readjunk.com

Iration @ Stone Pony Summerstage, Asbury Park, NJ

Opening Acts: Atmosphere, Passafire (didn’t get to play), The Grouch w/DJ Fresh. Iration’s Sunshine & Summer Nights made its way to the Northeast and Asbury Park, NJ this weekend for another stop at the Stone Pony Summerstage. It’s been my first show there since *you know what* happened, and Iration’s first stop back in NJ in a while as well.
thecoaster.net

Asbury Park Promoter, Real Estate Agent Remembered

Sammy Boyd, who was larger than life with his signature mane of white hair and dazzling smile, was a successful promoter, real estate agent, husband, father and friend. He died Aug. 3. at age 75. The man who had a passion for music was remembered this week as a one...
Jersey Shore Online

Movie About Barnegat Bay To Be Shown

TOMS RIVER – “Drift,” a documentary about the Barnegat Bay, will be shown on Wednesday, August 17 at 6 p.m. at the Toms River branch of the Ocean County Library. The film tells the story of Barnegat Bay through the voices and eyes of people who cherish it as a recreational and economic resource for local residents as well as for all of New Jersey. It’s a series of vignettes directed by Erin Fleming.
New Jersey 101.5

Best 3 farms in NJ to get your local meats

I had a pork crisis this week. Bought a pork shoulder for my pulled pork recipe because the local supermarket didn't have my preferred cut, a bone-in pork butt. Not a perfect substitute but after 10 hours in the slow cooker, it promised to be delicious. Thirty minutes before our...
NJ.com

Give blood, get free gas: N.J. hospitals, Red Cross plead for donations

The American Red Cross announced this week that anyone who donates blood in the month of August will have a chance to win free gas for a year: a $6,000 value. The news comes as some hospitals have seen a blood shortage in recent months and several New Jersey health care centers are offering their own financial incentives to get people to donate blood or platelets.

