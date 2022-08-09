Read full article on original website
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
tmpresale.com
Paul Anka – Greatest Hits: His Way! in Red Bank, NJ Nov 09, 2022 – presale code
We have the Paul Anka – Greatest Hits: His Way! presale password! For a short time during this pre-sale everyone who has the password has a great opportunity to purchase sweet seats before the public!. This could be the last opportunity ever to see Paul Anka – Greatest Hits:...
'Clerks' Director Buys Jersey Shore Movie Theater: Report
"Clerks" director Kevin Smith grew up cutting class to watch movies at a local cinema, NJ Advance Media reports. Now, the Red Bank native plans to buy The Atlantic Moviehouse In Atlantic Highlands, the outlet said. He said the moviehouse, to be renamed SModcastle Cinemas, inspired his love of the...
readjunk.com
Iration @ Stone Pony Summerstage, Asbury Park, NJ
Opening Acts: Atmosphere, Passafire (didn’t get to play), The Grouch w/DJ Fresh. Iration’s Sunshine & Summer Nights made its way to the Northeast and Asbury Park, NJ this weekend for another stop at the Stone Pony Summerstage. It’s been my first show there since *you know what* happened, and Iration’s first stop back in NJ in a while as well.
thecoaster.net
Asbury Park Promoter, Real Estate Agent Remembered
Sammy Boyd, who was larger than life with his signature mane of white hair and dazzling smile, was a successful promoter, real estate agent, husband, father and friend. He died Aug. 3. at age 75. The man who had a passion for music was remembered this week as a one...
End of an Era in Lavallette, NJ: Joe Pesci’s Waterfront Mansion Demolished
Remember Joe Pesci’s stunning Lavallette mansion? Remember how it sold for $6 million? And remember I told you the new owner planned on tearing it down? Well, the deed is done. Caravella Demolition of East Hanover took the stately waterfront home down to its foundation in just about two...
Movie About Barnegat Bay To Be Shown
TOMS RIVER – “Drift,” a documentary about the Barnegat Bay, will be shown on Wednesday, August 17 at 6 p.m. at the Toms River branch of the Ocean County Library. The film tells the story of Barnegat Bay through the voices and eyes of people who cherish it as a recreational and economic resource for local residents as well as for all of New Jersey. It’s a series of vignettes directed by Erin Fleming.
Spooky Fun! A Stranger Things Light Show Coming to Brick, New Jersey
Looking for a spooky fun time this upcoming Halloween season? Enjoy light shows? Fan of the hit television series Stranger Things? Then this light show event in Ocean County may be just the thing you are looking for. The Casqueira Holiday Light Show in Brick Township is hosting their upcoming...
Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats
I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
Travel to the Upside Down at Brick, NJ family’s ‘Stranger Things’ Halloween light show
BRICK — If you love the Netflix hit series, “Stranger Things” and Halloween, you’re going to love this spooky treat. When you think of holiday light shows, you probably first think of Christmas, right?. Well, a township family will be hosting “A Stranger Things Halloween Light...
Got your tomatoes right here! Best produce stands in New Jersey (Opinion)
Last Sunday while driving around visiting produce stands, I noticed how high the prices were at some but not others like Produce Paradise, which was so reasonable I wrote about it on Monday after speaking with the owner. Don't be fooled when you visit many of these produce stands that...
Is Renting The Jersey Shore House In Seaside Heights, NJ Worth It?
I’m sure we’ve all been tempted to vacation in Seaside Heights, NJ, and live out our Jersey Shore dreams, but did you know you can stay in the actual house?. Jersey Shore premiered on MTV back in 2009 and ever since then, the house they used for filming in Seaside Heights has become an iconic part of pop culture.
Winning Ocean County Lottery Ticket Worth Over $89K
OCEAN COUNTY – One lucky lottery player has won $89,165 after purchasing a $5 Jersey Jackpot ticket on August 7. Fast Play Progressive tickets offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. The winning ticket was sold at Happy Hour, located at...
People and pups come together to support Monmouth County SPCA Fur Ball Gala
The Monmouth County SPCA held its 2022 Fur Ball Gala on July 21 at the Shadowbrook at Shrewsbury. The event was held in honor of the life and community philanthropy of Larry Hesse and MCSPCA leadership described the evening as “an extraordinary success.”. Nearly 400 guests enjoyed a cocktail...
Less Than Thirty Days Left Until School Returns at the Jersey Shore
JACKSON, NJ – It’s that time of summer. They call it the dog days, but...
Really? This Was Voted The Best Ice Cream in New Jersey, And The Rest Of America
Ice cream is an integral part of living near the Jersey Shore. Whether you're looking to get some soft serve from Kohr's Bros, or you're looking to head to Belmar and get Some Niki's or Strollo's you're bound to get something good. If you want to take the trip to...
Legendary New Jersey Amusement Park Makes A Prestigious Best In America List
We've always known that New Jersey was home to some amazing attractions, and now we know we have one of America's top amusement parks. The website Timeout released a list earlier this year naming the top 20 amusement parks in America, and a Garden State favorite is on the list.
Two more die in NJ Amazon facilities within two weeks
Two more Amazon workers have died in New Jersey since the Prime Day death at the Carteret facility. A worker died on July 13 as the result of a "personal medical condition" at the facility. He was rushed to a hospital on the second day of the retail giant's annual sales event.
NJ hot spot named one of the priciest summer destinations
At $384 a night, New Jersey's Long Beach Island (LBI) has been ranked as the 4th most expensive summer vacation destination in the entire United States. This study by CheapHotels.org compared average double occupancy accommodation rates for the month of August 2022. The rankings include some pretty ritzy locales. Topping...
Give blood, get free gas: N.J. hospitals, Red Cross plead for donations
The American Red Cross announced this week that anyone who donates blood in the month of August will have a chance to win free gas for a year: a $6,000 value. The news comes as some hospitals have seen a blood shortage in recent months and several New Jersey health care centers are offering their own financial incentives to get people to donate blood or platelets.
Throngs of spotted lanternflies swarm N.J. apartment building, video shows
Last summer, swarms of Brood X cicadas invaded parts of New Jersey. Now it’s those pesky spotted lanternflies that are wreaking havoc — in huge numbers. Scores of those colorful, but invasive, insects were recently seen swarming a 12-story apartment building in downtown Jersey City, according to video shot by a local resident.
