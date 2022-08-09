ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

WLWT 5

'The Science of Color featuring Prismatica' on display at the Krohn Conservatory

CINCINNATI — The Krohn Conservatory has been transformed into a giant, life-size kaleidoscope in its new show, "The Science of Color featuring Prismatica." There are 25 pivoting prisms, each 6 feet tall. They reflect light from every color in the visible spectrum while creating their own musical sounds. There are 13 in the main showroom and 12 more scattered throughout the rest of the Krohn Conservatory. It's considered both art and science.
CINCINNATI, OH
Hamilton, OH
Hamilton, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Hang on to Summer at These Late-Season Festivals

Cincinnati is the perfect place to pursue a fun-filled festival. Whether you’re looking for a musical moment, some fantastic food, or a unique new experience, look no further than these festivals to make the end of your summer a season to remember. There’s something for everyone, from punk rockers to art connoisseurs.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

15 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend

Outdoor activities from themed festivals to summer concerts dominate this weekend’s entertainment options. The long-running Germanfest Picnic in Historic St. Anne’s Hill is among the popular attractions, but Daytonians can also attend newer events like the Dayton Potato Festival at Courthouse Square or choose from about a dozen music offerings at Rose Music Center, Fraze Pavilion and Levitt Pavilion.
DAYTON, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Private West Side Amusement Park Stricker's Grove Opens to Public One Day Only This Weekend

Cincinnati amusement park fans will have a novel opportunity this weekend to explore the private Stricker's Grove. The family-owned and -operated, 25-acre old-fashioned amusement park located near Ross, Ohio is closed to the public for most of the year, except for Labor Day, the Fourth of July, Customer Appreciation Day and Family Day, which takes place this weekend.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Bacon Fest - Everything is Better with Bacon returns to Fraze Saturday

A festival featuring all things bacon including bacon wrapped turkey legs, bacon funnel cakes, chocolate covered bacon and much more is returning to the Fraze Pavilion on Saturday, Aug. 13. Bacon Fest - Everything is Better with Bacon will feature over 10 vendors with a variety of bacon-inspired dishes and...
DAYTON, OH
lovelandbeacon.com

A different kind of nose job

FUN WITH MAPS – ISSUE 2022-140 DAILY FEATURE:. LOVELAND, OH (August 10, 2022) – In Issue 2022-140 of Steve Kovacs Fun with Maps, we carve out a special moment marking U.S. Presidents. NOSES 20 FEET TALL. On August 10, 1927, President Calvin Coolidge attended the dedication ceremony of...
LOVELAND, OH
Fox 19

Chili Time’s abrupt closure leaves customers, workers baffled

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chili Time abruptly closed its doors Tuesday, leaving customers and employees scrambling for answers. The Vine Street restaurant’s parking lot sat empty Tuesday. Those who did show up expecting to eat were greeted by a sign which read: “due to circumstances beyond our control, we will...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

TJ Chumps celebrates 20th anniversary in the Miami Valley

A family-friendly sports restaurant that first opened its doors in Miamisburg and expanded to several other cities in the Dayton area is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. TJ Chumps, founded by Terry Brill and Jim Dunn in 2002, has become a go-to spot for lovers of ribs, salmon, burgers...
DAYTON, OH
AdWeek

Mollie Lair Leaving WLWT After Five Years

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Weekend anchor Mollie Lair is leaving Cincinnati NBC affiliate WLWT after five years. “This role has defined much of my life since...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Construction begins on new Englewood Dunkin’ location

Construction has begun on a new Dunkin’ location in Englewood. The 2,310-square-foot Dunkin’ will be located at 849 S. Main St., a previously vacant lot near Buffalo Wild Wings. Councilman Darren Sawmiller said Monday on Facebook the popular doughnut eatery is expected to open in December. Gilligan Company...
ENGLEWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo announces gender of baby hippo

CINCINNATI — It's a boy!. The Cincinnati Zoo has announced the gender of its newest baby hippo, born last Wednesday, live on the TODAY show Monday morning!. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
CINCINNATI, OH
star64.tv

Teen football player crushed by tree at friend's birthday party

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 13-year-old Blanchester boy is recovering at Cincinnati Children's Hospital after a tree fell on him at friend's birthday party. The tree fractured two of Lucas Cirivello's neck bones as well as his cheek and jaw bones. It also broke his nose and caused minor brain bleeding.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

August's Sturgeon Moon: When you can see the last supermoon of the year

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - August's full moon will take to the night sky this week and it's the fourth and final supermoon of the year. The Sturgeon Moon, named for the giant sturgeon that are most easily caught in the Great Lakes this time of the year, is the fourth supermoon in a row after the Buck Moon in July, Strawberry Moon in June and Flower Moon in May.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fast Casual

Big Chicken opening 1st franchise in Ohio

Big Chicken, a fast casual concept founded by Shaquille O'Neal in 2018, is opening its first franchise location this week at Austin Landing, a mixed-use retail, restaurant and entertainment destination in Dayton, Ohio. "From the beginning, a major goal for Shaquille and the leadership team has been to give as...
DAYTON, OH

