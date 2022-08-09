NFL Comments on Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ Recreational Use of Psychedelic Drug Ayahuasca

Not that we ever expected to learn this, but it turns out that the NFL does not care if their players – even superstar Aaron Rodgers – recreationally use Ayahuasca.

Rodgers said in a recent appearance on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast that he has recreationally taken the psychedelic drug. He has won back-to-back NFL Most Valuable Player awards at 37 and 38 years old. His 2020 and 2021 seasons have been two of the best in his entire 17-season career.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told ESPN that Ayahuasca is not a part of the collective bargaining agreement between the league and the players’ association. The presence of Ayahuasca would not have triggered a positive test result on either the substance abuse or performance-enhancing drug policies.

On Friday, FS1 analyst Shannon Sharpe commented on Rodgers’ admitted drug use. He said he expected the Green Bay Packers quarterback to receive a call from the league soon.

“I don’t know if the NFL is too happy about him taking hallucinogenics,” Sharpe told a TMZ Sports staffer. “I’m sure the NFL is probably gonna give him a call and say, ‘That’s not a good look’ … His sponsors might have something to say. I’m not sure [about fines] but I’m sure the commissioner is gonna reach out and have a conversation with him.”

Seemingly, Sharpe was not expecting Rodgers to receive a suspension from the league, but at least a talking to.

Aaron Rodgers Attributes Some Improvements to Ayahuasca Use

Ayahuasca is a powerful psychedelic tea that affects the central nervous system, leading to an altered state of consciousness. It can include hallucinations, out-of-body experiences, and euphoria. Its primary chemical is D.M.T.

Many people who have taken Ayahuasca claim that the experience led to positive, long-term, life-altering changes. But some people report having miserable Ayahuasca experiences – there is no guarantee of a favorable reaction.

But Aaron Rodgers certainly had one, and he was more than happy to share his results.

“What Ayahuasca did for me was help me see how to unconditionally love myself,” Rodgers recently shared on the Aubrey Marcus Podcast. “It’s only in that unconditional self-love that then I’m able to truly be able to unconditionally love others.”

He continued: “The greatest gift I can give my teammates, in my opinion, is to be able to show up and be someone who can model unconditional love to them.”