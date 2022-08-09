Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
Related
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews Are Showing Off Just How Rich They Are With 1 Major Investment
One of the companies Patrick Mahomes invested in has been described as a type of Uber for the rich and ensures plenty of comfort for him and his wife.
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of 20 franchises
thecomeback.com
Buccaneers quarterbacks coach has shocking update on Tom Brady
Following the 2021-22 NFL season, legendary quarterback Tom Brady was initially ready to call it quits, announcing his retirement from football following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams back in January. However, that retirement was short-lived, with the future Hall of Famer unretiring just a few months later. And based on early practice reports, it’s a good thing he did.
'Patrick even from this world?': NFL fans are left in awe at Kansas City QB Mahomes' impressive pinpoint behind-the-back and left-handed passes during Chiefs' training camp
Patrick Mahomes looks to be in fine form already, and the preseason has really only just begun. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback showed off his skills by throwing two deep pinpoint passes on Tuesday. But they weren't just regular attempts with his favored right hand. Amazingly, Mahomes nailed the crossbar...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wild Practice Throws
Perhaps no quarterback in NFL history has been able to make as many throws on the field as Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. Whether it's completing a no-look throw or throwing with his non-dominant hand, Mahomes seems to be able to do it all. During training camp this week, Mahomes whipped out some of that magic.
Tony Stewart Fans Not Happy With His ‘Major’ Announcement
Tony Stewart did not make his fans happy this week when his "major" announcement turned out to be a major disappointment. The post Tony Stewart Fans Not Happy With His ‘Major’ Announcement appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
A Complete Guide to NFL Athletes’ Pets: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and More Are Proud Dog Owners
Fighting for the Lom-bark-i Trophy! Many NFL champions come home from an intense workout or football game and can count on their sweet pups for support. Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Matthews, are the proud dog parents to Steel and Silver, who are pit bull and cane Corso pooches, respectively. “He's an awesome dog […]
FOX reveals 2022 NFL broadcast teams; Drew Brees not joining network
FOX announced their 2022 National Football League broadcast teams Monday, and despite some buzz, Drew Brees has not joined the network.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Bookmaker shares most popular bets for upcoming 2022 season
Judging by the way Americans bet millions of dollars on last Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders, we’re all ready to scratch that NFL betting itch. Regular season win total markets have been open for months and money will continue to...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Bettors back mystery QB to win MVP
Bettors are backing a relatively untested player to win the NFL MVP award this season. Trey Lance, he of the 41 career NFL completions, was named the starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers on July 26, and bettors are ready to pounce on Lance having a big second season.
theScore
Report: NFL plans to add Black Friday game to 2023 schedule
With Amazon Prime becoming the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football in 2023, the NFL wants to take on a new holiday tradition. The league plans to broadcast a game on Black Friday, which is known as one of the biggest shopping days of the year, sources told John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal.
theScore
NFL Preseason Week 1 best bets: Weekend action
It's the preseason for everyone. The idea is to get some early reps, don't extend yourself, and don't get hurt. This applies to both players on the field and bettors in the sportsbook. With three weeks of tuneups on the schedule, we'll proceed with extreme caution while we stretch ourselves out. Remember, these games don't count, but the bets definitely do.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eli Manning Says His Daughters Inspired Him to Become a Part-Owner of Gotham Women's Soccer Club
The National Women's Soccer League is welcoming a New York legend into its owners' club. On Wednesday, Gotham FC announced that Eli Manning, the former New York Giants quarterback, has joined the New York and New Jersey-based team as a minority owner. "I have lived and worked in this community...
FOX Sports
FOX Sports Charges Into 2022 NFL Season Bolstered by a Fresh, Dynamic Broadcaster Lineup and Its 10th Super Bowl Presentation on FOX
Burkhardt, Olsen, Andrews and Rinaldi Helm Lead Broadcast Team with AMERICA’S GAME OF THE WEEK. Davis, Johnston and Oliver Form No. 2 NFL Broadcast Crew, Marking Davis’ First Fulltime NFL Season. Network Embarks on Super Bowl LVII Season Featuring Most Robust Postseason Schedule in 40 Years. NEW YORK...
Comments / 0