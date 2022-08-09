ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandy Springs, GA

CBS 46

Hundreds of students receive free school supplies aboard Delta 767 aircraft

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of students are still flying high after boarding a Delta 767 aircraft Wednesday morning to get free school supplies for this semester. CBS46 spoke to excited students at the Delta Flight Museum near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport about their experience. Around 300 students from Fulton,...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Carrington Academy summer campers raise $2,200 for cancer foundation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Preschoolers at Carrington Academy’s summer camps raised more than $2,200 by selling lemonade! The money benefited Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a childhood cancer foundation dedicated to funding research and supporting patients and their families. Campers sold the lemonade and other treats to each other, staff,...
BRASELTON, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board recommends new warehouse distribution center at Old Oakwood Road

The Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on Tuesday recommended for approval a 260,000-square-foot warehouse distribution center that would be split between Gainesville and Oakwood. The proposed 17-acre site would be located west of the Old Oakwood Road and Mountain View Road intersection. “Approximately 210,000 square feet of the building would...
GAINESVILLE, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Three-story assisted living facility planned at old Coronet Club site

Site work continues at a property on Roswell Road that includes the former Coronet Club for a planned three-story, 131-room assisted living building. Sandy Springs has issued a site work permit at 5279 Roswell Road. In addition, a permit was issued for a retaining wall, along with electrical work.  The building permit is under review, […] The post Three-story assisted living facility planned at old Coronet Club site appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
CBS 46

Black Business Month celebrates the importance of Black entrepreneurs

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Black-owned businesses are being celebrated across the country during Black Business Month. Dionne Fraser-Carter is a Black business owner in Atlanta. She opened Zinah Artistic Retail, a boutique, and gallery, on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in 2017. “The handcrafted original works of artists of color, fashion...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Students plea for on-campus voting as Fulton County rolls back locations

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Fulton County Board of Elections meeting to disclose preliminary voting sites could impact tens of thousands of students casting ballots in the fall. Georgia State University sophomore Mason Goodwin shared concerns the county could forego early in-person voting on college campuses. “We rely on these...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Fast Casual

Chicken Salad Chick adding to Atlanta footprint

Chicken Salad Chick will expand its reach across Atlanta when it opens next week within the Perimeter Marketplace shopping center at 4706 Ashford Dunwoody Road, in Perimeter, Georgia. The restaurant will feature catering and "Quick Chick" to-go options and will serve in-store lunch and dinner as well as offer curbside...
ATLANTA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

New East Cobb Christian bookstore to hold Grand Opening

Back in March All Things Inspiration, a Christian bookstore, opened a second location in Cobb County in Northeast Cobb with a “soft” opening. On Wednesday, the store (2745 Sandy Plains Road, Suite 156) will start a four-day official Grand Opening with a ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. Owner LaVonya...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Code Wiz hosting grand opening event Aug. 20

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Code Wiz will open its new location in Lawrenceville Aug. 20. The Lawrenceville location is the first in the Atlanta area and third in the Southeast. The company, which aims to teach kids how to code, is mostly concentrated in the Boston area. The grand opening...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Forest Cove Apartment debris dumped in neighboring community

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dirty mattresses, broken furniture, and piles of trash sit along a southeast Atlanta street. People living on Thomasville Blvd. believe the trash comes from Forest Cove Apartments, a dilapidated property about a quarter-mile up the road. Several residents said they saw trucks dumping debris in broad daylight.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

You Are Beautiful Experience to launch at Perimeter Mall

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The traveling art installation “You Are Beautiful” will launch at the Perimeter Mall Aug. 13. The installation is just the latest version of Chicago-based Matthew Hoffman’s ever-evolving art piece. it consists of three elements: a mirror, seats with affirmative messages and a wall where guests can write something positive.
ATLANTA, GA

