UPI News

Elvis Costello announces 10-show residency, reunites with old band on 'Fallon'

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Elvis Costello will perform a 10-show residency in New York City this February, the acclaimed singer announced on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I'm going to play a 10-night stand in New York City next February," Costello said Wednesday. "I'm going to print a list of 10 songs a night that's going to give you the clue to what that night's going to be like -- and the other 10 songs that I might play are a secret."
K97.5

K97.5 Kickback – Meet Anella Herim

  We love new music and new artists and especially love them if they are from the Carolinas! Meet Anella Herim. He is an artist from NC and he just signed a deal with DefJam so it is only up from here! Check out this interview I did with him and be sure to follow […]
