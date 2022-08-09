Read full article on original website
The Most Historic Fast Food Place in Iowa Has Been Around 90+ Years
An article from Love Food outlines the most historic fast food restaurants in all 50 states, and the pick for Iowa is only about an hour and 15 minute drive from Cedar Rapids! Taylor's Made-Rite, located at 106 S 3rd Ave in Marshalltown, is the most historic fast food joint in our state.
kiwaradio.com
Boyden Motorcycle Accident Sends Eastern Iowa Rider To Hospital
Boyden, Iowa — A northeast Iowa man was taken to a hospital after an early morning motorcycle accident near Boyden on Sunday morning, August 7th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 6:05 a.m., 41-year-old Matthew Lane of Sheffield, Iowa, was driving a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Highway 18, four miles east of Boyden, when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected from it.
Waterloo Man Misses Winning Powerball Jackpot Millions by ONE Number
Ohh to win the lottery. To win a big lottery. To become an overnight millionaire, or billionaire if it's the recent Mega Millions jackpot. That's the dream, right?. No doubt it would be nice to be able to call up work, quit, and kick back on a beach somewhere thanks to matching a few numbers. Well, a Waterloo man just missed living that dream. And yes, he missed it by one number.
guttenbergpress.com
Collection reflects farming history
Rowland Jones, of rural Monona, has the area’s largest collection of model tractors, farm machinery and other agricultural toys. He has been officially collecting since 1978. “Everybody wants to know how many I have,” Rowland said. “I do not know. I’ve never counted them.”
Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests in Iowa
Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans.
Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident
It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
kikn.com
Florida Crop-Duster Crashes Into Iowa Cornfield
It’s that time of year when we see the planes and helicopters flying over the fields giving crops a boost as we start to head towards harvest. But with these areal sprayers, there is always the possibility that an accident can happen. This is unfortunately what happened on Friday...
Don’t Be A Jerk At Iowa Irish Fest In Waterloo
Iowa Irish Fest doesn't officially kick off until 2 PM on Friday, August 5th, but apparently, festival officials are already trying to squash an issue. Iowa Irish Fest is one of the largest celebrations of Irish culture in the country. The three-day festival from August 5th-7th is full of Irish beer, cultural events, and loads of live music!
KIMT
Bremer County collision sends two to the hospital
BREMER COUNTY, Iowa – Two people are taken to the hospital after a collision in Bremer County. The Sheriff’s Office says it happened Monday around 10 am at the intersection of Highway 63 and County Road C-33. Deputies say Kyle Kilcoyne of Benton, Wisconsin, was driving a transport...
KIMT
SE Minnesota man arrested after string of odd behaviors at Clear Lake car wash
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A man whose vehicle fell into a wash bay pit at a Clear Lake car wash is facing felony criminal mischief charges after a string of odd behavior. Jerod Boynton, 42, of Rochester, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,500 bond. Authorities...
Five People and Pets Rescued on the Wapsipinicon River
It was a weekend where a little bit of rain could do a whole lot of damage. Several people and their pets had to be rescued from the Wapsipinicon River after water swept all their supplies away. KCRG reports that the incident happened at around 7:45 on Sunday morning. The...
siouxcountyradio.com
Sheffield man injured in motorcycle crash near Boyden
The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a motorcycle accident that occurred on Highway 18, four miles east of Boyden, early Sunday morning. The Sheriff's office says that shortly after 6am, 41 year old Matthew Lane of Sheffield, IA, was driving a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Highway 18 when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected from it.
KIMT
Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County
CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
E. Iowa School Pays Former Employee Half a Million in Settlement
Personally, whenever I see that there's been some sort of settlement outside of court, I always think the situation is always a little suspect. See the DeShaun Watson debacle currently going on (and listen to us discuss the topic on this week's episode of Cornstalks and Sports Talk via Apple Podcasts or Spotify), for example.
KCRG.com
District pays former employee more than $525K to settle lawsuit
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Center Point-Urbana Community School District will pay a former employee more than $525,000, according to a settlement agreement our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team received through an open records request. In return, according to the document, a former employee will dismiss her complaints with the Iowa...
