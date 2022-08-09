Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
One of The Most Unique Restaurants in Ohio is Set Inside a Former JailTravel MavenWooster, OH
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
Looking for an Italian Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Maple Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMaple Heights, OH
Cleveland Scene
Livewire: The Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through the End of August
Known for frequently collaborating with a certain Steve Martin (the comedian is a legit banjo player), this Asheville-based bluegrass band has had a solid 20-year career that includes a Grammy win. The band performs at 8 tonight at the Kent Stage. Check the venue's website for ticket prices and more info.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to host Machine Gun Kelly Day prior to Mainstream Sellout Tour at FirstEnergy Stadium
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on June 20, 2022. Fans are gearing up as Machine Gun Kelly returns home to Northeast Ohio on Saturday. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Live Nation have announced that on Saturday, Aug. 13, they will host a "Machine Gun Kelly Day" celebration at the Union Home Mortgage Plaza.
The Cuyahoga County Fair is happening now
Fairgoers can enjoy live music, dog stunt shows, a demolition derby, magic shows, food, amusement rides and so much more.
macaronikid.com
🎪GIVEAWAY! Garden Bros Circus coming to Summit County Fairgrounds!
Garden Bros Nuclear Circus is coming to the Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge from August 25th to 28th!. JUST $14.50 for an adult AND child Ticket with this CertifiKID Deal. It's time for a much-overdue outing with your family! With over 60 performers in 3 rings, this all-new show features:
clevelandmagazine.com
Q&A: Robby Takac of Goo Goo Dolls Talks New Album and Cleveland Memories
Unbeknownst to many, Goo Goo Dolls have a long history with The Land. Before releasing ‘90s radio rock hits “Name” and “Iris,” the band — then a trio including singer-guitarist John Rzeznik, bassist Robby Takac and drummer George Tutuska — would often cram its gear into a car and make the three-hour trek from their hometown of Buffalo to Cleveland. The group’s early punk sound probably fit in surprisingly well at the now-defunct Peabody’s Down Under, where the group played its first Cleveland show in 1990.
Free admission to the Akron Zoo for Summit County residents in September
The Akron Zoo is offering free admission as a thank you to the Summit County residents who have supported them over the years.
Beat the dog days of summer with some cool and creamy frozen custard: Best custard stands in Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The hot, sultry dog days of summer are upon us, bringing a slight malaise -- and an overwhelming desire to chill with some great frozen custard. It’s the ultimate smooth-and-creamy frozen treat. The invention of frozen custard can be traced back to 1919 in Coney...
Get ready for Machine Gun Kelly Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Let the celebration of Machine Gun Kelly begin. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Live Nation have announced “Machine Gun Kelly Day,” a celebration of Cleveland’s chart-topping rock star. The free celebration will take place Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Rock...
Vintage Canton features wine, music, art, more
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Vintage Canton is coming up with plenty of wine, live music, art exhibits and more. It’s from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15. This outdoor event in downtown Canton features wines - local and from around the world - with chef-inspired small plates, live music and craft beers.
2 NE Ohio eateries land on list of best Jewish delis in U.S.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A pair of delicatessens in Cuyahoga County have landed on a list of the best Jewish delis in the nation. The delis - Larder in Cleveland’s Hingetown neighborhood and Jack’s Deli in University Heights – were lauded by Tasting Table, a food-focused site.
New clues in unsolved death at Cleveland concert: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered exclusive new leads and pictures in the unsolved mystery surrounding the death of Cory Barron.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces name of baby rhinoceros
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The results are in!. The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo said a name has been selected for the recently-born rhinoceros calf. Zoo officials said the rhinoceros has been named Dalia, which means “gentle.”. Over $10,000 was raised during the name selection process. The donated funds will help...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Relax On The River
Relax on the river! Enjoy a trip with Float the River starting in Munroe Falls. Learn more here.
coolcleveland.com
The Feast Is Back in Little Italy for the 122nd Year
It’s that time again — time for one of the Cleveland’s favorite festival, the Feast of the Assumption in Little Italy, now in its 122nd year. Mayfield Road will be closed off for four days as restaurants take it outside to the street and the aroma of Italian food draws you in to eat way more than you probably intended. There’s also entertainment, a casino on the lower level of Holy Rosary Church, and inflatables and games (and more food) in the churchyard.
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $2.295 M, Modern Masterpiece in Akron Designed with Intent to Bring Outside in the Entertaining Spaces Flow Seamlessly
The Masterpiece in Akron offers 3 amazing levels and stunning backyard oasis complete with pool, extensive patios, now available for sale. This home located at 4735 Mallard Pond Dr, Akron, Ohio; offering 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,229 square feet of living spaces. Call Julie A Boyle – Howard Hanna – (Phone: (330) 730-6290) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Masterpiece in Akron.
Look out for low-flying planes in Akron this weekend
Akron police are giving residents a heads up for the weekend ahead.
whbc.com
Investigating Vandalism at Akron-Owned Golf Course
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Akron police continue looking for whoever did thousands of dollars in damage to a city-owned golf course last weekend. They say someone drove an ATV onto the 6th hole at the Mud Run Golf Course, knocking down a fence and digging ruts on the green.
Best fast-food macaroni and cheese: We tried 10 varieties and ranked them worst to best
CLEVELAND, Oh - Whether it was that addictive concoction from the blue and yellow box you cooked up in your dorm room, or that crusty casserole of deliciousness grandma pulled out of her oven when you visited as a child, macaroni and cheese has always had the power to make even the worst day a little bit better.
spectrumnews1.com
School uniform store navigates inflation ahead of upcoming school year
CLEVELAND — Schoolbelles, a school uniform and accessories company, is something Christine Correll holds close to her heart. She said her grandmother started the company more than 60 years ago. As a new school year approaches, the company is doing what it can to prepare amid challenges like inflation.
Student at LeBron James' I Promise School treated to VIP access by NASCAR
BROOKLYN, Mich. — LeBron James aims to give students at his I Promise School opportunities they may not have otherwise. Recently, the NBA superstar's mission shifted into another gear. James Bromsey III, a sixth-grader at James' school in Akron, Ohio, was given behind-the-scenes access before NASCAR's race Sunday at...
