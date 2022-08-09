ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Buccaneers quarterbacks coach has shocking update on Tom Brady

Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.
Daily Mail

'Patrick even from this world?': NFL fans are left in awe at Kansas City QB Mahomes' impressive pinpoint behind-the-back and left-handed passes during Chiefs' training camp

Patrick Mahomes looks to be in fine form already, and the preseason has really only just begun. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback showed off his skills by throwing two deep pinpoint passes on Tuesday. But they weren't just regular attempts with his favored right hand. Amazingly, Mahomes nailed the crossbar...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wild Practice Throws

Perhaps no quarterback in NFL history has been able to make as many throws on the field as Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. Whether it's completing a no-look throw or throwing with his non-dominant hand, Mahomes seems to be able to do it all. During training camp this week, Mahomes whipped out some of that magic.
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bookmaker shares most popular bets for upcoming 2022 season

Judging by the way Americans bet millions of dollars on last Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders, we’re all ready to scratch that NFL betting itch. Regular season win total markets have been open for months and money will continue to...
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Bettors back mystery QB to win MVP

Bettors are backing a relatively untested player to win the NFL MVP award this season. Trey Lance, he of the 41 career NFL completions, was named the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers on July 26, and bettors are ready to pounce on Lance having a big second season.
theScore

Report: NFL plans to add Black Friday game to 2023 schedule

With Amazon Prime becoming the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football in 2023, the NFL wants to take on a new holiday tradition. The league plans to broadcast a game on Black Friday, which is known as one of the biggest shopping days of the year, sources told John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal.
theScore

NFL Preseason Week 1 best bets: Weekend action

It's the preseason for everyone. The idea is to get some early reps, don't extend yourself, and don't get hurt. This applies to both players on the field and bettors in the sportsbook. With three weeks of tuneups on the schedule, we'll proceed with extreme caution while we stretch ourselves out. Remember, these games don't count, but the bets definitely do.
