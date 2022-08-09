ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WNCT

United Way of Onslow County gives $180,000 to local nonprofits

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County is giving back to local nonprofits in the community. During a special ceremony on Wednesday morning at The Golden Corral in Jacksonville, the organization gave out $180,000 worth of checks to 13 different organizations. Some of those included Onslow Community Outreach, True Justice International and […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington non-profit receives generous donation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A non-profit created to help foster parents through support and resources helped families get ready for the upcoming school season. The Foster Pantry held a back-to-school event full of school supplies, clothes and even princesses and pirates. Kids were able to choose a back pack...
WILMINGTON, NC
Wilmington, NC
Society
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Community initiative has murals painted on basketball courts in parks across Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A community-led initiative is revamping basketball courts in parks across Columbus County, in hopes of attracting young people to stay active. “Back 2 Blacktop” is an initiative under the non-profit organization Greater Bolton Outreach Services. Thanks to volunteers and the help of community leaders, the group began its efforts to refresh parks in the county last Friday, painting a mural on the basketball court in Chadbourn at Wilkes Street Park. Work will continue over the next two months, with murals to also be painted in Bogue Community Park, Bolton Park, and Whiteville Central Park.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
foxwilmington.com

9th annual ‘Community Back to School Festival’ announced

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County Schools announced that the 9th annual Community Back to School Festival would occur on Aug. 20 from noon-3 p.m. Per the release, school supplies and book bags will be distributed to students, as well as free food for those in attendance. Organized...
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Anchor's away, and now it's back at Waterfront Park

The anchor at the Whittler’s Bench has found a new home after being kept in storage for several months. Fans of the Southport landmark won’t have to go far to see the anchor as its new location is only a few yards aways on the waterfront.
SOUTHPORT, NC
bladenonline.com

Foster Parenting Classes in Bladen County

Please join us for Foster/Adoptive Parent Orientation on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 6 pm-8 pm. The classes will begin on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, and will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 pm – 9 pm. (Can still attend if orientation was missed) Orientation and classes will be...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WECT

Cape Fear Foodie: The Vine

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Southeastern North Carolina has no shortage of great spots to enjoy a drink and a bite to eat, though in the peak of tourist season, it can be difficult to find a spot that isn’t swarming with people. While I enjoy being at a busy rooftop bar or rubbing elbows at a beachside watering hole, sometimes you want a place that feels a little more private.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New Hanover Health Department is taking action to protect people from Monkey Pox

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– With Monkeypox now declared a national health emergency, New Hanover County is working diligently to reduce the chances of an outbreak happening here. The number of Monkeypox cases are rising daily. With that rise in numbers, comes a rise in misinformation about how it is spread. Some people seem to believe it can be contracted as easily as sharing the same blanket, but Epidemiologist Ian Appling assures us that this is only in rare instances.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Open house events being held for community input on Ocean Boulevard Sidewalk Project

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach is offering two opportunities for the public to give input on the State funded Ocean Boulevard Sidewalk Project. The two open house events will take place today from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm and August 24th from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm in the Town Council Chambers located at 1121 North Lake Park Boulevard in Carolina Beach.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
newsfromthestates.com

Moving the misery around: EPA approves plan to truck contaminated soil from one Black community to another

Three landfills are under consideration to receive contaminated soil from the Kerr-McGee Superfund site. The closest landfill is in Sampson County. (Map: Lisa Sorg) Contaminated soil from a Superfund site in Navassa will be shipped to one of three landfills outside Brunswick County, likely moving toxic pollution from one non-white or low-income community to another.
SAMPSON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Sonic brings back Pickle Slush for a very short time

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you were a fan of the Sonic Pickle Slush, you’re in luck. The drink has made a comeback. But you’ll have to act fast, because the Pickle Slush is only in stores for 3 weeks. Sonic hasn’t offered the unique slush since...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

New style Leland development in the works

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A new multi-family style development is coming to Brunswick County by the spring of next year. These aren’t average apartment homes, their designed to mimic a residential neighborhood. Leland is one of the fastest-growing towns in North Carolina, nearly doubling since 2010. To accommodate...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Emeril Lagasse and Rachael Ray headlining 2023 Beacon Education’s celebrity chef events in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two of the biggest names in cooking are coming to the Cape Fear next year. Emeril Lagasse and Rachael Ray have been announced as the featured celebrity chefs for the Beacon Education foundation’s full schedule of events, including an intimate, limited-seating dinner on February 9, a gourmet breakfast and a four-course luncheon on February 10.
WILMINGTON, NC

