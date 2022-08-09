Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
Police locate parents of wandering toddler
UPDATE – Columbus Police say they have located the parents of a little girl found wandering on 19th Avenue. ______________________________________________________________________________________. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for the parents or guardian of a toddler found wandering earlier today. The child is a girl believed...
Columbus Police search for missing 17-year-old Emilie Guest, last seen on July 30
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager who was last seen in July. Emilie Guest, 17, was reported missing from the 1000 block of Veterans Parkway at around 12:50 p.m. on July 30. Guest was last seen wearing a white spaghetti strap tank […]
WTVM
Russell County sheriffs searching for attempted murder suspect
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen with warrants for attempted murder. 19-year-old Johnquarius Fitzgerald Burch is described as 6′1 and about 160 lbs. Officers say Burch has warrants for attempted murder through the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. If...
WTVM
Columbus dad arrested on murder charges after 4-week-old dies from brain injuries
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus dad has been arrested on multiple charges, including second-degree murder after a 4-week-old died from brain injuries. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says 4-week-old Kentrell Leonard was pronounced dead at Scottish Rite Pediatric ICU on August 9 at 2:10 p.m. The baby had been...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies urgently searching for missing 82-year-old Coweta County woman
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Coweta County are searching for a missing 82-year-old woman last seen early Tuesday morning. Nina Lipscomb walked away from a home along Al Roberts Road around 2 a.m., the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, pajama pants...
Investigation underway at auto shop on Veterans Parkway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have been conducting an investigation at an automotive body shop on Veterans Parkway since 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. More than a dozen officers were on the property, in the 600 block of Veterans Parkway. It is off the southbound lane between 6th and […]
33-year-old man killed in predawn Lee County shooting
An early-morning shooting in Lee County left one man dead. Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call just before 1 a.m. Monday on a report of a possible shooting in the 200 block of Lee Road 705. That location is southeast of Opelika. Deputies made entry into the home and...
WTVM
Teen dead, 1 injured after shooting on Buena Vista Road in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating shooting that left a teenage girl dead and another person severely injured. According to officials, the incident happened on August 8 in the 3400 block of Buena Vista Road - near Wild Bills Pawn and Jewelry Shop. Muscogee County Coroner...
WTVM
Lee County Sheriff’s Office updates livestock owner list in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help updating their livestock and livestock owners list. The Lee County dispatchers use the livestock list to help locate owners if their animals get loose and are in or near the roads to help avoid accidents. The list of livestock includes all animals such as cows, pigs, horses, llamas, emu, peacocks, etc., and any animals in enclosed/fenced areas.
fox5atlanta.com
Children of 82-year-old woman missing from Coweta County thankful for help, prayers
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The family of an 82-year-old woman reported missing from Senoia on Tuesday morning said they're overwhelmed by the community's effort in searching for the last two days. Nina Lipscomb was last seen on Al Roberts Road around 2 a.m., according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office....
wrbl.com
Late night shooting on Buena Vista Rd. leaves one dead
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed a late night shooting that left one woman dead and another woman in a coma. The incident took place on the 3000 block of Buena Vista Rd. The victim is 19-year-old, Nevaeh Nevels, she received multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. The body will be sent for an autopsy.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Arrest Made after Man Found Dead of Multiple Gunshot Wounds in Lee County
UPDATE: Lee County Sheriff’s deputies have made an arrest in a shooting that left a man dead. The shooting happened at a home in the 200 block of Lee County Road 705, southeast of Opelika. A 9-1-1 caller reported a possible shooting at about 12:57AM today. Deputies say they...
Opelika-Auburn News
District attorney Ventiere wins national award for getting guilty verdict in murder cold case with no body
Lee County District Attorney Jessica Ventiere has received a national award for her work in prosecuting the no-body, cold case of Derrill “Rick” Ennis, who was found guilty for the murder of 24-year-old Lori Ann Slesinski of Auburn. Ventiere was recognized by the Association of Government Attorneys in...
Man found shot dead inside Lee County home, investigation ongoing
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County investigators are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a 33-year-old man early Monday morning. According to Sheriff Jay Jones, they received a 911 call around 1 AM Monday about a possible shooting. Deputies responded to a home located in the 200 block of […]
Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck
THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
weisradio.com
Report Released on Fatal Calhoun County Accident
According to Sergeant Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday (August 5th) – a single-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the life of a Wadley man. That incident occurred around 7:45pm on Friendship Road – approximately one mile south of the Oxford city limits. Twenty year...
Man shot on Winston Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting. Police tell WRBL a man was shot in the 900 block of Winston Road before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to police, the man was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are non-life threatening. […]
WTVM
Caregivers of unknown toddler located in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department was searching for the parents or caregivers of an unknown toddler. She was found from the 1900 block of 19th Avenue between 11:20 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. today. She is currently safe in police custody. Her parents have been located and she’s now back in their custody.
WTVM
Possible new headquarters for Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus will soon be getting a new government Center plus new space for the Sheriff’s Office and a new Judicial Center. Tuesday at city council, plans for the new buildings were presented. Come next summer, employees housed inside of the Columbus government Center will start...
wrbl.com
Saturday night shooting on Earline Ave. kills one, injures another
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One late Saturday night shooting claimed the life of one 19-year-old and injured another. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 19-year-old Jaheim Thomas was pronounced dead late last night, Aug. 6, in the emergency room after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Thomas was shot and killed just one month after marking his 19th birthday on July 6.
