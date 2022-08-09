ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

tmpresale.com

Ryan Adamss show in Austin, TX Nov 04, 2022 – presale password

A Ryan Adams presale password is available below: During this exclusive presale you have got a tremendous opportunity to acquire show tickets before the general public. You might not get another opportunity to see Ryan Adams’s show in Austin, TX. Ryan Adams show info:. Onsale to General Public. Start:...
Eater

New Truck Full of Little Mexican Fried Sandwiches Will Open in Austin

A new food truck dedicated to Nuevo Progreso, Mexico-style sandwiches is opening in Austin. Lonche Bar is planning on opening at a location to be determined still somewhere in the city by the end of August. The star of the truck’s menu is touting miniature lonches, which are small fried...
Community Impact Austin

Hotel Ella to undergo major renovation; new rooms and eatery in the works

Hotel Ella will be undergoing renovations, including the addition of new rooms. (Courtesy Rex Teams) Hotel Ella, an original landmark estate located at 1900 Rio Grande St., Austin, is undergoing renovations to add new rooms and expand other parts of the hotel’s eatery. The start date for the project is still to be determined; however, the plan is to start as soon as possible, said Christian McGuigan, senior vice president of media and public affairs at Rex Teams.
Community Impact Austin

5 businesses coming soon to Round Rock

From a popular pizza restaurant to new school campuses, several businesses are coming to Round Rock starting this August. Central Day School, a new Mother’s Day Out program affiliated with Central Baptist Church, located at 301 Lake Creek Drive, Round Rock, is now enrolling. The fall program begins Sept. 6 and will provide a preschool option for children ages 2-4. Questions about the program may be directed to program director Tricia Lopez at [email protected] 512-532-4658. www.centralrr.com/cds.
fox7austin.com

Georgetown seeking artist proposals for Painted Rain Barrel Project

GEORGETOWN, Texas - The city of Georgetown is calling for artist proposals for its first annual Painted Rain Barrel Project. The city's Water Conservation Team is looking to bring awareness to sustainable watering resources with this project, which will coincide with the Georgetown Arts and Culture Program’s Autumn Art Stroll, South Main Arts Festival, and the team’s "Imagine a Day Without Water" events in October.
Community Impact Austin

9 businesses now open in Round Rock

Alamo Coffee Co. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Several new businesses, including new restaurants, food trucks and coffee shops, are now open in Round Rock. Alamo Coffee Co. opened July 9 at 1021 Sendero Springs Drive, Round Rock. Adam Cornish owns the business that offers five “Alamo-inspired” coffee blends, including San Jacinto, Brazos and San Antonio Mission. Alamo Coffee Co. has one other location in Lampasas. 512-551-9455. www.alamocoffee.com.
Community Impact Austin

Bee Cave council selects firm to transform Brown Property

Confluence Park in San Antonio is one of the projects Rialto Studio has completed. (Courtesy Rialto Studio) The city of Bee Cave has chosen Rialto Studio to transform the Brown Property into a public amenity for area residents. The 44-acre parcel, which the city purchased in 2017, is just off Great Divide Trail near SH 71.
Community Impact Austin

Deli Zioso now open at former Long Island Deli location in Round Rock

Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie is now open on Hwy. 79 inside the former location of Long Island Deli. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie held a soft opening Aug. 5 at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, next to Lonestar Kolaches. Previously, the space was occupied by Long Island Deli, which announced its closing July 5. The deli, located in the former Little Red Wagon building at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, closed due to issues obtaining supplies from the East Coast as well as difficulty hiring staff. Delizioso offers sandwiches, soups, salads, sorbetto, gelato and other specialty items. 512-505-8123. Facebook: Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie.
Community Impact Austin

Five new businesses that opened in June, July in San Marcos

Vape City opened a new location in July at 301 N. Guadalupe St., Ste. 155, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Arc Sentry, a third party logistics company, began operations June 1 at 1600 Clovis R. Baker Road, Ste. 106, San Marcos. Based in an 18,000-square-foot facility, Arc Sentry has a range of trucking and courier options to serve businesses in both Austin and San Antonio and can streamline logistics processes for clients. 737-279-5196. www.arcsentry.com.
Flying Magazine

BAE To Move Segments of Control and Avionics Unit to Texas

This facility will house engineering, manufacturing, laboratory, and office space for more than 1,400 employees. [Courtesy: Bae Systems]. Aerospace and defense company BAE Systems [OTCMKTS: BAESY] is expanding its presence in Austin, Texas, by moving segments of its control and avionics unit to the city. The move will bring an...
Mashed

The Shocking Brisket Heist That Left An Austin Restaurant Reeling

The Austin restaurant scene is full of diverse food options. The city is home to ramen restaurants, breakfast taco trucks, upscale Italian joints, and more. If there's one food that's synonymous with Austin as a whole, though, it's barbecue. The art of meat is serious business in Texas, with each region of the state serving up a unique style of 'cue.
