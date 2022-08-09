ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aledo, TX

The Community News

Threat training added to district’s safety measures

People are rightfully concerned with the safety of their children. And people in Aledo ISD need to know that our administration, our trustees, our staff, are committed to the safety of their children. And we didn't just take up safety after the tragedy in Uvalde. We've been running a safe school district, and we're just going to continue to improve on on our safety measures.”
ALEDO, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Local School Districts Getting Competitive with Pay Increases for Teachers

Across North Texas, there are hundreds of job openings in schools across the area. Districts have been doing what they can to stay competitive in the market and for many of them, that means raising pay. According to a new ranking from the National Education Association, Texas public school teachers...
TEXAS STATE
The Community News

AHS student records perfect score in STAAR science test

Wanna know how much Everett Smick loves and knows about science? Just ask him a question. Odds are pretty good - make that very good - that he’ll get the answer right. In fact, you won’t find a youngster in this entire state who knows more, at least not according to the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness (STAAR) Test.
ALEDO, TX
fox4news.com

Back to School: Students in 16 local districts return to classes

GARLAND, Texas - It’s the first day of school for more than a dozen North Texas school districts. This school year is starting off with safety and security at the top of many parents’ minds following the school shooting in Uvalde. The Texas Education Agency required all schools to perform safety audits.
GARLAND, TX
CW33

Oak Cliff elementary school makes back-to-school rap video set to viral TikTok song

DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have TikTok, you’ve probably heard the famous rap on the social media platform “My money don’t jiggle jiggle; it folds.”. Well, here is the remix you didn’t know you needed. John F. Peeler Elementary has dropped an official rap song and music video on the school’s YouTube page titled “Dream in Gold.” The video, with more than 1,500 views features the school’s principal Tito Salas performing the rap, sometimes in a pirate getup.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Arlington ISD launches new safety alert system

Arlington schools increase security this year with a new safety alert system and website for parents and students. Good Day talked to Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos about that site that's going live a week before school starts.
ARLINGTON, TX
The Community News

Residents assured fire department not leaving

To Willow Park residents concerned about their fire department leaving Willow Park, Stephen Watson has a message. Watson, the fire chief for Parker County Emergency Services District 1, spoke to Willow Park residents and council members in attendance at Tuesday’s meeting concerning the possible absorption of the city’s fire department into his district.
WILLOW PARK, TX
The Community News

Hudson Oaks golfer second in Texas Open

Joel Thelen of Hudson Oaks tied for second in the Texas State Open at the Cascades Club in Tyler July 26-29. The tournament was part of the Northern Texas Professional Golfers Association Tour. Thelen posted a four-round total of 14-under-par 266. He and Irving’s Sam Fidone trailed champion Luke Long,...
HUDSON OAKS, TX
The Community News

Area golfer wins NTPGA event

Once again an area golfer had an elite performance in a prestigious golf tournament on the Northern Texas Professional Golfers Association Tour. Following a runner-up performance by Joel Thelen of Hudson Oaks in the Texas State Open, Armando Villarreal, general manager and head professional at Oeste Ranch Golf Course in Willow Park, captured the crown in the National Car Rental Northern Texas Assistant PGA Professional Championship at Mira Vista Country Club in Fort Worth Monday. He fired rounds of 4-under-par 67 and 3-under 68 to finish at 135 and win by two strokes.
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

City of Southlake joins Grapevine, Colleyville in pickleball craze with plans for new complex

Several friends met to play pickleball on a makeshift court at Bicentennial Park in Southlake earlier this summer. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) An excessive heat warning one day earlier this summer did not stop pickleball players at Bicentennial Park. Friends Cade Bissell, Colin Green, Alden Sadler and Tara Sumer were...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
The Community News

Mach I shines at nationals with history-making performance

The Mach I Track Club in Weatherford has been sending athletes to the Amateur Athletic Union Junior Olympics for years, but never before have they accomplished what happened this past week in Greensboro, North Carolina. Gannon Dolan not only captured the club’s third national championship in its lengthy history, but...
WEATHERFORD, TX
Fort Worth Weekly

Beto to Visit Fort Worth Tomorrow

Beto O’Rourke’s gubernatorial race reflects many of the features that helped him galvanize young and independent voters in his unsuccessful 2018 bid to unseat Sen. Ted Cruz. A narrow majority of Tarrant County voters cast ballots for the El Pasoan, who crisscrossed the state making daily stump speeches in the months leading up to that election.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Traffic Alert: Texas 183 in Irving Set for Weekend Closure

Beginning Friday, Aug. 12, full closure of main and express lanes are in place for sections of Texas 183 through the weekend. This work is part of the ongoing $301 million Irving Interchange project that will reconstruct the interchanges at SH 183, SH 114, Loop 12 and Spur 482. The project is anticipated to complete in mid-2023, weather permitting. TxDOT is urging motorists to use caution in the work zone.
IRVING, TX
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
starlocalmedia.com

Corinth outlines I-35 traffic enforcement efforts

If you have had to sit for a prolonged period on Interstate 35E because of crashes caused by speeding, inattentive, and reckless drivers you have felt both frustration and increased personal danger. Your Lake Cities police officers feel that, too, and as a consequence they are launching a multi-agency, high-visibility, coordinated enforcement effort in an attempt to reduce the number of accidents. (Corinth alone logged 622 accidents connected to the Interstate last year.)
CORINTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Reservoirs Strained, Not Drained Despite Drought

Water use continues to break records, but the reservoirs will not dry up any time soon; other infrastructure, however, is breaking under the pressure of increased demand. As most of Texas endured another drought, conditions became so dangerous that on July 8, Gov. Abbott declared a state of emergency in several counties, including Tarrant. Abbott cited an increased likelihood of wildfires and the threat of damage or loss of life or property.
TEXAS STATE

