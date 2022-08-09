ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival comes to Hart Plaza

The elements of a perfect summer day in the city are good food, good music, and good people. All will be served up at Detroit’s Ribs and R&B Music Festival. The fest will feature some of the best in barbecue with more than 20 food vendors, in addition to 50 retail vendors stationed throughout the weekend.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report, Aug. 9, 2022: Lamont Dozier, writer of Motown hits like “Heat Wave,” dies

Welcome to the Detroit Evening Report, a daily round-up of news that city residents need to know. Another Motown legend has died. Lamont Dozier was 81 years old. He was part of the songwriting and producing team of Holland Dozier Holland — along with brothers Brian and Eddie Holland. The trio was responsible for hits such as the Four Tops’ “Baby I Need Your Lovin’” and “Heat Wave” by Martha and the Vandellas. Holland Dozier Holland wrote 25 Top 10 hits for the Motown label between 1963 and 1967. Many of those hits were for the Supremes, including “Stop in the Name of Love,” ”My World Is Empty Without You,” “I Hear A Symphony” and “You Can’t Hurry Love.”
DETROIT, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
City
Warren, MI
The Ann Arbor News

‘Godfather of Shock Rock’ returning home for Michigan’s largest comic con

NOVI, MI - The “Godfather of Shock Rock,” himself has just been announced as one of the celebrity guests at Michigan’s largest comic con. Detroit’s own, Alice Cooper, will be at Motor City Comic Con’s second show of the year which runs from Friday, October 14 through Sunday, October 16 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Cooper will appear all three days at the convention signing autographs for fans and taking photos with them.
NOVI, MI
The Associated Press

Motown stars celebrate completion of museum expansion phases

DETROIT (AP) — The historic section of Detroit where Motown Records founder Berry Gordy Jr. built his music empire six decades ago is now looking better than ever. Motown legend — and Gordy’s best friend — Smokey Robinson was among those who visited the newly improved Motown Museum site on Monday night for an event celebrating the completion of the first two phases of the museum’s expansion.
DETROIT, MI
Bob Seger
100.7 WITL

2 Michigan Cities Named Among The Worst in America to Visit

Another day, another slam on Michigan. MindYourDollars.com just came out with its list of "The 40 Worst Cities to Visit in the United States", and the Mitten State is home to two of the entries. Detroit. Come on. This one's like picking low-hanging fruit. Lazy. Every since the once-booming metropolis...
FLINT, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Lottery: Metro Detroit woman wins $1M Mega Millions prize

Harper Woods, Mich. – Nikki Lawson was one of many to buy a Mega Millions ticket when the jackpot was so high. The only difference? She actually won something. The 39-year-old from Harper Woods was shocked to see a $1 million prize pending on her Michigan Lottery account. Lawson matched the five white balls in the July 29 drawing to win a $1 million prize.
chevydetroit.com

Val’s: Metro Detroit’s newest ‘old-style’ deli

Opened in December 2019 (just as COVID 19 was beginning to clobber Michigan businesses), tucked away in a little corner of the Crosswinds Mall at the intersection of Lone Pine and Orchard Lake in West Bloomfield, is Val’s Delicatessen, a wonderful, little, ‘old-style’ deli. For those who are old enough to remember, when I say ‘old-style,’ I’m thinking northwest Detroit’s Sol’s, Oak Park’s Bread Basket, Hy Horenstein’s, or Katz’s from back in the day.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit Marina holds unique title

With four of the five Great Lakes, it’s no surprise Michigan has one of the largest boating communities in the country. However, what some may not not know is Detroit is home to the largest African American boating community in the nation, and Riverside and Erma Henderson Marinas, both located in Detroit on the Detroit River, are the only marinas in Michigan ran and operated by a Black company. Only two other marinas in the nation hold this title.
DETROIT, MI

Community Policy