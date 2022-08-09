Read full article on original website
UNM breaks ground on new nursing, public health building
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico broke ground on a new College of Nursing and Public Health Excellence building. They’re hoping it will cut into the nationwide nurse shortage. The nearly 94,000 sq. ft. building will be on the M-Family Practice parking lot on Tucker Ave. It will be a three-story building with classrooms, […]
University of New Mexico Hospital celebrates new parking garage
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Hospital celebrated the opening of its new parking garage Wednesday. The garage, which has three times the space of the old garage, will eventually service the new critical care tower currently under construction. The garage itself however is already open and in use. “Although many of our resources […]
New Mexico parents set to serve as patrol for schools
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Gadsden Independent School District is now recruiting parents to help patrol schools. The program would be called "Parents on Patrol for Schools," said Superintendent Travis Dempsey. Dempsey added the district would cover the costs of background checks for those in the program. Volunteers would not be allowed to carry weapons The post New Mexico parents set to serve as patrol for schools appeared first on KVIA.
APS parents say pick-up line at Chaparral Elementary School is dangerous
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the first day of school for Albuquerque Public School students and parents are already experiencing chaos during pickup at Chaparral Elementary School. During pickup time the road becomes congested with cars as parents wait to pick up their kids. Some complain their biggest problem is the blind curve on 64th and […]
Texas anti-abortion protesters set sights on New Mexico, where procedure still protected
For New Mexico state Rep. Micaela Lara Cadena, the arrival of a new abortion clinic in Las Cruces, the city she represents, is surreal. Over the years, there hasn’t been consistent access to the procedure as providers came and went. But now — weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court...
Behind on your PNM bill? Here’s help
PNM helping Albuquerque customers pay past-due PNM bills at in-person financial assistance event Thursday. ALBUQUERQUE– PNM will host a free assistance event in Albuquerque to help residential customers pay electricity bills on Thursday, Aug. 11. PNM customers may be able to receive assistance from three different assistance programs, maximizing...
New Mexico’s acequia ‘customs and traditions are being tested’
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Talk to any New Mexico farmer near the Rio Grande and they’ll tell you how important their acequia is. While they may look like nothing more than dirt ditches, every acequia in New Mexico is tied to a rich history and agricultural tradition — one that’s now being threatened. Water is essential […]
Albuquerque city planners approve first sanctioned homeless encampment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city planners have approved the city’s first sanctioned homeless encampment. The newly formed non-profit Dawn Legacy Point will establish the site at an empty lot on Menaul just west of I-25. The group says it will focus on providing services for people who have experienced sex trafficking and exploitation. Applications for […]
Santa Fe lawmakers to vote on new locations for veteran’s banners
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe governing board is expected to vote Wednesday night on new locations to hang veteran’s banners. Banners honoring veterans have been hanging one per light pole along Cerillo Rd. in Santa Fe since 2019. They were planning to hang them along Cerillos Rd. from I-25 to St. Michaels. The […]
Albuquerque nonprofits receive donation from local business
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three local nonprofits in Albuquerque get to share $137,000 thanks to the 2022 Community Charity Golf Classic. Community For Learning, Safe House New Mexico, and Mandy’s Farm were at Mercedes-Benz in Albuquerque for the check presentation. Each organization got nearly $45,000. “I don’t know if we as a community understand what this does […]
Late Española City Official 'Was a Born Leader'
“He was born a leader,” Muhammad Imtiaz Hussain said of his younger brother, Muhammad Afzaal Hussain, who was shot and killed less than a block from their apartment building in Albuquerque. Muhammad Afzaal led the planning and land use department in the City of Española, 90 miles away.
Eisenhower 8th graders welcome incoming 6th graders
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first day of middle school is a big day for sixth graders. At Eisenhower Middle School in the heights, the eighth graders stepped in to try to make the transition easier. Cloie Johnson is an eighth grader at Eisenhower Middle School. She was one...
Albuquerque safe outdoor spaces closer to becoming a reality
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Safe outdoor spaces, also known as sanctioned homeless camps, are closer to becoming a reality across the city. Already a handful of applications are awaiting approval, but the clock is ticking on the measures. The empty lot on Menaul near I-40 is one of five...
The Archdiocese of Santa Fe Catholic Schools discusses start of new school year
The Archdiocese of Santa Fe Catholic Schools gets ready to kick off the school year next week. Superintendent of Catholic Schools Donna Illerburn stopped by to talk about this important upcoming date. Illerburn says most of the 16 catholic schools within the archdiocese “still have openings.” However, she adds that...
Santa Fe cremation company gets $150K in LEDA funding
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A unique Santa Fe cremation company is getting thousands to expand. The company called Parting Stone processes cremated remains into smooth stones. They use technology developed with the help of Los Alamos National Lab. Right now, the company is growing and has built relationships with about 600 funeral homes across the […]
New Mexico's green thumb: Cannabis sales topped $40 million in July
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's office hailed cannabis revenue numbers from July last week, as total reported sales topped $40 million for the first time since New Mexico's regulated marketplace opened sales of adult-use cannabis. Locally cultivated Canna Company in Deming, NM has seen an increase in customer sales since opening...
Taxpayers in New Mexico disaster areas get deadline extension
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department is extending filing dates for taxpayers in seven New Mexico counties affected by wildfires and flooding. Taxpayers in Colfax, Lincoln, Los Alamos, Mora, Sandoval, San Miguel and Valencia Counties qualify for the extended filing dates. According to a news release, personal and corporate income tax […]
Albuquerque Coin Club: Indian Head Cents
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With over 180 members the Albuquerque Coin Club is the biggest coin club within a 400-mile radius. The club sponsors two coin shows a year and will be displayed at this year’s New Mexico State Fair. The club boasts a collection of Native American...
State reimburses families for missed school meals due to COVID
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is shelling out cash to the families of students who missed out on school meals because of COVID. This week the Human Services Department distributed more than $300,000 in pandemic EBT funds. The money went to families of students who missed more than five school days in April and May. It […]
Navajo presidential hopefuls select running mates from NM
Navajo President Jonathan Nez has selected a political newcomer to be his running mate in the general election. Nez introduced Chad Abeyta during an address in the tribal capital of Window Rock, Arizona, on Monday. Abeyta is an Air Force veteran who works as an attorney in the tribe's legislative branch. He's 33 and from the New Mexico portion of the reservation.
