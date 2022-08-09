Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Marlon Wayans: Microphone Fiend Tour in Tunica Resorts, MS Sep 30, 2022 – pre-sale password
The newest Marlon Wayans: Microphone Fiend Tour presale password is now on our site: Anyone with this presale code will have the opportunity to purchase tickets before anyone else. If you don’t acquire your tickets to Marlon Wayans: Microphone Fiend Tour’s show in Tunica Resorts, MS during this pre-sale you...
The House Where Elvis Was Found Dead: Secrets of Memphis’ Graceland
It’s been forty years since Graceland opened its doors to the public, and since then 600,000 visitors have been visiting the American colonial-style property in the suburbs of Memphis, which looks relatively modest from the outside. Graceland is undoubtedly one of the most significant homes of the 20th century, if we look at it from the perspective of the heritage of the era. although some consider the interior of the apartment to be kitsch rather than valuable.
Music entertainment businessman donates $50,000 to Memphis alma mater
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A big donation took place for a K-8 optional school in the Memphis Shelby County District on Wednesday. Cummings K-8 Optional School received a sizable donation for their band, athletic and STEM programs from music entertainment businessman Julius Lewis. Lewis gave $50,000 to his alma mater,...
New Chipotle opening in Memphis with drive-through pickup lane
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City is opening a new Chipotle Mexican Grill on Saturday, with the city’s first location featuring a drive-through pickup lane. This “Chipotlane” will allow customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars. The restaurant is located at 4720 Summer...
'A mix and mingle' | MPD to hold cookout
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is pulling out all the stops in an effort to recruit new cops. A "Pop Up Cookout" is set for Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Treadwell Middle School Park is the venue for a cookout that MPD hopes will...
Mid-South Fair announces 2022 contest information
Youth Talent Contest, Miss Mid-South Fair Volunteer Pageant and spokesKID Contest return. The Mid-South Fair has announced details surrounding its annual Youth Talent Contest, spokesKID Contest and the Miss Mid-South Fair Volunteer Pageant. Two divisions make up the Youth Talent Contest – a junior division for those 9 to 12...
MAM 15-Year-Old Cures Sweet Tooth’s Throughout Memphis
Memphis Athletic Ministries (MAM) pumps well-rounded, educated kids into Memphis regularly. Many of these students leave to chase their dreams, knowing they have the support of MAM to fall back on for support. However, one MAM student has gotten an early start to stardom. 15-Year-Old Ramiya Moore started her small...
Memphis resident launches mobile 'pop up shop' for homeless
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There are those in Memphis that can’t get to help. Frances McNeil is a changemaker who makes sure help gets to them. McNeil founded the "Mobile Homeless Ministry," and is actively putting boots on the ground in an effort to end homelessness. “I think God...
‘That’s a scam’: Website advertises $100 Nike Jordans
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It seemed too good to be true. “Oh yeah, they gotta be fake,” said Ronnie Body, a Memphis sneakerhead. “Oh, that’s a scam for sure,” said Judy Stewart, who paid $213 for her Jordans. “Or they’re not real.”. A website claiming...
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about two shows to look forward to in September, including Denim and Praise ‘22 on September 30 and Bush Mania 2022 on September 18.
Where the Chefs Eat
The restaurant business is a demanding, high-pressure environment for chefs and their staff. Managing inventory, prepping food, and creating dishes all day doesn’t leave much room for recreation. But after spending all day with their own food, kitchen workers want a change of pace when they sit down to enjoy a meal. Memphis chefs are dialed into the Mid-South food scene, and are often supportive of their peers in the industry. So where do they like to eat? We asked several of our city’s culinary captains where they sit down when their shifts are over. And if their picks sound enticing, check out our monthly dining listings for more information.
Frayser resident leaves out cool drinks for delivery workers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People across the country don't call Tennessee "the volunteer state" for nothing. At least that's what Memphian Bobbie Henderson Sr. is proving with a kind act that he's kept up for years. The Frayser neighborhood resident and local entrepreneur has put out cool drinks for delivery...
8.10.22 – Former Mayor and Sheriff of Memphis – The Cindy Cochran Show
8.10.22 – Former Mayor and Sheriff of Memphis – The Cindy Cochran Show. Bill Morris former Mayor and Sheriff of Memphis,Extradited James Earl Ray , Assassinated Martin Luther King ,to stand trial in Memphis…Grew up with Elvis Presley remained close friends was honored guard at his funeral…Author of Bill Morris “A Legendary Life”
$100,000 Memphis Powerball winner yet to come forward
MEMPHIS, Tenn — Someone in the Bluff City became $100,000 richer Saturday night after winning the Powerball lottery drawing. The winner matched four out of five white balls and the red one. The lucky ticket was sold at the Citgo Express on Knight Arnold Road, but the prize hasn't been claimed —everyone is advised to check their tickets.
2nd Biggest Captain D's Operator Opens New Location in Memphis
Joe Springer has spearheaded the development of Captain D’s in Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas for more than two decades. His Nufish LLC operates 20 of the seafood brand’s locations and he has recently opened his newest restaurant in Memphis, closing out a five-store development agreement he had with the brand. Now he’ll be back at it again after having signed a new 10-store development agreement for more locations in his markets.
500 Free Backpacks to be Given Away in Memphis August 13
Memphis, Tenn. (August 8, 2022) – The University of Tennessee Health Science Center is partnering with Health Students Teaching Memphis Youth, Omega Ministries, and the Memphis Medical Society to give away 500 free backpacks filled with school supplies to K-12 students in the Memphis community during a drive-through event Saturday, August 13.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 2-8
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: American Wings – 872760 […]
Senior citizen robbed while taking out garbage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A senior citizen man was robbed and assaulted while taking out the trash on Monday night, says Memphis police. Officers said a 74-year-old victim was approached by two men who began assaulting him with a handgun in the Sherwood Forest area. The suspects took the victim’s...
Man helps himself to cash at self-checkout counter
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was caught on camera helping himself to money from the self-checkout counter at a Memphis grocery store. Investigators with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) hope you recognize the person they believe is responsible for multiple thefts in the area near Highway 64 and Interstate 40.
How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Southwind, Home of the PGA Tour FedEx St. Jude Championship?
A look at the cost of membership at TPC Southwind, home of the The post How Much Does It Cost to Play TPC Southwind, Home of the PGA Tour FedEx St. Jude Championship? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
