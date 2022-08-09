Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FoCo road construction projects: downtown Cumming lane closing for months, SR 369/400 updates announcedMichelle HallCumming, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLand
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
Related
CBS 46
Hundreds of students receive free school supplies aboard Delta 767 aircraft
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of students are still flying high after boarding a Delta 767 aircraft Wednesday morning to get free school supplies for this semester. CBS46 spoke to excited students at the Delta Flight Museum near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport about their experience. Around 300 students from Fulton,...
CBS 46
Local groups helping schools in Atlanta prepare students for the future
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than 50 children whose parents struggle with homelessness have resources at school they have never had before. ”This is their second home but for a lot of them, this is their only home,” said Dr. Leah Skinner, Head of School at Ansley School. Each...
CBS 46
Carrington Academy summer campers raise $2,200 for cancer foundation
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Preschoolers at Carrington Academy’s summer camps raised more than $2,200 by selling lemonade! The money benefited Alex’s Lemonade Stand, a childhood cancer foundation dedicated to funding research and supporting patients and their families. Campers sold the lemonade and other treats to each other, staff,...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board recommends new warehouse distribution center at Old Oakwood Road
The Gainesville Planning and Appeals Board on Tuesday recommended for approval a 260,000-square-foot warehouse distribution center that would be split between Gainesville and Oakwood. The proposed 17-acre site would be located west of the Old Oakwood Road and Mountain View Road intersection. “Approximately 210,000 square feet of the building would...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pepsi breaks ground on $260 million expansion in Georgia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — On Wednesday, Pepsi Beverages of North America officially broke ground on a $260 million dollar expansion. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The expansion is part of its manufacturing facility here in Georgia. The facility is located in the city of...
[Renderings] Midtown DRC Provides Support for Planned 37-Story Peachtree Tower Near Fox Theatre
With a list of suggestions, Developer LV Collective will make revisions, resubmit for electronic review.
Three-story assisted living facility planned at old Coronet Club site
Site work continues at a property on Roswell Road that includes the former Coronet Club for a planned three-story, 131-room assisted living building. Sandy Springs has issued a site work permit at 5279 Roswell Road. In addition, a permit was issued for a retaining wall, along with electrical work. The building permit is under review, […] The post Three-story assisted living facility planned at old Coronet Club site appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
CBS 46
Black Business Month celebrates the importance of Black entrepreneurs
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Black-owned businesses are being celebrated across the country during Black Business Month. Dionne Fraser-Carter is a Black business owner in Atlanta. She opened Zinah Artistic Retail, a boutique, and gallery, on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard in 2017. “The handcrafted original works of artists of color, fashion...
RELATED PEOPLE
myasbn.com
First Look: Gwinnett Place Mall Redevelopment Plan Aims to Revitalize Community
On August 2, Gwinnett County’s Board of Commissioners officially adopted a priorities outline for the Gwinnett Place Mall Equitable Redevelopment Plan. A developer purchased the mall for $20 million in 2020, and, notably, is a primary filming location for the Netflix series Stranger Things. Only a few stores are...
'There's a significant backlog': Georgia nonprofit needs volunteers to spread love to families via food
MACON, Ga. — LaSha Cofer has been cooking homecooked meals for about a year now to the Atlanta-based nonprofit, Lasagna Love. She enjoys making a meal a family can enjoy. "You're making it with love," Cofer said. Lasagna Love was started by Rhiannon Menn. The purpose of the nonprofit...
CBS 46
Students plea for on-campus voting as Fulton County rolls back locations
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Fulton County Board of Elections meeting to disclose preliminary voting sites could impact tens of thousands of students casting ballots in the fall. Georgia State University sophomore Mason Goodwin shared concerns the county could forego early in-person voting on college campuses. “We rely on these...
Fast Casual
Chicken Salad Chick adding to Atlanta footprint
Chicken Salad Chick will expand its reach across Atlanta when it opens next week within the Perimeter Marketplace shopping center at 4706 Ashford Dunwoody Road, in Perimeter, Georgia. The restaurant will feature catering and "Quick Chick" to-go options and will serve in-store lunch and dinner as well as offer curbside...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Looking for a new job? TSA holds job fair to fill hundreds of open positions
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Each year, TSA needs to hire 200 to 250 agents just here in Atlanta to man the checkpoints and screen passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. But this year they’ll hire over 500 due to a competitive job market, coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic and...
eastcobbnews.com
New East Cobb Christian bookstore to hold Grand Opening
Back in March All Things Inspiration, a Christian bookstore, opened a second location in Cobb County in Northeast Cobb with a “soft” opening. On Wednesday, the store (2745 Sandy Plains Road, Suite 156) will start a four-day official Grand Opening with a ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m. Owner LaVonya...
CBS 46
Code Wiz hosting grand opening event Aug. 20
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Code Wiz will open its new location in Lawrenceville Aug. 20. The Lawrenceville location is the first in the Atlanta area and third in the Southeast. The company, which aims to teach kids how to code, is mostly concentrated in the Boston area. The grand opening...
CBS 46
Atlanta Children’s Film Festival stresses positive media message for children of color
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - While working as a producer for Fulton County’s government TV station, Channel 16, Alesia Crosby Johnson was talking to a group of schoolchildren about her job. She then asked the group of students, “What’s your favorite program?”. “All these little hands came up,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Forest Cove Apartment debris dumped in neighboring community
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dirty mattresses, broken furniture, and piles of trash sit along a southeast Atlanta street. People living on Thomasville Blvd. believe the trash comes from Forest Cove Apartments, a dilapidated property about a quarter-mile up the road. Several residents said they saw trucks dumping debris in broad daylight.
CBS 46
You Are Beautiful Experience to launch at Perimeter Mall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The traveling art installation “You Are Beautiful” will launch at the Perimeter Mall Aug. 13. The installation is just the latest version of Chicago-based Matthew Hoffman’s ever-evolving art piece. it consists of three elements: a mirror, seats with affirmative messages and a wall where guests can write something positive.
Loaded gun found inside box of school supplies donated to Gwinnett elementary school
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett elementary school staff member found a loaded firearm in a box of school donation supplies. Britt Elementary School sent a letter to families about the discovery that happened on the first day of school. According to the letter, a staff member was unpacking...
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond talks about Assembly Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Assembly Atlanta didn’t become a reality overnight. It required planning, cooperation and the help of DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. CBS46 asked Thurmond about what the project means for DeKalb County and his involvement. Watch the full interview above.
Comments / 0