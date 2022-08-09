Read full article on original website
Madonna Says She “Worships” Kendrick Lamar as an Artist and Wants to Collaborate
Madonna’s music bucket list is just about wrapped up. While visiting The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Material girl announced her final working wish, a Kendrick Lamar collaboration. Madonna was on hand promoting her Finally Enough Love: 50 Number One album that has Justin Timberlake, Nicki Minaj, and...
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
[WATCH] 50 Cent Talks Being Confronted By Beyoncé During His Beef With Jay-Z
In one of the first interviews on The Breakfast Club after Angela Yee’s departure, 50 Cent was the guest on the famed syndicated morning show on NYC’s Power 105 and discussed everything from his hunger during Power Of The Dollar to what he insinuated was regret in giving The Game his barrage of hit records that appeared on his solo debut The Documentary. One of the topics, which was brought to the surface by Charlamagne Tha God, will forever be celebrity folklore that can only be verified by Hov himself.
Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death
Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media
BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
Jittery Anne Heche Spilled Champagne During Podcast Taping Weeks Before Crash, Talked Over Co-Host
Anne Heche acted erratically while filming one of her last podcast episodes with her friend Heather Duffy, Radar has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the 53-year-old actress is not expected to survive after a cocaine-fueled car crash.Last week, Heche was driving around Los Angeles in her Mini Cooper when she crashed into an apartment garage. Worried eyewitnesses tried to get her out of the car but she speed off. Moments later, she drove her car into a home which caused the property to catch fire. A rep for the actress told RadarOnline.com, “Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered...
Rolling Loud’s Announces New NFT Program That Guarantees Lifetime Entry to Holders
Rolling Loud announces LoudPunx, a new Rolling Loud NFT software with unmatched usability, demonstrating their commitment to the future. “LoudPunx” is a collection of 10,000 NFTs that grants holders free access to every Rolling Loud festival worldwide for life. It is named after the “Punx” statues that decorate the grounds at each Rolling Loud festival. Additionally, “LoudPunx” holders get a generative PFP image and priority access to future Rolling Loud Metaverse and Web3 projects, among many other advantages.
Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49
Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
Nipsey Hussle Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame
The marathon continues, Nipsey Hussle is being posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The late, great rapper will receive the honor on August 15th, which would have been his 37th birthday. The Los Angeles native was shot and killed in March 2019 in front of...
