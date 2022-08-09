Read full article on original website
New Jersey’s Best And Most Delicious Cup Of Coffee Has Been Revealed
There is only one thing to get a New Jersey day started. It's not a workout, it's not an omelet, and it's not even a great New Jersey bagel. It's a beautiful, perfect cup of coffee. If drinking coffee was an Olympic sport, every Garden State resident would be walking...
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
OUCH! This Is The Biggest Baby In New Jersey History
My best friend just had a baby and he was a pretty big boy at 9lbs 8oz. The average baby weighs in at 7lbs 5oz, so that got me wondering how much did the biggest baby in New Jersey weigh and what does he look like as a grown-up? I...
Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail
Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.
These Were Crowned The Most Family Friendly Restaurants In New Jersey, New York and PA
Let's say you're hangry. You don’t want to cook. You have offspring. Now what? Not all restaurants cater to the family unit but these just ranked number one for being family-friendly. See if you agree with these pics in New York, PA, and New Jersey for being the most family-friendly restaurants.
5 sunflower fields in NJ to visit for the beauty (and photo ops)
We’re the Garden State, and we’ve all seen every garden that NJ has to offer: Vegetables galore, corn and tomatoes, rose and orchid gardens, fruit orchards. But there is one flower (which happens to be my favorite) that seems to be neglected when it comes to garden tours and visits: Sunflowers.
A New, Frustrating Issue Is Growing In New Jersey Grocery Stores
We have another issue in New Jersey; this time the problem is happening at our grocery stores. Our lifestyles have been forced to change since the plastic bag ban took effect in New Jersey. They have basically been wiped away in the Garden State with the interest of going green.
New bill aims to save money for New Jersey residents who commute to Manhattan for work
The campaign aims to help North Jersey residents who can work from the Garden State and save them money on their commutes and allow for more time with family.
New Jersey Area Airports Rank As The Worst In The Nation
As if we don't face enough challenges each day here in the Garden State, it looks like we can add air travel to the list of things that will make our day more difficult. We already deal with some of the worst traffic in the nation. We get caught in a bad Garden State Parkway traffic jam, and we wish we had a vehicle that could fly over the whole mess and get us home.
Is This Heat Lightning & Is It Unsafe To Be Outside In New Jersey When Present?
In some sense, all lightning is dangerous. I know this. After a Seaside Park lifeguard lost his life after being struck by lightning, the culture surrounding weather and safety and drastically changed here at the Jersey Shore. Lightning detection systems have already been set up throughout the shore so we...
Does New Jersey Have The Best Or Worst Party People? See Where We Rank
How well do we party in Jersey? Just wait to see where we rank in the nation's best and worst party guest rankings. A website called RTA Outdoor Living wanted to see which states had the best and worst party guests so they conducted a nationwide survey centered around party guests and their behavior. I know some of you are snooping in those medicine cabinets! We see you!
News 12
Health officials: 2 New Jersey towns make list of US areas with higher cancer risks from toxic gas
Health officials have named nearly two dozen areas across the United States that have higher cancer risks from toxic gas, and two of them are in New Jersey. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, Franklin Borough in Sussex County and Linden both made the list of 23 locations with the higher risk.
These antique NJ street lamps might still be up in your town
Not too many people notice streetlamps. We usually take them for granted. Most of New Jersey's streetlights come on when it gets dark and go off when the sun comes up. That was not always the case. Up until about a decade ago, one of our utilities in our state, PSE&G still had one guy lighting the remaining gas lamps.
Atlantic City, NJ Casino Dealers Reject Designated Smoking Area Proposal
ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic City casino dealers opposed to smoking indoors are rejecting an idea being floated among state legislators to create designated outdoor smoking areas that employees could opt out of staffing. Pete Naccarelli, a Borgata dealer and a leader of a group of Atlantic City casino workers...
‘Within minute everything was gone’ — NJ family’s near-death experience on fishing trip
BARNEGAT LIGHT — The owner of a boat that capsized Sunday afternoon said his wife and daughter are ready to hit the water again after getting trapped in a rapidly shrinking air bubble under the vessel. It was Jarret Krause's wife, 26, and 4-year-old daughter that wound up under...
Really? This Was Voted The Best Ice Cream in New Jersey, And The Rest Of America
Ice cream is an integral part of living near the Jersey Shore. Whether you're looking to get some soft serve from Kohr's Bros, or you're looking to head to Belmar and get Some Niki's or Strollo's you're bound to get something good. If you want to take the trip to...
How To Win Free Gas For A Year In New Jersey
As I write this on August 10th, the national average for gas sits at about $4.01. More specifically, New Jersey's average gas price is $4.24. While it is a big relief compared to $5.15 per gallon, I still consider these numbers to be extremely expensive. I don't know about you but my wallet is HURTING.
Drought Watch issued for entire state of New Jersey, residents urged to reduce water use
The New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection Shawn LaTourette issued the drought watch for the state on Thursday.
Beware of a Disgusting T-Shirt Scam Spreading in NJ Shore Facebook Groups
Local Facebooks can be a helpful resource. People look to them for recommendations about businesses, to discuss neighborhood happenings, and to gather as a community. However, some people are taking advantage of this. And the latest way they're scamming people is absolutely gross. As I scrolled Facebook this week, I...
This Amazing New Jersey Beach Was Named Among The Top 17 In America
It's pretty safe to say that the thing New Jersey is most famous for around the nation is that we have some of the best beaches around, and this summer one of our beaches was named among the best in the entire country. Any time a local spot is mentioned...
