stupiddope.com
Rob49 Is Up To Bat As “The New Orleans Phenom” | Interview
Though he’s only been making music for two years, Rob49 as proven he can run with the best of them. Growing up in the 9th and 4th ward (where his name comes from) of New Orleans, Louisiana which is still feeling the effects or Hurricane Katrina years ago. Without much help or support, Rob49 stayed the course, inspired by southern artists like Soulja Slim and Lil Wayne.
NOLA.com
Was New Orleans' Buku a victim of the increasingly harsh climate for music festivals?
The Buku Music & Art Project, at least the version we’ve come to know over the past decade, is no more. Last week, producers of the cutting-edge electronic dance music, underground hip-hop and indie rock festival, staged in and adjacent to Mardi Gras World, shocked fans by announcing it would not return in 2023.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Seafood Restaurants in New Orleans, LA
The following list represents the best seafood restaurants in New Orleans, Louisiana. For those folks who love fish and seafood, New Orleans is the place to be. They could even try a different restaurant every night and still be happy. Please note, no restaurant was intentionally left off this list. It is compiled completely random.
bigeasymagazine.com
The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens Up to a Thrilled and Hungry NOLA on St. Claude Ave.
In a city where people take their dessert as seriously as their dinner, one couple is hoping that peach cobbler will be on the list with snowballs and bread pudding. Christina Branch Brunet and Ernest Brunet opened a location of The Peach Cobbler Factory at the New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St Claude Ave., in May. It is the first New Orleans location for the dessert chain based in Nashville, and the Brunets are excited to add their twist to the franchise.
neworleanslocal.com
Dirty Linen Night 2022
Experience REAL New Orleans Culture while walking the streets of the French Quarter and experiencing all of the art, food and drinks that this city has to offer. This year Dirty Linen Night celebrates its 19th year on Royal Street. After passing through many organizations and planning committees over the 19 years, the event has landed safely back in the arms of the shops and galleries along Royal Street under the planning of the newly formed Royal Street Arts District since 2017. The RSAD is a nonprofit organization that plans and executes Dirty Linen Night each year with the galleries and shops playing host to visitors and locals that want a dash of art, a taste of good food, and some cocktails.
‘Eat Mor Chikin’ Chick-fil-A searches for franchise operators in the New Orleans area
Chick-fil-A is looking to expand in the New Orleans area and the company is asking residents who are interested in becoming franchise owners and operators to join a webinar session on Aug. 18.
Want Chris Owens’ mink coat, dinner table, Blue Dog painting?
You can live just like Chris Owens.
NOLA.com
Mayhew Bakery, neighborhood hero after Hurricane Ida, to close. ‘It keeps getting harder’
When Mayhew Bakery opened in Faubourg St. John in the fall of 2019, it was part of a hopeful wave of small artisan bakeries helping revive the old craft around New Orleans neighborhoods. The pandemic descended just a few months later, then Hurricane Ida delivered a wallop. Now Mayhew Bakery...
Did You Know that there are Several Castles Located in Louisiana?
Here are a few of the most interesting castles in Louisiana.
verylocal.com
Dream House Lounge is New Orleans’ first oxygen bar and wellness lounge
The idea for Dream House Lounge ironically came to owner David Wallace in a dream. While on his entrepreneurial and spiritual journey, Wallace had an idea to shake up New Orleans nightlife culture. Dream House Lounge is the city’s first oxygen bar and wellness lounge. Not only does the space...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana
Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
tigerdroppings.com
LaToya Cantrell is at is again..another confrontation with a NOLA Resident..Town Meeting
The question: “What steps are in progress to hire and retain more police?” He believes the question was rewritten and she answered that one instead of his. The question: “What steps are in progress to hire and retain more police?” He believes the question was rewritten and she answered that one instead of his.
NOLA.com
Longtime Howlin’ Wolf music club owner named New Orleans' new 'night mayor'
When trouble brews in New Orleans between night clubs and neighbors, there's a new number to call. Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Howlin’ Wolf club owner and Rebirth Brass Band manager Howie Kaplan as the first director of the new office of nighttime economy at a news conference Monday. Kaplan’s...
NOLA.com
With garlic butter and brotherhood, Dee’s Xquisite Seafood expands to New Orleans East
It started with a three-part recipe and the kind of grind that propels a good idea from the backyard to the street to a full-time restaurant. Now, that same equation has brought a second location of Dee’s Xquisite Seafood to a part of town in need of new restaurants.
NOLA.com
'Shot girls' sue Bourbon Street music club over pay, employment status
Step into any number of bars and music clubs on Bourbon Street, and among the milieu of blaring music, carousing tourists and drinks of all shapes, sizes and colors often wander young women holding flutes of liquor for sale. And while these "shot girls" work at the bars, they often...
NOLA.com
Sweat-soaked, beer-fueled Red Dress Run is back, after a two-year COVID breather
What other event so perfectly blends a cardio workout, copious alcohol consumption and androgyny? After skipping two years on account of the coronavirus, the annual Red Dress Run will be back on track Saturday morning, Aug. 13, in the French Quarter. The beer starts flowing at 9 a.m. at the pre-party that takes place in the Crescent Park covered pavilion.
Scam alert! Person pretending to be Causeway Police Officer calling individuals in the New Orleans area
Annually, over 13 million people use the Causeway Bridge to get to and from the north and south shore. Currently, there are 30 officers who patrol it. WGNO's Amy Russo asked the general manager at the Causeway how many of those officers will pick up the phone and call people asking for money, to which he laughed at and said "none."
L'Observateur
Expungement and Reentry Events Tripled Statewide to Honor Black August
New Orleans, LA. – The Justice & Accountability Center (JAC), a legal service, policy advocacy, and public education organization helping people recover from the criminal legal system, announces eleven events to honor Black August. Originating in the prison system during the 1970’s, Black August is a time for those committed to full liberation of Black people to reflect upon, and recommit to, dismantling oppression.
fox8live.com
Zack: Stormy times ahead as a tropical wave arrives
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s all about the storm chances the next few days as a tropical wave interacts with a cold front over the area leading to some wet periods. Now I do want to highlight the fact that it’s not going to rain all day, every day through the end of this week. There will be some stormy periods, especially along the coast. Rain coverage through Friday looks to be around 60-70% and even if you miss the rain, clouds are likely going to keep you “cooler’”. Highs stay in the middle to upper 80s.
fox8live.com
Tulane’s Shaadie Clayton glad to be back in NOLA for the food and football
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Shaadie Clayton’s electrifying runs at Warren Easton put him on the football map. After two seasons at Colorado, Clayton is back where it all began. Playing in his hometown for the Tulane Green Wave. “It’s going good. It was a smooth transition for me. Being...
