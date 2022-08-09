Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
3 TN cities on the list of the cheapest places to live
While Americans continue to feel the sting of inflation, three Tennessee cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in by business and personal finance site Kiplinger.
Nashville Parent
Historian Uncovers the Lost Buildings of Nashville
First settled in 1779, Nashville has grown into what the New York Times calls America’s “It City.” From frontier outpost to cosmopolitan city of today, Nashville has a rich history to celebrate. This Used to Be Nashville is a photographic journey into Nashville’s past by local historian...
Geodis Park To Host First-Ever Nashville Fair
Organizers said the event will include much more than your typical fair attractions.
luxury-houses.net
Located in one of The Most Desirable Gated Communities in Brentwood, This Elegant Estate Asks for $3.499 Million
The Estate in Brentwood is a luxurious home with timeless elegant design and modern finishes, now available for sale. This home located at 9572 Hampton Reserve Dr, Brentwood, Tennessee; offering 8 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with 8,648 square feet of living spaces. Call Joey Mccloskey – Gray Fox Realty – (Phone: (615-656-8181) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Brentwood.
Broadway sees transition at 4 o’clock
We often picture Broadway as a sea of people at local bars, and while that's true for a majority of the day, there is an afternoon hour where families file out and partiers pack in.
themadisonrecord.com
Extension Service: How to deal with chiggers
AUBURN UNIVERSITY, Ala. – One of the peskiest outdoor insects may be crawling around your neck of the woods. Chiggers are nearly invisible and hard to control because of their size. However, with the appropriate control, you can keep your family off their menu. What is a chigger?. Chiggers,...
WSMV
Nashville private school says anyone who identifies as female can apply
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville all-girls private school sent out a statement this week saying anyone who identifies as female can apply. Harpeth Hall says they have always allowed any female students to fill out an application. Courtney Vick is a proud 2008 graduate of Harpeth Hall — a...
WTVM
WTVM News Leader 9 to expand local news programming
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Gray Television’s ABC affiliate WTVM News Leader 9 serving Columbus GA., is expanding its local newscasts starting September 5th. It will offer an additional two half-hours of local news in new time periods each weekday. These newscasts include WTVM News Leader 9 Midday (12:30 pm/11:30am central), WTVM News Leader 9 Evening (7:30pm/6:30central). With the addition of these newscasts, WTVM will offer more than 37 hours of original local newscasts weekly.
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
rejournals.com
Construction to begin on 172-unit seniors housing community in Nashville
A joint venture between Ryan Companies US, Inc., LCS and Harrison Street have closed the finances and are beginning construction of the Clarendale West End seniors housing project in Nashville. Located in the West End neighborhood of Nashville, the senior living community will be the area’s newest upscale continuum-of-care option,...
Nashville breaks hotel room sales record; 48 new hotels in development
In June, Nashville recorded its best month for hotel room sales in Music City history.
iheart.com
This Is Tennessee's Best Breakfast Restaurant
Starting your morning off with a delicious balanced breakfast helps to jumpstart your day and give you the energy needed to conquer whatever life throws your way. Using reviews, ratings, recommendations and personal experience, Mashed compiled a list of the best breakfast restaurant in each state, including this popular spot in Tennessee. According to the site: "You are sure to be completely satisfied when you visit any of the restaurants on this list, and you'll be ready to handle whatever life throws at you."
williamsonherald.com
Franklin carver Ken Means' carousel nears completion
For 27 years, local bronze artist and master carver Ken Means has worked tirelessly pursuing a unique dream, an experience wrought with steel, gold, music and movement, dragons, horses, lions and tigers, with lights everywhere and coin-operated. “There’s nothing like a carousel,” he said. Following countless hours in...
styleblueprint.com
Nashville’s Charlotte Park Neighborhood Just Changed Forever
Nashville’s Charlotte Park neighborhood was primarily built in the 1960s to house employees of the enormous Ford Glass Plant, which opened in the area in 1958. Many also know the neighborhood for Rock Harbor Marina and Blue Moon Waterfront Grille. The past decade has seen a lot of change in this neighborhood while the rest of Nashville has also grown at an accelerated pace. With the surge of interest in The Nations, it’s only natural that the adjacent Charlotte Park neighborhood also became popular.
Low-fare airline introduces additional nonstop flight from Nashville
A new nonstop flight from Nashville has been added by Breeze Airways. Both of these routes will begin on November 2.
Revitalization of Jefferson Street’s historic Elks Lodge
A new roof, floors, stage, and bathrooms were just some of the many things the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation were able to restore thanks to over $300,000 in donations.
WSMV
Murfreesboro City Council approves new live entertainment campus
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro City Council voted Wednesday to approve a new live entertainment campus set to give the city a tourism boost. The City of Murfreesboro has entered a development agreement with Notes Live Inc. to develop the entertainment campus, according to a city press release. The...
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Contemporary House with Impeccable Details in Nashville Hits The Market for $3.75 M
The House in Nashville boasts three levels of living with a Savaria elevator for all floors, now available for sale. This home located at 4024 General Bate Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 7,269 square feet of living spaces. Call Erin Krueger – Compass – (Phone: 615.509.7166) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Nashville.
WSMV
Nolensville Little League team headed to LLWS in Williamsport
NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The baseball team from Nolensville, TN, celebrated on Tuesday night after taking the Southeast Regional with a win over Virginia, punching its ticket to the Little League World Series for the second straight year. The team of 11 and 12-year-olds from Williamson County won the Southeast...
rewind943.com
Springfield is becoming the “Hollywood” of Tennessee
There is an independent film that has started filming in Springfield, TN. The movie is called “The Life of Me.” Where it’s being made, Springfield, is surely becoming a a town for films to be filmed. Springfield is getting some much deserved attention. In just the past...
