FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
Popular grocery store chain plans to open another store location in MichiganKristen WaltersKentwood, MI
This Entire Town in Ohio was Turned into a National ParkTravel MavenOhio State
Who’s Ready For The 2022 Grand Rapids Polish Heritage Festival?
The Grand Rapids Polish Heritage Festival is coming up soon and I can't wait to celebrate. On the last weekend of August each year, people in West Michigan come together in downtown Grand Rapids for three days to celebrate and have fun. Grand Rapids Polish Heritage Festival 2022. The Dozynki...
Grand Rapids Tequila Fest to feature premium tequila, cocktails
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Tequila Fest happening Saturday, Aug. 13 at DeVos Place will feature over 100 tequilas, mezcals and cocktails. The event, which will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., will feature samples of “the finest brands and varieties of premium and ultra-premium tequilas, as well as tequila liqueurs, cremes, infusions, mezcals and flavored tequilas,” according to a press release.
Jet Suit pilot soars over Grand Rapids ahead of Advanced Manufacturing Expo
Grand Rapids got a glimpse of the future Tuesday when Gravity Industries demonstrated its Jet Suit.
Serene countryside Grand Rapids-area home with land for horses hits market for $750K
BELDING, MI-- Tucked away in the countryside northeast of Grand Rapids sits a colonial home with horse stables and ample land that recently hit the market. The spacious home, located at 12500 Belding Road NE in Belding, is listed for $750,000 by Yoder Real Estate - eXp Realty.
awesomemitten.com
2022 ULTIMATE Guide to Millennium Park Grand Rapids
Whether you’re planning a solo trip or a family outing, Millennium Park Grand Rapids is its own bit of paradise in West Michigan. With more than 100 state parks and recreation areas, and more than 900 miles of trails across more than 300,000 acres, there’s little doubt that there’s a lot of Michigan to explore. No matter what part of Michigan you’re in, there’s always plenty to see, plenty to do, lots of fun to have, and lots to explore.
The $200,000 guitar for sale at Elderly Instruments in Lansing
Repair shop manager Steve Olson was able to give a break down on a handful of the rarest and most desirable electric guitars in Elderly’s vault.
Unity Festival returns to Muskegon
Heritage Landing will play host to dozens of big names in Christian music August 10th - 13th. Organizers planned events for festival-goers of all ages-- and the first night is free.
Where Can I Get Good Fish and Chips in Grand Rapids? Right Here!
You know when you have a craving for a certain type of food, and, man, you just have to have some? That's Fish & Chips for me. Sometimes I just need to have some, but where will I find authentic, delicious Fish & Chips, a British staple, in Grand Rapids?
Mr. & Mrs. Crab opens Monday in Grand Rapids
A new restaurant serving up Southern seafood boils is officially open in Grand Rapids.
wgvunews.org
Documentary over fight for Black equality in Grand Rapids could wrap up by this Spring
Filming is well underway for Grand Stand Picture’s feature-length documentary of “A City within a City: The Black Freedom Struggle in Grand Rapids.” The film, based on the 2012 book by Dr. Todd Robinson, examines the civil rights movement in the North, concentrating on the fight for equality in Grand Rapids.
Documentary examines race issues in Grand Rapids
A documentary that highlights race problems in mid-size cities will soon put Grand Rapids back in the spotlight.
fox2detroit.com
Burning Foot Beer Festival combines brews, music, and camping in west Michigan
MUSKEGON, Mich. (FOX 2) - Burning Foot isn't your typical beer festival. Sample craft beers while bands play, then end the night camping along Lake Michigan at Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon. Nearly 100 breweries will be serving up their beers. This year's music lineup includes the Plain White Ts,...
Sturgeon spotted swimming along the pier in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore woman captured video of something you don't see every day — a sturgeon swimming along the pier in Grand Haven!. Jenna Benson shared the video on Facebook. She was walking on the pier yesterday with a friend when a fisherman called their attention to it.
Michigan’s First Mr. and Mrs. Crab Restaurant Opens in Grand Rapids
A new spot to enjoy shrimp, oysters, crab, crawfish, clams, mussels, lobster, fried fish, and more is now open in Grand Rapids. Mr. and Mrs. Crab Juicy Seafood Opens in Grand Rapids, Michigan. In 2020, after more than a decade in business, Shiraz Grill, a Middle-Eastern restaurant, closed permanently on...
Kalamazoo County Youth Fair & Family Festival to be held August 10-13
The Kalamazoo County Youth Fair & Family Festival is returning for Summer 2022. The festival will be held from Wednesday, August 10-Saturday, August 13.
New Documentary Raises More Questions About Racism in Grand Rapids
In the fall of 2021, the city of Grand Rapids declared racism as a public health crisis. So this upcoming film is coming at the appropriate time. This documentary will show racism in certain cities and Grand Rapids is a part of the list. Based on a book titled "A...
WOOD
Enjoy maintenance-free living with Eastbrook Homes
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The housing market is still hot and one of the best options out there is condo living, due to the ease and convenience that condominium living offers. Rachael got the chance to check out Riverbend, an upscale condominium community by Eastbrook Homes. They’re adding new homes to the popular area of Belmont, just north of Grand Rapids!
'Everyone has a job': Robinson's Popcorn is a true family craft
For Benjamin Robinson, popcorn is more than just a sweet or savory snack. It's an art. It's a craft — his family's craft.
There Can Only Be One: Grand Rapids Phases Out All But One Electric Scooter Company
We can consider ourselves lucky here in Grand Rapids that we live in such a walkable city. When you're downtown, you're able to get from place to place pretty easily without having a car. Just like in many other cities, Grand Rapids adopted rentable electric scooters to make zipping around...
Walker community gathers to celebrate beloved barber's 60th anniversary
WALKER, Michigan — A beloved barber from Walker has been cutting hair for decades — and is showing no signs of slowing down. Robert Stevens, also known as "Barber Bob," has worked for Walker Barber Stylists since 1968. In that time, he's had some pretty big names in...
