Jet Suit pilot soars over Grand Rapids ahead of Advanced Manufacturing Expo
Grand Rapids got a glimpse of the future Tuesday when Gravity Industries demonstrated its Jet Suit.
Mr. & Mrs. Crab opens Monday in Grand Rapids
A new restaurant serving up Southern seafood boils is officially open in Grand Rapids.
Where Can I Get Good Fish and Chips in Grand Rapids? Right Here!
You know when you have a craving for a certain type of food, and, man, you just have to have some? That's Fish & Chips for me. Sometimes I just need to have some, but where will I find authentic, delicious Fish & Chips, a British staple, in Grand Rapids?
Michigan’s First Mr. and Mrs. Crab Restaurant Opens in Grand Rapids
A new spot to enjoy shrimp, oysters, crab, crawfish, clams, mussels, lobster, fried fish, and more is now open in Grand Rapids. Mr. and Mrs. Crab Juicy Seafood Opens in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In 2020, after more than a decade in business, Shiraz Grill, a Middle-Eastern restaurant, closed permanently on...
Sturgeon spotted swimming along the pier in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore woman captured video of something you don't see every day — a sturgeon swimming along the pier in Grand Haven!. Jenna Benson shared the video on Facebook. She was walking on the pier yesterday with a friend when a fisherman called their attention to it.
Where Is She Going? Fox 17’s Michelle Dunaway Shares Her Big Life Update
Grand Rapids is an amazing place to live and work. As a media personality, I know what it's like to have your job title change and take on new roles and challenges. That's what's happening to Michelle Dunaway a member of the Fox 17 morning news. Michelle Dunaway Is Leaving...
'NOTHING LIKE IT' | Iconic Whitehall building being shown off like never before
WHITEHALL, Mich. — Terry Simon used to drive by the old Masonic Temple on Colby Avenue and wonder the same thing a lot of people still wonder to this very day: What's up there?. "One day we just came in and overall our impression was not very favorable. But...
2 winning Lucky For Life tickets purchased in Battle Creek, Zeeland
The Michigan Lottery says the tickets were bought in Battle Creek and Zeeland at the Marathon gas station on East Michigan Avenue and the West Side Mobil Mart gas station on West Main Avenue.
There Can Only Be One: Grand Rapids Phases Out All But One Electric Scooter Company
We can consider ourselves lucky here in Grand Rapids that we live in such a walkable city. When you're downtown, you're able to get from place to place pretty easily without having a car. Just like in many other cities, Grand Rapids adopted rentable electric scooters to make zipping around...
Flying man seen along the Grand River part of jet-suit demonstration
A modern-day rocketeer took to the skies Tuesday to demonstrate new technology that is used by first responders overseas.
idesignarch.com
Beautiful Glass Beach Cottage Overlooking Lake Michigan
This gorgeous modern beach cottage in South Haven, Michigan, southwest of Grand Rapids, is a unique lakefront house on North Beach. Guests can enjoy unforgettable views of Lake Michigan on the semi-circular decks facing the beach. An outdoor spiral staircase connects the top two decks which also feature outdoor fireplaces.
Grand Rapids bicycle company ‘Biked’ works to redefine the industry
‘Biked,’ a bicycle company based in west Michigan, wants to redefine the industry. FOX 17 talked with the shop Sunday morning to find out how.
Major road to close Wednesday in downtown Grand Rapids
A major road in downtown Grand Rapids will close on Wednesday, Aug. 10, and remain closed through Aug. 21.
GRBJ—Hospitals in Grand Rapids rank best in Michigan, according to report
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BHSH System’s Spectrum Health Blodgett and Butterworth and Trinity Health St. Mary’s are the best hospitals in the metro Grand Rapids area, as well as among the best hospitals statewide, according to U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-23 best regional hospitals list.
Muskegon Lake waterfront developer buys Hartshorn residential development
MUSKEGON, MI – Muskegon developer Ryan Leestma knows how to take advantage of an opportunity when he sees one. He recently did so by purchasing the Hartshorn Village development, which is directly next to his $250 million project, Adelaide Pointe, on Muskegon Lake. “The reason I bought (Hartshorn) is...
mibiz.com
GR cannabis operators ‘cautiously optimistic’ as city officials amend social equity requirements
GRAND RAPIDS — City commissioners narrowly approved a resolution Tuesday to amend Grand Rapids’ cannabis social equity program and hold off on enforcement until the beginning of 2023. The extension commissioners approved today will delay enforcement of the city’s Marijuana Industry Development Agreement (MIVEDA) program, which was created...
Groundbreaking ceremony for The Link held on August 5
A groundbreaking ceremony for The Link was held on August 5. The ceremony featured the Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce, Battle Creek Mayor Mark Behnke, and City Commissioner Boonikka Herring.
First-time Muskegon Heights home-buyers 'caught the dream' with new development
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — “I really thank God for this opportunity to even be on this journey.”. Montrell Dockery is an educator and a family man. “We have four kids… we're all homegrown,” he said. “We're both from this community, born and raised here in Muskegon Heights.”
Big names flock to Berlin Raceway
Some of the biggest names in NASCAR have arrived in West Michigan to race in the 12th annual Battle at Berlin on Wednesday night at Berlin Raceway.
Grand Rapids considers closing schools among options to combat declining enrollment
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids school leaders are considering closing school buildings, renovating or constructing new buildings, and right-sizing programs in response to the district’s declining enrollment. While no changes will occur this school year, the Grand Rapids Board of Education held a work session Monday to...
