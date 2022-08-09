ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, IA

Comments / 0

Related
kiwaradio.com

Boyden Motorcycle Accident Sends Eastern Iowa Rider To Hospital

Boyden, Iowa — A northeast Iowa man was taken to a hospital after an early morning motorcycle accident near Boyden on Sunday morning, August 7th, 2022. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 6:05 a.m., 41-year-old Matthew Lane of Sheffield, Iowa, was driving a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Highway 18, four miles east of Boyden, when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected from it.
BOYDEN, IA
104.5 KDAT

Waterloo Man Misses Winning Powerball Jackpot Millions by ONE Number

Ohh to win the lottery. To win a big lottery. To become an overnight millionaire, or billionaire if it's the recent Mega Millions jackpot. That's the dream, right?. No doubt it would be nice to be able to call up work, quit, and kick back on a beach somewhere thanks to matching a few numbers. Well, a Waterloo man just missed living that dream. And yes, he missed it by one number.
WATERLOO, IA
guttenbergpress.com

Collection reflects farming history

Rowland Jones, of rural Monona, has the area’s largest collection of model tractors, farm machinery and other agricultural toys. He has been officially collecting since 1978. “Everybody wants to know how many I have,” Rowland said. “I do not know. I’ve never counted them.”
MONONA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waverly, IA
Sports
City
Waverly, IA
County
Bremer County, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
104.5 KDAT

Iowa Man Dies In Tragic Tractor Accident

It’s never easy to see a member of the community has passed away, especially when it is in a work-related accident. Unfortunately, this was the case over in Boone Iowa yesterday. At around 10 am Monday morning, a 911 call came in about a man who was trapped under...
BOONE, IA
kikn.com

Florida Crop-Duster Crashes Into Iowa Cornfield

It’s that time of year when we see the planes and helicopters flying over the fields giving crops a boost as we start to head towards harvest. But with these areal sprayers, there is always the possibility that an accident can happen. This is unfortunately what happened on Friday...
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Don’t Be A Jerk At Iowa Irish Fest In Waterloo

Iowa Irish Fest doesn't officially kick off until 2 PM on Friday, August 5th, but apparently, festival officials are already trying to squash an issue. Iowa Irish Fest is one of the largest celebrations of Irish culture in the country. The three-day festival from August 5th-7th is full of Irish beer, cultural events, and loads of live music!
WATERLOO, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bull Riding#Bucking Bull#Role Models
KIMT

Bremer County collision sends two to the hospital

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa – Two people are taken to the hospital after a collision in Bremer County. The Sheriff’s Office says it happened Monday around 10 am at the intersection of Highway 63 and County Road C-33. Deputies say Kyle Kilcoyne of Benton, Wisconsin, was driving a transport...
BREMER COUNTY, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Sheffield man injured in motorcycle crash near Boyden

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office investigated a motorcycle accident that occurred on Highway 18, four miles east of Boyden, early Sunday morning. The Sheriff's office says that shortly after 6am, 41 year old Matthew Lane of Sheffield, IA, was driving a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Highway 18 when he lost control of the vehicle and was ejected from it.
BOYDEN, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
KIMT

Woman to stand trial for semi collision in Floyd County

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A trial is set over a collision with a semi that seriously injured two people. Carey Lynn Agnitsch, 46 of Nashua, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle. Investigators say Agnitsch was doing her job as a rural postal carrier on July 26,...
FLOYD COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

E. Iowa School Pays Former Employee Half a Million in Settlement

Personally, whenever I see that there's been some sort of settlement outside of court, I always think the situation is always a little suspect. See the DeShaun Watson debacle currently going on (and listen to us discuss the topic on this week's episode of Cornstalks and Sports Talk via Apple Podcasts or Spotify), for example.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

District pays former employee more than $525K to settle lawsuit

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Center Point-Urbana Community School District will pay a former employee more than $525,000, according to a settlement agreement our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team received through an open records request. In return, according to the document, a former employee will dismiss her complaints with the Iowa...
CENTER POINT, IA
98.1 KHAK

98.1 KHAK

Cedar Rapids, IA
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 KHAK is #1 for new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy