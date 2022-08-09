ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Comments on Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ Recreational Use of Psychedelic Drug Ayahuasca

By Bryan Fyalkowski
 1 day ago
Not that we ever expected to learn this, but it turns out that the NFL does not care if their players – even superstar Aaron Rodgers – recreationally use Ayahuasca.

Rodgers said in a recent appearance on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast that he has recreationally taken the psychedelic drug. He has won back-to-back NFL Most Valuable Player awards at 37 and 38 years old. His 2020 and 2021 seasons have been two of the best in his entire 17-season career.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ESPN that Ayahuasca is not a part of the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the players’ association. The presence of Ayahuasca would not have triggered a positive test result on either the substance abuse or performance-enhancing drug policies.

On Friday, FS1 analyst Shannon Sharpe commented on Rodgers’ admitted drug use. He said he expected the Green Bay Packers quarterback to receive a call from the league soon.

“I don’t know if the NFL is too happy about him taking hallucinogenics,” Sharpe told a TMZ Sports staffer. “I’m sure the NFL is probably gonna give him a call and say, ‘That’s not a good look’ … His sponsors might have something to say. I’m not sure [about fines] but I’m sure the commissioner is gonna reach out and have a conversation with him.”

Seemingly, Sharpe was not expecting Rodgers to receive a suspension from the league, but at least a talking to.

Aaron Rodgers Attributes Some Improvements to Ayahuasca Use

Ayahuasca is a powerful psychedelic tea that affects the central nervous system, leading to an altered state of consciousness. It can include hallucinations, out-of-body experiences, and euphoria. Its primary chemical is D.M.T.

Many people who have taken Ayahuasca claim that the experience led to positive, long-term, life-altering changes. But some people report having miserable Ayahuasca experiences – there is no guarantee of a favorable reaction.

But Aaron Rodgers certainly had one, and he was more than happy to share his results.

“What Ayahuasca did for me was help me see how to unconditionally love myself,” Rodgers recently shared on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast. “It’s only in that unconditional self-love that then I’m able to truly be able to unconditionally love others.”

He continued: “The greatest gift I can give my teammates, in my opinion, is to be able to show up and be someone who can model unconditional love to them.”

Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Posts Heartbreaking Photo Tribute to Late Mother

Chloe Lattanzi used a series of photos to show her love for her mother, Olivia Newton-John, the superstar singer/actress who died Monday at age 73. Chloe was Newton-John’s only child. And the mother-daughter were close, with Chloe even choosing her mom’s career path. They recorded a duet together in early 2021. Chloe didn’t use words to remember her mother. Rather, she allowed the sentimental photos to express her pride, but heartbreak.
CANCER
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Speaks Out Following Her Death at 73

Legendary singer and actress Olivia Newton-John died on Monday. She was 73-years-old. She battled cancer for years and was a strong advocate for cancer research. Her husband, John Easterling, released a statement regarding her passing. “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning,...
CANCER
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ Star Barbara Eden Said She Was ‘Careful’ Around ‘Playboy’ Desi Arnaz

I Dream of Jeannie aired in 1965, but its star, Barbara Eden, actually appeared in another iconic TV show beforehand. I Love Lucy took to the air more than a decade before Eden headlined I Dream of Jeannie. The former, starring Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz, aired its first episode in 1951 and ended in 1957. However, before it ended, Barbara Eden scored her third onscreen role in I Love Lucy. In recalling her experience on set, she had two very different takes on each half of the show’s famous couple.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Son Of NFL Legend Ray Lewis Has Entered Plea Deal

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis, entered a plea deal for his DUI arrest this past March. Lewis pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in court. Per Jon Hale of Kentucky.com, Lewis was arrested after he was stopped while driving in downtown Lexington. He...
LEXINGTON, KY
FanSided

Carson Wentz reaching new lows with Commanders in training camp

There weren’t exactly high hopes for Carson Wentz as he joins the Washington Commanders this season, but he’s failing to even clear that low bar. It was a near-unanimous sentiment whenever Carson Wentz was traded to the Washington Commanders that it was not going to be a beneficial move for the franchise. Wentz struggled quite a bit, particularly down the stretch, in Indianapolis in the 2021 season and has been on a steady decline for several years.
WASHINGTON, DC
Sports Media World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith Return News

Stephen A. Smith has been missing from ESPN's airwaves as he continues to rehab from shoulder surgery, but the "First Take" personality says he'll be back soon. Sending out a tweet Monday, "One week away from returning to 'First Take'…….and counting!" The sports media world reacted to Stephen...
SPORTS
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

