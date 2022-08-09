Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tmpresale.com
Ernest at Soul Kitchen in Mobile Nov 12, 2022 – presale password
We have the Ernest pre-sale password!! Anyone with this presale info will have the opportunity to order great show tickets before the public. If you don’t buy your tickets to Ernest’s show in Mobile during the presale you might not be able to buy them before they sell out!!
ourmshome.com
Calling Mississippi Artists to enter the Blue Moon Art contest
(Ocean Springs, MS) – The organizers of the Blue Moon Art Project contest are calling for Mississippi artists aged 21 or older to create a fun and contemporary canvas for a chance to win $2000 and be the feature of everything blue moon in the following year’s Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival.
ourmshome.com
Grammy Award nominee Lee Roy Parnell returning to Pascagoula
Slide guitar legend, singer/songwriter and classic country hitmaker Lee Roy Parnell returns to Pascagoula on Thursday, Sept. 22nd, at The Grand Magnolia Ballroom for a 7:00 p.m., show. The critically acclaimed, Grammy Award nominee Parnell, a slide guitar virtuoso, is making his first appearance in Pascagoula in almost three years....
wxxv25.com
Alligator spotted near Hwy 90 and I-110
Quite an interesting sight for drivers in Biloxi early this morning. Viewer Harry Ridgdell sent us video of an alligator that was spotted on Highway 90 in Biloxi trying to get on the I-110 loop near Beau Rivage. Onlookers noticed the creature quickly and tried to direct him off the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lucedale Carnival Association to host jr. royalty pageant, new Mardi Gras events
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras is six months away, but planning is well underway for the celebration in Lucedale with expanded year-round events. The Lucedale Carnival Association is back for its seventh year hosting a ball, parade, and family fun day during Mardi Gras season. “We just want to rejuvenate Mardi Gras in Lucedale. […]
wxxv25.com
Margaritaville’s Paradise Pier is in the works in Biloxi
Margaritaville is about to get a lot more fun with these new additions. If you have noticed some construction near Margaritaville, it’s because Paradise Pier is on its way. Paradise Pier will have three new attractions which will include an observation wheel, an arrow bar, and a roller coaster.
WLOX
Happening Aug. 13: The Clairvoyants perform at IP in Biloxi
Longtime William Carey president set to retire after leaving lasting impact on Coast. Since becoming the school’s ninth president 15 years ago, Dr. Tommy King has accomplished a lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Harrison County, with it’s 982 employees, is working to move a community forward. That was...
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Taranto's Crawfish
Longtime William Carey president set to retire after leaving lasting impact on Coast. Since becoming the school’s ninth president 15 years ago, Dr. Tommy King has accomplished a lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Harrison County, with it’s 982 employees, is working to move a community forward. That was...
RELATED PEOPLE
ourmshome.com
Who has the best burger on the Coast?
I know I shouldn’t do this; I get clobbered every time I do. Whenever I write about the best of something, whether it be po-boys or fried chicken, I get hate mail. Everybody has their own opinion, and mine are based on my experiencers. It doesn’t mean I think you are wrong, it’s not a personal attack, so just chill out!
thegazebogazette.com
St. Paul Carnival Association Announces 2022-23 Royalty
St. Paul’s Carnival Association is excited to announce our Royalty for the 2022-2023 Carnival Season: King Christian XCIII Christopher Boswell and Queen Christiana 2023 Angelica Espinal. Christopher Boswell has lived in Pass Christian for 33 years and graduated from Pass Christian High School in 2007. Christopher began a career...
WALA-TV FOX10
Chelsey’s baby girl is here!
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are thrilled to announce that over the weekend Chelsey gave birth to her baby girl! Chelsey and her husband Johnny are so happy to introduce “Scottie” to the world. Mom and baby are both doing well. Click the video link to see a few pictures she shared with us of their new bundle of joy.
Videos of water spout along Mississippi coast go viral
Videos of a water spout along the Mississippi Gulf Coast caused a brief sensation on the internet Monday afternoon. WLOX-TV viewers began sending in their recordings of the water spout in Ocean Springs which occurred at around 10:45 a.m. Monday. Below are some of the posts that were made on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fluffy Aussie looking for laid-back owner
Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Australian shepherd mix named Percy.
WLOX
Price for rent continues to soar across the Coast
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re having a tough time finding a place to rent right now, you’re not alone. The demand is up, and prices continue to soar across the coast. Mississippi Coast Property Management is receiving over 300 calls regarding rentals every day. “We get calls...
tigerdroppings.com
Mississippi boys tired of La baws getting all the baw cred say hold my beer watch this
Actually somewhat impressed based on the article it doesn’t appear they used traps or nets, that’s a shite pile of fish to catch rod and reel. Anyone know the story it was on louisiana sportsman. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of...
ourmshome.com
Tamale Shak Serves Up Tasty Tamales And Lots More
It’s the shack that doesn’t disappoint. The Tamale Shak is tiny and somewhat off the beaten path. This Gulfport restaurant has a quirky outer appearance, a local cult following, and, most importantly, delicious hot and made-from-scratch tamales. This place is as much a Mississippi staple as the tamales...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maryland Daily Record
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details
Wife/Spouse Name: Kim Jackson (m. ?–1993) Mahmoud is a former professional basketball player who played in the NBA (National Basketball Association) for a period of nine years. He is a converted Islamic. He was meant to play basketball and become notable among the whole world. Apart from his fantastic playing skills, he also gives utmost importance to his family. Basketball has been a part of his life since his early teenage days.
WLOX
Jackson County faces flash flooding after morning storms
Jackson County, Miss. (WLOX) - Parts of Jackson County, including Moss Point and Pascagoula, are facing flash flooding after Wednesday morning storms. The Moss Point fire chief says there is moderate flooding in typical flood-prone areas, such as Frederick Street and Rose Drive. He says roads are passable and there are no reports of water in homes, but he wants people to be alert as we see more rain predicted in the next couple days.
WLOX
Athletic upgrades nearly complete at Gulfport High School
South Mississippi senior citizens hopeful new legislation will ease inflation squeeze. Soon, the U.S. government will be negotiating discounts from drug makers, like governments in many other high-income countries. City, county leaders come together for boat launch upgrades. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Biloxi leaders are working together with county...
WLOX
Tax increment financing approved for D’Iberville Bluewater Beach project
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday, the Harrison County Board of Supervisors approved tax increment financing for the Bluewater Beach project in D’Iberville. The board, which voted all in favor, says that Harrison County and D’Iberville will act jointly to issue Tax Increment Financing Bonds, which will finance the cost of installing and constructing certain infrastructure improvements in connection with the development of the project.
Comments / 0