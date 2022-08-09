Read full article on original website
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
MetroTimes
Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival comes to Hart Plaza
The elements of a perfect summer day in the city are good food, good music, and good people. All will be served up at Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival. The fest will feature some of the best in barbecue with more than 20 food vendors, in addition to 50 retail vendors stationed throughout the weekend.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 9, 2022: Lamont Dozier, writer of Motown hits like “Heat Wave,” dies
Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Another Motown legend has died. Lamont Dozier was 81 years old. He was part of the songwriting and producing team of Holland Dozier Holland — along with brothers Brian and Eddie Holland. The trio was responsible for hits such as the Four Tops’ “Baby I Need Your Lovin’” and “Heat Wave” by Martha and the Vandellas. Holland Dozier Holland wrote 25 Top 10 hits for the Motown label between 1963 and 1967. Many of those hits were for the Supremes, including “Stop in the Name of Love,” ”My World Is Empty Without You,” “I Hear A Symphony” and “You Can’t Hurry Love.”
Boblo boats documentary to show for a few nights only at select Emagine theaters
DETROIT - It’s been nearly 30 years since roller coaster enthusiasts took their last rides at Boblo Island Amusement Park. Now, a new documentary on the historic boats which took people to and from there is about to hit select Emagine theaters for just a few nights. “Boblo Boats:...
‘Godfather of Shock Rock’ returning home for Michigan’s largest comic con
NOVI, MI - The “Godfather of Shock Rock,” himself has just been announced as one of the celebrity guests at Michigan’s largest comic con. Detroit’s own, Alice Cooper, will be at Motor City Comic Con’s second show of the year which runs from Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Cooper will appear all three days at the convention signing autographs for fans and taking photos with them.
Motown stars celebrate a museum expansion that honors Hitsville
Motown-era buildings near the museum have been transformed into Hitsville NEXT, which will be home to camps, workshops, master classes and community events.
Motown stars celebrate completion of museum expansion phases
DETROIT (AP) — The historic section of Detroit where Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. built his music empire six decades ago is now looking better than ever. Motown legend — and Gordy’s best friend — Smokey Robinson was among those who visited the newly improved Motown Museum site on Monday night for an event celebrating the completion of the first two phases of the museum’s expansion.
MetroTimes
Hamtramck Labor Day Fest drops lineup including Detroit bands ADULT., the Volebeats, Shadow Show, and more
Detroit electro punks ADULT. and New York funk rockers ESG are headlining this year’s Hamtramck Labor Day Festival. The full lineup and schedule for the fest, which takes place from Friday, Sept. 3 to Monday, Sept. 5, dropped Monday. Several other Detroit-bred acts round out the lineup including country...
2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit
Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
Nearly 40,000 pierogi are ready for Detroit church's annual weekend festival
A large rosary hangs from the trunk of a pine tree, the big tents are up and tens of thousands of pierogi are stuffed into church freezers. It's a pierogipalooza Friday through Sunday at Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church on the city's east side — one of Detroit's oldest and most beautiful, ornate churches. ...
That’s Suspicious: Rundown Home Worth $2.5 Million Near Little Caesar’s Arena Mysteriously Burns Down
The property around Little Caesar's Arena in Detroit is worth a fortune now, and just about all of it has been developed except for one plot of land. It's an infamous home, that at one time, was listed for $5 million - a rundown, two-story duplex at 2712 Cass Avenue, built in the late 1800s.
Beloved local pet store chain just opened a new location in Michigan
A popular local pet store chain recently opened another new location in Michigan, and shoppers are already leaving positive reviews. Premiere Pet Supply is a local pet store chain that currently has thirteen locations throughout Michigan. This month the popular pet supply store chain added another new location in downtown Detroit.
Detroit News
House owned by holdout owners near Little Caesars Arena burns down
A rundown house in the shadow of Little Caesars Arena was leveled by fire early Monday — property owned by one of the last holdouts in the area surrounding the venue who have not sold to the Ilitch organization. The Detroit Fire Department received a call around 4 a.m....
Built from the top down?! Detroit tower making history in North America
Right on the border of Greektown and Central Business District, a new Detroit landmark is on the rise. It’s called Exchange.
Luke Bryan Injured at Cedar Point; Is Fowlerville Farm Show Still On?
Country star Luke Bryan and his family were at Ohio's famed Cedar Point amusement park Thursday, and according to a Instagram post from his wife Caroline, the day didn't quite go as planned, and things went a little awry. Another adventure in the books! Luke broke a finger and I...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Oakland County woman wins $500K on scratch off ticket
An Oakland County woman is still in shock after winning $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Hit $500,000 instant game. The lucky 51-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased her winning ticket at Spring Valley Party Store, located at 2823 East Highland Road in Highland. “I play all of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Metro Detroit woman wins $1M Mega Millions prize
Harper Woods, Mich. – Nikki Lawson was one of many to buy a Mega Millions ticket when the jackpot was so high. The only difference? She actually won something. The 39-year-old from Harper Woods was shocked to see a $1 million prize pending on her Michigan Lottery account. Lawson matched the five white balls in the July 29 drawing to win a $1 million prize.
chevydetroit.com
Val’s: Metro Detroit’s newest ‘old-style’ deli
Opened in December 2019 (just as COVID 19 was beginning to clobber Michigan businesses), tucked away in a little corner of the Crosswinds Mall at the intersection of Lone Pine and Orchard Lake in West Bloomfield, is Val’s Delicatessen, a wonderful, little, ‘old-style’ deli. For those who are old enough to remember, when I say ‘old-style,’ I’m thinking northwest Detroit’s Sol’s, Oak Park’s Bread Basket, Hy Horenstein’s, or Katz’s from back in the day.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Marina holds unique title
With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
