signed safety Adrian Colbert and defensive back Elijah Benton, while waiving undrafted rookidefensive backs Kenneth George and Michael Griffin II, the team announced. Griffin was waived-injured.

Colbert, 28, has played five NFL seasons with the San Francisco 49ers (2017-18), Miami Dolphins (2019), New York Giants (2020), Cleveland Browns (2021) and the New York Jets (2021).

TRAINING CAMP UPDATE: Kyle Philips impresses — plus five other takeaways from Tennessee Titans training camp Day 10

ANALYZING THE O-LINE: Should we be worried about the Tennessee Titans' offensive line? Looks that way | Estes

DERRICK HENRY: How Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry feels about his workload entering 2022

A 2017 seventh-round pick, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound Colbert has appeared in 39 games, including 22 starts, with 109 tackles, eight pass breakups, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

He bolsters the Titans' depth at safety, with starter Amani Hooker sidelined the past two training camp practices.

Beyond All-Pro Kevin Byard, Tennessee's safety room also features special teams ace A.J. Moore Jr., Joshua Kalu and sixth-round rookie Theo Jackson.

Benton, 25, went undrafted out of Liberty and appeared in one game with the Browns in 2020.

Ben Arthur covers the Tennessee Titans for The USA TODAY Network. Contact him at barthur@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @benyarthur.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Titans adding safety Adrian Colbert, defensive back Elijah Benton