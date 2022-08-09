Read full article on original website
This Texas Town is #1 For Rent Increases Across the United StatesTom HandyAustin, TX
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Austin Duo MIDDLESPOON Have All of the Treats to 'Crush On U'jzonazariAustin, TX
tmpresale.com
Motor City Entertainment Presents Thanksgiving Comedy Explosion in Austin, TX Nov 26, 2022 – presale password
A Motor City Entertainment Presents Thanksgiving Comedy Explosion pre-sale code is available below: During this special presale period you have got an opportunity to purchase event tickets before the public. This might be your only chance ever to see Motor City Entertainment Presents Thanksgiving Comedy Explosion live in Austin. Here...
tmpresale.com
Ryan Adamss show in Austin, TX Nov 04, 2022 – presale password
A Ryan Adams presale password is available below: During this exclusive presale you have got a tremendous opportunity to acquire show tickets before the general public. You might not get another opportunity to see Ryan Adams’s show in Austin, TX. Ryan Adams show info:. Onsale to General Public. Start:...
Huh? Beautiful Tudor in Austin, TX Takes a UNIQUE Turn Once You Look Inside [PHOTOS]
At first glance, this $1.5 million dollar Tudor home nestled in the lovely Northwest Hills neighborhood in Austin, TX, is simply beautiful. However, once you walk through the front door... Let's just say it takes an interesting, and perhaps, surprising turn. Personally, I like it. Quite a bit. (Mostly, anyway.)...
The Arboretum in Austin to host fall events starting in September
Attendees can make pet supply donations on Sept. 17 at the Pubs and Pints pet friendly evening at the Arboretum, 10000 Research Blvd., Austin. (Courtesy The Arboretum) The Arboretum, 10000 Research Blvd., Ste. 111A, Austin, is set to host two outdoor events in September. A night of fashion at Fashion’s...
Retro Texas drive-in movie theater premieres on the market at $4 million
Picture this: You could be the owner of a retro-style drive-in movie theater in Central Texas. Doc’s Drive-In Theatre, located in the Austin suburb of Buda, recently debuted on the market at a list price of nearly $4 million ($3.999 million, to be precise). The deal includes the business itself, as well as the land and structures.
Eater
New Truck Full of Little Mexican Fried Sandwiches Will Open in Austin
A new food truck dedicated to Nuevo Progreso, Mexico-style sandwiches is opening in Austin. Lonche Bar is planning on opening at a location to be determined still somewhere in the city by the end of August. The star of the truck’s menu is touting miniature lonches, which are small fried...
Hotel Ella to undergo major renovation; new rooms and eatery in the works
Hotel Ella will be undergoing renovations, including the addition of new rooms. (Courtesy Rex Teams) Hotel Ella, an original landmark estate located at 1900 Rio Grande St., Austin, is undergoing renovations to add new rooms and expand other parts of the hotel’s eatery. The start date for the project is still to be determined; however, the plan is to start as soon as possible, said Christian McGuigan, senior vice president of media and public affairs at Rex Teams.
KSAT 12
‘Yellowstone’ actor to perform at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Ryan Bingham, star of the hit show “Yellowstone,” will be performing at the Whitewater Amphitheater next month. Bingham will perform with the Texas Gentlemen on Sept. 3 and 4, but the first show is already sold out. Tickets are still available for the...
H-E-B, Franklin Barbecue headline Austin's star-studded Quesoff competition
The four categories are Meaty, Spicy, Veggie, and Wild Card.
5 businesses coming soon to Round Rock
From a popular pizza restaurant to new school campuses, several businesses are coming to Round Rock starting this August. Central Day School, a new Mother’s Day Out program affiliated with Central Baptist Church, located at 301 Lake Creek Drive, Round Rock, is now enrolling. The fall program begins Sept. 6 and will provide a preschool option for children ages 2-4. Questions about the program may be directed to program director Tricia Lopez at [email protected] 512-532-4658. www.centralrr.com/cds.
fox7austin.com
Georgetown seeking artist proposals for Painted Rain Barrel Project
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The city of Georgetown is calling for artist proposals for its first annual Painted Rain Barrel Project. The city's Water Conservation Team is looking to bring awareness to sustainable watering resources with this project, which will coincide with the Georgetown Arts and Culture Program’s Autumn Art Stroll, South Main Arts Festival, and the team’s "Imagine a Day Without Water" events in October.
9 businesses now open in Round Rock
Alamo Coffee Co. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Several new businesses, including new restaurants, food trucks and coffee shops, are now open in Round Rock. Alamo Coffee Co. opened July 9 at 1021 Sendero Springs Drive, Round Rock. Adam Cornish owns the business that offers five “Alamo-inspired” coffee blends, including San Jacinto, Brazos and San Antonio Mission. Alamo Coffee Co. has one other location in Lampasas. 512-551-9455. www.alamocoffee.com.
Beware! Would You Dare Cross The Most Haunted Bridge In Texas?
Why am I a chicken yet love reading about, hearing about, and listening to spooky, scary, haunted podcasts? I imagine I am not the only one in this dangerous little boat. I share my love of all things perilous with all of you because you low-key enjoy it just as much. So here goes the story of a haunted bridge and the history behind it.
Bee Cave council selects firm to transform Brown Property
Confluence Park in San Antonio is one of the projects Rialto Studio has completed. (Courtesy Rialto Studio) The city of Bee Cave has chosen Rialto Studio to transform the Brown Property into a public amenity for area residents. The 44-acre parcel, which the city purchased in 2017, is just off Great Divide Trail near SH 71.
Deli Zioso now open at former Long Island Deli location in Round Rock
Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie is now open on Hwy. 79 inside the former location of Long Island Deli. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie held a soft opening Aug. 5 at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, next to Lonestar Kolaches. Previously, the space was occupied by Long Island Deli, which announced its closing July 5. The deli, located in the former Little Red Wagon building at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, closed due to issues obtaining supplies from the East Coast as well as difficulty hiring staff. Delizioso offers sandwiches, soups, salads, sorbetto, gelato and other specialty items. 512-505-8123. Facebook: Delizioso Delicatessen & Charcuterie.
A heckin' good time: Round Rock and Pflugerville have many pet-friendly establishments
The cities of Round Rock and Pflugerville have several pet-friendly bars and restaurants where people can bring their animal friends. The following list is not comprehensive, but includes a wide selection of businesses from coffee shops to breweries to restaurants. Key:. A = Establishment serves alcohol. I = Pets allowed...
Five new businesses that opened in June, July in San Marcos
Vape City opened a new location in July at 301 N. Guadalupe St., Ste. 155, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Arc Sentry, a third party logistics company, began operations June 1 at 1600 Clovis R. Baker Road, Ste. 106, San Marcos. Based in an 18,000-square-foot facility, Arc Sentry has a range of trucking and courier options to serve businesses in both Austin and San Antonio and can streamline logistics processes for clients. 737-279-5196. www.arcsentry.com.
Flying Magazine
BAE To Move Segments of Control and Avionics Unit to Texas
This facility will house engineering, manufacturing, laboratory, and office space for more than 1,400 employees. [Courtesy: Bae Systems]. Aerospace and defense company BAE Systems [OTCMKTS: BAESY] is expanding its presence in Austin, Texas, by moving segments of its control and avionics unit to the city. The move will bring an...
The Shocking Brisket Heist That Left An Austin Restaurant Reeling
The Austin restaurant scene is full of diverse food options. The city is home to ramen restaurants, breakfast taco trucks, upscale Italian joints, and more. If there's one food that's synonymous with Austin as a whole, though, it's barbecue. The art of meat is serious business in Texas, with each region of the state serving up a unique style of 'cue.
CBS Austin
Local Attorney John Levy shares some estate planning mistakes to avoid
Planning for a future without you in it can be difficult. Luckily local attorney John Levy has the expert advice and options to help you make sure your loved ones are taken care of. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on Facebook at We Are Austin...
