ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Comments / 0

Related
iheartoswego.com

Performing Artists Sought For Harborfest 2023

Harborfest 2023 is seeking local and regional performers for appearances at the 34th edition of the festival slated for July 27 – 30, 2023. During Harborfest 2022 over 30 music performances provided quality entertainment for the approximate 75,000 visitors to NYS largest admission free music festival. Harborfest’s goal for 2023 is to continue the longstanding tradition of offering quality entertainment that will attract people from all areas of NYS and beyond.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

A New Experience Comes To Hannibal

Jessica Wakefield, a certified yoga teacher and Caren Thompson, a Licensed Massage Therapist and Certified Aromatherapist are opening an exciting new business in Hannibal, NY. Peace, Love, and A Fuller Experience is a shared space of a yoga studio and massage room with a storefront that offers organic herbal teas, organic coffee, herbal tinctures, essential oil blends, gemstones, and natural wall hanging art with a growing inventory. They’re hosting their Grand Opening this Saturday, August 13th beginning at 10:00 a.m.
HANNIBAL, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mayor Barlow Announces “Rock the Docks” Concert Series Returns to Wright’s Landing

Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the lineup for the second year of the “Rock the Docks” concert series. “Rock the Docks” will kick off on August 13th with local musician Dave Hawthorne. “Rock the Docks” was created last year to bring live music to the new and improved Wright’s Landing Marina following the City of Oswego’s $3.5 million upgrade to the marina area in 2021. The concert series is designed to entertain docked boaters and tenants of Wright’s Landing with the stage positioned to provide prime viewing and listening by boats in the marina area and harbor. Attendees from land may also use a small seating area available in the west end parking lot. Concerts are free to attend and will run from 6:00pm to 9:00pm.
OSWEGO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego, NY
Entertainment
City
Oswego, NY
County
Oswego County, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego Industries Announces Fall Mums Fundraiser With Oliver Paine Greenhouses

Oswego Industries Inc., a Fulton-based nonprofit agency that supports children and adults with developmental disabilities, is teaming up with local nursery Oliver Paine’s Greenhouse to provide beautiful mums for sale. Orders are open until September 1, and flower pick-up is scheduled for Friday, September 16, from 3pm to 5pm.
FULTON, NY
iheartoswego.com

Mayor Barlow Announces “Family Fun Week” Initiative With Local, Small Businesses

Mayor Billy Barlow announced today a partnership between the City of Oswego Economic Development Office and local, small businesses, offering Oswego families special discount offerings and planned activities throughout the week of August 8th. “Coming off of a busy, family-oriented weekend full of free activities, we wanted to continue fun...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Neal C. O’Brien – August 4, 2022

Neal C. O’Brien, 33, a resident of 41 Niagara St in Oswego died Thursday evening at Upstate Hospital in Syracuse after a one-week illness. Born January 30th, 1989 at Scott AFB, Illinois, he spent his early childhood in a number of his dad’s Air Force assignments including Wiesbaden, Germany, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Biloxi, MS.
OSWEGO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakespeare
iheartoswego.com

National Grid Supports OCO Glow-A-Fun Golf Tournament

Walter Dengos, National Grid customer & community jurisdictional manager for Upstate New York, practices his drive in preparation for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Glow-A-Fun nighttime golf tournament. National Grid joins the Richard S. Shineman Foundation and Constellation as Gold Level Sponsors for the event. The Glow-A-Fun golf tournament serves as...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Oswego Kartway Returns to Action Friday Night with "Battle At The Bullring"

Oswego Kartway will make its much anticipated return this Friday night with the Battle at the Bullring presented by Garafolo’s Importing. This Friday’s action will be the first event of the three-race JP Jewelers King of the Kartway Series with companion events following on Thursday, September 1 and Friday, September 23.
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Richard F. Murney – August 7, 2022

Richard F. Murney, 65; of Oswego, NY passed suddenly Sunday, August 7th at his home. He was born in Waterloo, NY to the late George and Shirley (Lautenslager) Murney He has been a longtime resident of Oswego, NY. Mr. Murney retired in 2013 from Nine Mile Nuclear Power Plant, Scriba...
OSWEGO, NY
iheartoswego.com

Danny Connors Jr. Holds Off Gosek to Clinch Career First at Oswego

Oswego’s Danny Connors Jr. has been attempting to earn a Supermodified feature win for nearly half of his life. Prior to Saturday’s 45-lap feature, no other active driver had been as close to winning as many times as the 29 year old pilot of the No. 01, who had previously tallied an unbelievable total of 22 top five finishes with no feature wins.
OSWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Nutcracker#Romeo And Juliet#Community Arts#Musical Theater#The Oswego Players#Creation Studio#Cny Community Arts Center
iheartoswego.com

Foundation Calling for 2022 Grant Applications

The Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation is now accepting 2022 grant applications from nonprofit and government organizations in the greater Oswego County community. Organizations must submit an online grant application by 11:59 pm on September 12, 2022 to be considered for this funding period. Monies for the 2022 grant funding recipients must be used by the end of 2023. Any applications received after the due date will automatically be rolled into the fall 2023 funding period.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy