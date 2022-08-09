ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Point, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdhn.com

Police locate parents of wandering toddler

UPDATE – Columbus Police say they have located the parents of a little girl found wandering on 19th Avenue. ______________________________________________________________________________________. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for the parents or guardian of a toddler found wandering earlier today. The child is a girl believed...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Russell County sheriffs searching for attempted murder suspect

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen with warrants for attempted murder. 19-year-old Johnquarius Fitzgerald Burch is described as 6′1 and about 160 lbs. Officers say Burch has warrants for attempted murder through the Russell County Sheriff’s Office. If...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Point, GA
West Point, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Investigation underway at auto shop on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have been conducting an investigation at an automotive body shop on Veterans Parkway since 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. More than a dozen officers were on the property, in the 600 block of Veterans Parkway. It is off the southbound lane between 6th and […]
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

33-year-old man killed in predawn Lee County shooting

An early-morning shooting in Lee County left one man dead. Sheriff’s deputies received a 911 call just before 1 a.m. Monday on a report of a possible shooting in the 200 block of Lee Road 705. That location is southeast of Opelika. Deputies made entry into the home and...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Teen dead, 1 injured after shooting on Buena Vista Road in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating shooting that left a teenage girl dead and another person severely injured. According to officials, the incident happened on August 8 in the 3400 block of Buena Vista Road - near Wild Bills Pawn and Jewelry Shop. Muscogee County Coroner...
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Police#Administrative Leave#Wrbl News
WTVM

Lee County Sheriff’s Office updates livestock owner list in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help updating their livestock and livestock owners list. The Lee County dispatchers use the livestock list to help locate owners if their animals get loose and are in or near the roads to help avoid accidents. The list of livestock includes all animals such as cows, pigs, horses, llamas, emu, peacocks, etc., and any animals in enclosed/fenced areas.
LEE COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Children of 82-year-old woman missing from Coweta County thankful for help, prayers

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - The family of an 82-year-old woman reported missing from Senoia on Tuesday morning said they're overwhelmed by the community's effort in searching for the last two days. Nina Lipscomb was last seen on Al Roberts Road around 2 a.m., according to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office....
wrbl.com

Late night shooting on Buena Vista Rd. leaves one dead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed a late night shooting that left one woman dead and another woman in a coma. The incident took place on the 3000 block of Buena Vista Rd. The victim is 19-year-old, Nevaeh Nevels, she received multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. The body will be sent for an autopsy.
COLUMBUS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WRBL News 3

Man found shot dead inside Lee County home, investigation ongoing

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County investigators are searching for the person or persons responsible for shooting and killing a 33-year-old man early Monday morning.  According to Sheriff Jay Jones, they received a 911 call around 1 AM Monday about a possible shooting. Deputies responded to a home located in the 200 block of […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck

THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
weisradio.com

Report Released on Fatal Calhoun County Accident

According to Sergeant Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday (August 5th) – a single-vehicle accident in Calhoun County claimed the life of a Wadley man. That incident occurred around 7:45pm on Friendship Road – approximately one mile south of the Oxford city limits. Twenty year...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Man shot on Winston Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting. Police tell WRBL a man was shot in the 900 block of Winston Road before 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday. According to police, the man was taken by a private vehicle to a hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are non-life threatening. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Caregivers of unknown toddler located in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department was searching for the parents or caregivers of an unknown toddler. She was found from the 1900 block of 19th Avenue between 11:20 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. today. She is currently safe in police custody. Her parents have been located and she’s now back in their custody.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Possible new headquarters for Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus will soon be getting a new government Center plus new space for the Sheriff’s Office and a new Judicial Center. Tuesday at city council, plans for the new buildings were presented. Come next summer, employees housed inside of the Columbus government Center will start...
COLUMBUS, GA
wrbl.com

Saturday night shooting on Earline Ave. kills one, injures another

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One late Saturday night shooting claimed the life of one 19-year-old and injured another. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, 19-year-old Jaheim Thomas was pronounced dead late last night, Aug. 6, in the emergency room after suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Thomas was shot and killed just one month after marking his 19th birthday on July 6.
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy