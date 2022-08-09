Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– With Monkeypox now declared a national health emergency, New Hanover County is working diligently to reduce the chances of an outbreak happening here. The number of Monkeypox cases are rising daily. With that rise in numbers, comes a rise in misinformation about how it is spread. Some people seem to believe it can be contracted as easily as sharing the same blanket, but Epidemiologist Ian Appling assures us that this is only in rare instances.

