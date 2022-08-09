Read full article on original website
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Federal Grants Opening the Way for Dallas' American Airlines New Routes to Small CitiesLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
Thousands Fill AT&T Stadium for Back-to-School KickoffLarry LeaseArlington, TX
DFW Restaurant Week Celebrates 25th Anniversary on August 8Larry LeaseDallas, TX
The Community News
Threat training added to district’s safety measures
People are rightfully concerned with the safety of their children. And people in Aledo ISD need to know that our administration, our trustees, our staff, are committed to the safety of their children. And we didn't just take up safety after the tragedy in Uvalde. We've been running a safe school district, and we're just going to continue to improve on on our safety measures.”
Northwest ISD property for middle school to be annexed into city of Fort Worth
This is a rendering of the new Pike Middle School that is scheduled to open in August 2024. (Rendering courtesy Northwest ISD) The Northwest ISD board of trustees voted Aug. 8 to ratify the annexation of 18.5 acres needed as part of the new Pike Middle School. The 18.5 acres...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local School Districts Getting Competitive with Pay Increases for Teachers
Across North Texas, there are hundreds of job openings in schools across the area. Districts have been doing what they can to stay competitive in the market and for many of them, that means raising pay. According to a new ranking from the National Education Association, Texas public school teachers...
The Community News
AHS student records perfect score in STAAR science test
Wanna know how much Everett Smick loves and knows about science? Just ask him a question. Odds are pretty good - make that very good - that he’ll get the answer right. In fact, you won’t find a youngster in this entire state who knows more, at least not according to the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness (STAAR) Test.
fox4news.com
Back to School: Students in 16 local districts return to classes
GARLAND, Texas - It’s the first day of school for more than a dozen North Texas school districts. This school year is starting off with safety and security at the top of many parents’ minds following the school shooting in Uvalde. The Texas Education Agency required all schools to perform safety audits.
Oak Cliff elementary school makes back-to-school rap video set to viral TikTok song
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have TikTok, you’ve probably heard the famous rap on the social media platform “My money don’t jiggle jiggle; it folds.”. Well, here is the remix you didn’t know you needed. John F. Peeler Elementary has dropped an official rap song and music video on the school’s YouTube page titled “Dream in Gold.” The video, with more than 1,500 views features the school’s principal Tito Salas performing the rap, sometimes in a pirate getup.
fox4news.com
Arlington ISD launches new safety alert system
Arlington schools increase security this year with a new safety alert system and website for parents and students. Good Day talked to Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos about that site that's going live a week before school starts.
The Community News
Residents assured fire department not leaving
To Willow Park residents concerned about their fire department leaving Willow Park, Stephen Watson has a message. Watson, the fire chief for Parker County Emergency Services District 1, spoke to Willow Park residents and council members in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting concerning the possible absorption of the city’s fire department into his district.
keranews.org
This Arlington country club closure opens 100 acres of land. What do developers want to build?
Helen Moise, District 1 council member who represents Arlington's north side, says the plans could add more housing options for business executives aside from the master-planned community Viridian 10 minutes away. “If we’re going to bring jobs to Arlington, then we also have to bring housing,” Moise says. “We have...
The Community News
Hudson Oaks golfer second in Texas Open
Joel Thelen of Hudson Oaks tied for second in the Texas State Open at the Cascades Club in Tyler July 26-29. The tournament was part of the Northern Texas Professional Golfers Association Tour. Thelen posted a four-round total of 14-under-par 266. He and Irving’s Sam Fidone trailed champion Luke Long,...
The Community News
Area golfer wins NTPGA event
Once again an area golfer had an elite performance in a prestigious golf tournament on the Northern Texas Professional Golfers Association Tour. Following a runner-up performance by Joel Thelen of Hudson Oaks in the Texas State Open, Armando Villarreal, general manager and head professional at Oeste Ranch Golf Course in Willow Park, captured the crown in the National Car Rental Northern Texas Assistant PGA Professional Championship at Mira Vista Country Club in Fort Worth Monday. He fired rounds of 4-under-par 67 and 3-under 68 to finish at 135 and win by two strokes.
City of Southlake joins Grapevine, Colleyville in pickleball craze with plans for new complex
Several friends met to play pickleball on a makeshift court at Bicentennial Park in Southlake earlier this summer. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) An excessive heat warning one day earlier this summer did not stop pickleball players at Bicentennial Park. Friends Cade Bissell, Colin Green, Alden Sadler and Tara Sumer were...
Yes, It’s Hot Enough! What’s the Highest Temp on Record in Texas?
We’re all feeling the heat this summer. Although we finally did break our streak of 100-degree temperatures in Central Texas, we also just entered the hottest month of the year. We do have a chance for some rain this week, but the heat isn't going anywhere for a while....
The Community News
Mach I shines at nationals with history-making performance
The Mach I Track Club in Weatherford has been sending athletes to the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympics for years, but never before have they accomplished what happened this past week in Greensboro, North Carolina. Gannon Dolan not only captured the club’s third national championship in its lengthy history, but...
Fort Worth Weekly
Beto to Visit Fort Worth Tomorrow
Beto O’Rourke’s gubernatorial race reflects many of the features that helped him galvanize young and independent voters in his unsuccessful 2018 bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz. A narrow majority of Tarrant County voters cast ballots for the El Pasoan, who crisscrossed the state making daily stump speeches in the months leading up to that election.
WATCH: Mama bobcat and three kittens spotted at Plano golf course
PLANO, Texas — Brian Hughes loves to golf. From the backdoor of his home that sits along the course at Gleneagles Country Club in Plano--he gets to watch the sport every day. Yet--last week--he spotted something a little more wild: a mama bobcat and her three kittens hanging out...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Traffic Alert: Texas 183 in Irving Set for Weekend Closure
Beginning Friday, Aug. 12, full closure of main and express lanes are in place for sections of Texas 183 through the weekend. This work is part of the ongoing $301 million Irving Interchange project that will reconstruct the interchanges at SH 183, SH 114, Loop 12 and Spur 482. The project is anticipated to complete in mid-2023, weather permitting. TxDOT is urging motorists to use caution in the work zone.
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
starlocalmedia.com
Corinth outlines I-35 traffic enforcement efforts
If you have had to sit for a prolonged period on Interstate 35E because of crashes caused by speeding, inattentive, and reckless drivers you have felt both frustration and increased personal danger. Your Lake Cities police officers feel that, too, and as a consequence they are launching a multi-agency, high-visibility, coordinated enforcement effort in an attempt to reduce the number of accidents. (Corinth alone logged 622 accidents connected to the Interstate last year.)
dallasexpress.com
Texas Reservoirs Strained, Not Drained Despite Drought
Water use continues to break records, but the reservoirs will not dry up any time soon; other infrastructure, however, is breaking under the pressure of increased demand. As most of Texas endured another drought, conditions became so dangerous that on July 8, Gov. Abbott declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Tarrant. Abbott cited an increased likelihood of wildfires and the threat of damage or loss of life or property.
