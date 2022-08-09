ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to host Machine Gun Kelly Day prior to Mainstream Sellout Tour at FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on June 20, 2022. Fans are gearing up as Machine Gun Kelly returns home to Northeast Ohio on Saturday. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Live Nation have announced that on Saturday, Aug. 13, they will host a "Machine Gun Kelly Day" celebration at the Union Home Mortgage Plaza.
CLEVELAND, OH
macaronikid.com

🎪GIVEAWAY! Garden Bros Circus coming to Summit County Fairgrounds!

Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is coming to the Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge from August 25th to 28th!. JUST $14.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. It's time for a much-overdue outing with your family! With over 60 performers in 3 rings, this all-new show features:
TALLMADGE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
Akron, OH
Entertainment
clevelandmagazine.com

Q&A: Robby Takac of Goo Goo Dolls Talks New Album and Cleveland Memories

Unbeknownst to many, Goo Goo Dolls have a long history with The Land. Before releasing ‘90s radio rock hits “Name” and “Iris,” the band — then a trio including singer-guitarist John Rzeznik, bassist Robby Takac and drummer George Tutuska — would often cram its gear into a car and make the three-hour trek from their hometown of Buffalo to Cleveland. The group’s early punk sound probably fit in surprisingly well at the now-defunct Peabody’s Down Under, where the group played its first Cleveland show in 1990.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Get ready for Machine Gun Kelly Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Let the celebration of Machine Gun Kelly begin. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Live Nation have announced “Machine Gun Kelly Day,” a celebration of Cleveland’s chart-topping rock star. The free celebration will take place Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Rock...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#The Illusionists
Cleveland.com

Vintage Canton features wine, music, art, more

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Vintage Canton is coming up with plenty of wine, live music, art exhibits and more. It’s from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. This outdoor event in downtown Canton features wines - local and from around the world - with chef-inspired small plates, live music and craft beers.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces name of baby rhinoceros

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The results are in!. The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said a name has been selected for the recently-born rhinoceros calf. Zoo officials said the rhinoceros has been named Dalia, which means “gentle.”. Over $10,000 was raised during the name selection process. The donated funds will help...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Relax On The River

Relax on the river! Enjoy a trip with Float the River starting in Munroe Falls. Learn more here.
MUNROE FALLS, OH
coolcleveland.com

The Feast Is Back in Little Italy for the 122nd Year

It’s that time again — time for one of the Cleveland’s favorite festival, the Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy, now in its 122nd year. Mayfield Road will be closed off for four days as restaurants take it outside to the street and the aroma of Italian food draws you in to eat way more than you probably intended. There’s also entertainment, a casino on the lower level of Holy Rosary Church, and inflatables and games (and more food) in the churchyard.
CLEVELAND, OH
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly

The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Investigating Vandalism at Akron-Owned Golf Course

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police continue looking for whoever did thousands of dollars in damage to a city-owned golf course last weekend. They say someone drove an ATV onto the 6th hole at the Mud Run Golf Course, knocking down a fence and digging ruts on the green.
AKRON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

School uniform store navigates inflation ahead of upcoming school year

CLEVELAND — Schoolbelles, a school uniform and accessories company, is something Christine Correll holds close to her heart. She said her grandmother started the company more than 60 years ago. As a new school year approaches, the company is doing what it can to prepare amid challenges like inflation.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy