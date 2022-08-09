Read full article on original website
United Way of Onslow County gives $180,000 to local nonprofits
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The United Way of Onslow County is giving back to local nonprofits in the community. During a special ceremony on Wednesday morning at The Golden Corral in Jacksonville, the organization gave out $180,000 worth of checks to 13 different organizations. Some of those included Onslow Community Outreach, True Justice International and […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington non-profit receives generous donation
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A non-profit created to help foster parents through support and resources helped families get ready for the upcoming school season. The Foster Pantry held a back-to-school event full of school supplies, clothes and even princesses and pirates. Kids were able to choose a back pack...
WECT
Brunswick County holding free hazardous waste collection events
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - If you live or own property in Brunswick County, you can dispose of several types of hazardous waste for free at waste collection events on the third Thursday of every month. The county writes that the collections will run on August 18 and September 15...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The Children’s Museum of Wilmington holding ‘Young At Heart’ day for seniors next month
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Children’s Museum of Wilmington is reinforcing the saying “you’re only as old as you feel”. On September 12th, the museum is welcoming seniors in the community to enjoy a special day to explore and enjoy fun activities. The museum says...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community initiative has murals painted on basketball courts in parks across Columbus County
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A community-led initiative is revamping basketball courts in parks across Columbus County, in hopes of attracting young people to stay active. “Back 2 Blacktop” is an initiative under the non-profit organization Greater Bolton Outreach Services. Thanks to volunteers and the help of community leaders, the group began its efforts to refresh parks in the county last Friday, painting a mural on the basketball court in Chadbourn at Wilkes Street Park. Work will continue over the next two months, with murals to also be painted in Bogue Community Park, Bolton Park, and Whiteville Central Park.
foxwilmington.com
9th annual ‘Community Back to School Festival’ announced
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – New Hanover County Schools announced that the 9th annual Community Back to School Festival would occur on Aug. 20 from noon-3 p.m. Per the release, school supplies and book bags will be distributed to students, as well as free food for those in attendance. Organized...
The State Port Pilot
Anchor's away, and now it's back at Waterfront Park
The anchor at the Whittler’s Bench has found a new home after being kept in storage for several months. Fans of the Southport landmark won’t have to go far to see the anchor as its new location is only a few yards aways on the waterfront.
bladenonline.com
Foster Parenting Classes in Bladen County
Please join us for Foster/Adoptive Parent Orientation on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 6 pm-8 pm. The classes will begin on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, and will be Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 pm – 9 pm. (Can still attend if orientation was missed) Orientation and classes will be...
WECT
Cape Fear Foodie: The Vine
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Southeastern North Carolina has no shortage of great spots to enjoy a drink and a bite to eat, though in the peak of tourist season, it can be difficult to find a spot that isn’t swarming with people. While I enjoy being at a busy rooftop bar or rubbing elbows at a beachside watering hole, sometimes you want a place that feels a little more private.
WECT
New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff conduct water rescue exercise at Riverside Park
CASTLE HAYNE, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and Wilmington rescue staff are planning to take part in a rescue training exercise near Riverside Park in Castle Hayne on August 15 and 16. “This is a great opportunity for our team to come together and work in a real-world environment....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pet Pals: 1-Year-Old Pit Bull Mix Looking For a Forever Home
New Hanover County (WWAY) — This weeks pet pal is a 1-year-old pit bull mix. New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services Unit describe him as sweet boy with a lot of energy who needs an active family to whip into shape. They also say he is extremely kind...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFPUA provides updated schedule for arrival of new filters to treat PFAS
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Public Utility Authority (CFPUA) has announce the projected arrival of eight new filters by December of this year to treat PFAS such as GenX. The CFPUA Board received the updated schedule today for the new granular activated carbon (GAC) filters to be...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover Health Department is taking action to protect people from Monkey Pox
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– With Monkeypox now declared a national health emergency, New Hanover County is working diligently to reduce the chances of an outbreak happening here. The number of Monkeypox cases are rising daily. With that rise in numbers, comes a rise in misinformation about how it is spread. Some people seem to believe it can be contracted as easily as sharing the same blanket, but Epidemiologist Ian Appling assures us that this is only in rare instances.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Open house events being held for community input on Ocean Boulevard Sidewalk Project
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach is offering two opportunities for the public to give input on the State funded Ocean Boulevard Sidewalk Project. The two open house events will take place today from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm and August 24th from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm in the Town Council Chambers located at 1121 North Lake Park Boulevard in Carolina Beach.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
265 acres along the Cape Fear River in Bladen County has now been permanently protected
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Coastal Land Trust recently completed the purchase of 265 acres along 1.1 miles of the Cape Fear River in Bladen County, permanently protecting it. The property, located in the small town of East Arcadia just north of Riegelwood, hosts mature floodplain forest,...
newsfromthestates.com
Moving the misery around: EPA approves plan to truck contaminated soil from one Black community to another
Three landfills are under consideration to receive contaminated soil from the Kerr-McGee Superfund site. The closest landfill is in Sampson County. (Map: Lisa Sorg) Contaminated soil from a Superfund site in Navassa will be shipped to one of three landfills outside Brunswick County, likely moving toxic pollution from one non-white or low-income community to another.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sonic brings back Pickle Slush for a very short time
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you were a fan of the Sonic Pickle Slush, you’re in luck. The drink has made a comeback. But you’ll have to act fast, because the Pickle Slush is only in stores for 3 weeks. Sonic hasn’t offered the unique slush since...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New style Leland development in the works
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A new multi-family style development is coming to Brunswick County by the spring of next year. These aren’t average apartment homes, their designed to mimic a residential neighborhood. Leland is one of the fastest-growing towns in North Carolina, nearly doubling since 2010. To accommodate...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Emeril Lagasse and Rachael Ray headlining 2023 Beacon Education’s celebrity chef events in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two of the biggest names in cooking are coming to the Cape Fear next year. Emeril Lagasse and Rachael Ray have been announced as the featured celebrity chefs for the Beacon Education foundation’s full schedule of events, including an intimate, limited-seating dinner on February 9, a gourmet breakfast and a four-course luncheon on February 10.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Crews battling growing wildfire in Pender County covering 1,000 acres
LE HILL, NC (WWAY) — Pender County Emergency Management is on the scene of an approximately wildfire located inside the Holly Shelter Game Lands. According to the Town of Holly Ridge, the fire is continuing to grow and is now 1,000+ acres. Pender County EM staff is assisting the...
